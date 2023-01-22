UPSC Ethics Simplified | Values which make us Human — the caselet

(The UPSC Essentials Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest updates.

Dilemma arising due to personal and public duties is a common ethical concern in the lives of many public servants or officials. How to choose our priorities? Can basic Human Values guide us to acquire wisdom to perform our duties to the best of our capabilities? Can there be an easy way out? Mr X, a doctor, goes through the same dilemma. Let’s know.

UPSC Ethics Simplified takes you to one such situation in the form of a caselet. This caselet is an extension of the concept discussed on January 8 ( Values which make us Human — the concept). It is advisable to revisit the concept article before reading the caselet below.

Relevance: The topic is a part of UPSC CSE General Studies Paper-IV Ethics Syllabus. Caselets are particularly relevant in the Case Study section. Aspirants will find the article useful for their Essay paper too.

Moreover, the essence of the article will help aspirants in their professional lives or in life in general. Nanditesh Nilay writes for UPSC Ethics Simplified fortnightly on Sundays. The first article will be a concept while the second article will be a caselet based on the concept. Don’t miss the Post Read Questions and Express Inputs below.

THE CASELET

Between 2 roles, no easy way out

Mr X was working as a Chief Surgeon and Head of Department in a hospital. At 2 am, he received a call of an accident and was asked to rush to the hospital. X was very tired and promised the family to spend the next day with them. Therefore, X didn’t respond well and asked his subordinate Mr Y to go to the hospital and do the job.

Mr Y was a brilliant mind and was supposed to become the head of the department (HOD). As per the hospital’s rule, it was not compulsory for an HOD to visit in person, particularly in the odd hours. In the meantime, his wife and children insisted on switching off the mobile as it would disturb their peace. Mr X follows the same but suddenly finds his son a bit uneasy. He was suffering from fever. In the pandemic time, it was important to take care of that little boy. However, his landline was now continuously ringing. Mr X (doctor), picked the landline phone and found that one of the celebrities had met with an accident. Hospital authorities were expecting him to arrive as early as possible. However, his family members and his ill son didn’t want him to leave in pandemic times. Mr X — a doctor and a father — was in dilemma. After a while the Director of the hospital informed Mr X about the name of the celebrity. Mr X was willing to go to the hospital, however he shared the issue of his ill son. After listening to this the Director was not willing to pressurise him. After a while, one of his colleagues informed him that the media had also reached the hospital.

Mr X’s promotion was also due. Without wasting a minute, he rushed to the hospital. It turned out to be one of the critical surgeries of his life. Finally, the patient was saved. There was a lot of media who were waiting for a medical brief. Mr X deputed Mr Y for that briefing and rushed to the home as his son was waiting for him. Mr Y was a low profile person, and was completely in a state of surprise. He even requested Mr X to be there, who was not keen to stop even or a minute. He advised certain instructions to his staff for that patient and left the hospital.

The Director of the hospital and Mr Y were there for a media briefing. Next day, Mr X’s photos flooded the newspapers. His son was extremely happy to see his father’s achievements but Mr X was only looking towards the thermometer.

After six months, Mr Y got promoted, though Mr X was still Head of Department.

Post Read Questions:

Q 1. Identify the main issues in this case?

Q. 2. How would you have handled this case ?

Q.3 As a leader and a doctor what were expected values from Mr X?

Q.4 Do you think hospitals can trust doctors like Mr X in future? If yes, why?

Q.5. What is your opinion about the values of the Director?

EXPRESS INPUT

Thought Process

Decision making in tough situation involves a lot of factors. When it comes to take a decision based on our conscience, basic human values may guide us to a path where we can make the best choices from the options available. After stepping in the shoes of Mr X, we need to assess what was more important and required immediate attention in the given situation. Listing his priorities will help us understand the wisdom behind his actions. Why did he go to the hospital despite no rules rules of the hospital required him to? What about his promotion? Why did he not wait for the media briefing? Ponder on these lines. What you may realise that the value of Service, the call for Duty, the Responsibility and concern of a father etc. made him choose the course of action Between 2 roles.

The AIIMS Charak Shapath

“Not for the self; Not for the fulfilment of any worldly material desire or gain, but solely for the good of suffering humanity, I will treat my patient and excel well.”

(As told to The Indian Express earlier by Dr M C Misra, former director of AIIMS)

This Charaka Shapath is universal, and remains just as relevant and applicable today. It places the value of Service to Humanity at the center of professional ethics.

— Edited by Manas Srivastava

The writer is the author of ‘Being Good and Aaiye, Insaan Banaen’. He teaches courses on and offers training in ethics, values and behaviour. He has been the expert/consultant to UPSC, SAARC countries, Civil services Academy, National Centre for Good Governance, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Competition Commission of India (CCI), etc. He will be writing for the UPSC Ethics Simplified (Concepts and Caselets) fortnightly.

Share your views and answers to Post Read Questions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.