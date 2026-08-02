UPSC Ethics Simplified | Why knowing the Ethics syllabus is not enough — our expert explains

(UPSC Ethics Simplified is a special series under UPSC Essentials by The Indian Express that examines ethical concepts relevant to the Civil Services Examination. In today’s article, however, our ethicist, Nanditesh Nilay, steps away from the regular format to address a question that concerns every serious aspirant: Why is covering the Ethics syllabus alone not enough, and what does it really take to gain an edge in this paper?)

From the very beginning, when the Ethics Simplified series started under UPSC Essentials of The Indian Express, we have made a sincere effort to explain the Ethics paper to you from every possible dimension. We discussed concepts and case studies. We explained (and continue to explain) major news headlines from the perspective of ethics. Many a time, we even converted your queries into detailed articles with elaborate explanations.

Our attempt was never merely to simplify the topics in your syllabus. It was to unravel the threads of ethics and values in your mind so that you do not just write beautiful answers in the examination, but also begin to look at the world around you through the lens of ethics.

The intention has never been to help you mug up a few definitions with examples or provide a fixed framework for solving case studies. The idea behind all our articles has been to make you think about how a future civil servant of this country should conduct themselves ethically. In fact, we wanted to take it a step further: how, as a human being, one should approach not just this paper, but life itself.

However, I also understand that when you actually begin writing answers in the Mains examination, self-doubt inevitably creeps in. You begin to wonder whether your approach is correct or not.

Even if you have thoroughly prepared the Ethics syllabus, this paper demands something more. It demands clarity of thought, a consistent moral compass, and the ability to connect ethical principles with real-life situations. The difference between an average answer and an exceptional one often lies not in the number of definitions you remember, but in how sincerely and thoughtfully you apply them.

So today, I will not overcomplicate things. Instead, through a few simple examples, let me try to simplify this for you once again. Consider this letter a reminder for all of you. Even if you have prepared well, it is essential to maintain both a macro and a micro perspective while attempting this paper.

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The underlying idea is that you should be able to uphold a moral compass in what you write.

For instance, the information related to these concepts is as follows:

1. Integrity

Integrity means possessing strong moral principles and adhering to those values in both professional and personal life. Since the work of a government employee can significantly impact the well-being of many people and involves managing public funds, a high level of integrity is essential. Moreover, an honest individual can serve as a role model and provide the kind of leadership often expected of government employees.

2. Perseverance

Perseverance means continuing to do the right thing despite difficulties or delays in achieving the desired outcomes. It entails remaining steadfast on the right path in the face of challenges, obstacles, pressure, or failure.

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Such situations are common in government work; therefore, perseverance is a crucial quality for long-term success.

3. Spirit of Service

The spirit of service means viewing one’s work primarily as a service to the public rather than as a favour bestowed upon people because of one’s high position or as a means of gaining rewards. It requires discharging duties efficiently, with compassion and empathy.

It is through this spirit of service that a government employee can do justice to their work and deliver the expected results, ensuring that personal self-interest or ego does not take precedence.

4. Commitment

Commitment means being dedicated to a cause or objective. It signifies unwavering dedication to established goals and objectives.

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A high level of commitment is essential to ensure that an individual is not swayed by the power or privileges of their position and does not deviate from their true goals or duties.

Now, after defining these concepts, you will get a chance to explain a quote. For example, let us find the purport of this quote:

“The good of an individual is contained in the good of all.”

The primary objective of this quote is to assess whether, as a human being, we understand and firmly believe that an individual’s well-being is inextricably linked to the well-being of all—that is, the public interest. It also aims to determine how this principle can be effectively applied in real-life situations within the context of public service.

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One of the most important aspects to remember is assessing the alignment between the concepts and the quote. You should not merely define a concept and then explain the quote in isolation. The two must naturally complement each other.

Similarly, a case study assesses an individual’s moral standards and ethical decision-making process, particularly in situations involving ethical dilemmas. Let us not forget that only those who uphold ethical values and possess moral integrity perceive a situation as an ethical dilemma. Every case study asks us to examine one’s moral compass, emotional intelligence, aptitude, and practical wisdom while analysing the situation.

Finally, the binding thread running through every Ethics question—whether it is based on concepts, quotes, or case studies—must be your moral compass. It cannot be cosmetic. It cannot be borrowed from coaching notes or model answers. It has to reflect your understanding, your values, and your judgement.

In the end, the Ethics paper is not merely evaluating what you know. It is trying to understand how you think, how you decide, and what kind of public servant you aspire to become.

That is why knowing the Ethics syllabus is not enough. You have to live it.

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Best Wishes,

Nanditesh

(The writer is the author of ‘Being Good’, ‘Aaiye, Insaan Banaen’, ‘Kyon’ and ‘Ethikos: Stories Searching Happiness’. He teaches courses on and offers training in ethics, values and behaviour. He has been the expert/consultant to UPSC, SAARC countries, Civil services Academy, National Centre for Good Governance, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Competition Commission of India (CCI), National Judicial Academy, etc. He has PhD in two disciplines and has been a Doctoral Fellow in Gandhian Studies from ICSSR. His second PhD is from IIT Delhi on Ethical Decision Making among Indian Bureaucrats. He writes for the UPSC Ethics Simplified (concepts and caselets) fortnightly.)

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PREVIOUS ARTICLES ON UPSC ETHICS SIMPLIFIED:

CJP protest: Why responses to protests are an ethics case study

Railway linen theft : A Case Study in everyday ethics

Can ethics stop the next fire tragedy?

How can India’s civil services and governance rebuild Gen Z’s trust?

CBSE row as a case study on accountability when technology fails

NEET Paper Leak: What is ethical governance in public examinations?

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