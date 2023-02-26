UPSC Ethics Simplified | From Values to Morality — the caselet

Subscribe to The Indian Express UPSC Key and prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive examinations with cues on how to read and understand content from the most authoritative news source in India.

Can you as a District Magistrate (DM) act on your moral conviction to decide upon a situation like vaccine hesitancy coupled with other challenging issues. Let's see…

UPSC Ethics Simplified takes you to one such situation in the form of a caselet. This caselet is an extension of the concept discussed on February 12 (From Values to Morality — the concept). It is advisable to revisit the concept article before reading the caselet below.

Relevance: The topic is a part of UPSC CSE General Studies Paper-IV Ethics Syllabus. Caselets are particularly relevant in the Case Study section. Aspirants will find the article useful for their Essay paper too.

Moreover, the essence of the article will help aspirants in their professional lives or in life in general.

Nanditesh Nilay writes for UPSC Ethics Simplified fortnightly on Sundays.

THE CASELET

Vaccine hesitancy and Moral conviction

You are a DM in a remote hilly area. It’s a pandemic time so you have been monitoring the vaccination drive without any delay. Later, you are informed by your team that there is a village of 300 families, and most of the villagers are females. You are also informed that it is not easy to reach the village.

Now when you began planning for the vaccination, you found that most of the villagers are reluctant to vaccinate, and are not ready to listen to anyone. They even pose threat of physical violence if they are forced to get vaccinated.

It was the rainy season and therefore the team was in a fix. The DM was unable to rally support even from other stakeholders, as the media and public sympathy was with the villagers. When the DM discussed this issue with his family members, nobody encouraged him to take unnecessary risks while reaching the top. Also, since he was afraid of heights in his childhood, the hesitation increased.

However, he decided to move ahead. For the villagers, the vaccination was a sign of bad omen, but DM still went with his team. The path was narrow and slippery, and only a few people could have gone together. So the DM was accompanied by two female health workers, out of which one worker was hesitant about going to the village as her in-laws — who had not treated her well — were from the same village. She was not willing to meet them, however, she continued climbing with the team.

They reached the village after an hour but the Mukhiya and his team were circumspect and hesitant. They requested the DM to return and not to disturb the belief fabric of the villagers. They have been happy and together. Despite repeated requests, nobody was ready for vaccination. Time was running out. One of the villagers said, “I know you have to show that there is a hundred percent vaccination in your district. Go and do it. If someone inquires, we will speak in your favour. But one thing is for sure. Nobody is going to be vaccinated in this village.”

The lady health worker suddenly saw her in-laws moving slowly around. The vaccination box was in her hand. On the other hand, the DM was unfazed. He was remembering the words of his teacher that duty comes first and a bureaucrat is first a civil servant.

The DM went to the Mukhiya and said, “I am not bothered about a 100 per cent vaccination, but I am seriously concerned for the lives of everyone. My team is like a family. And you would be informed that this village has thrown out this lady because she was willing to become a health worker. It is her in-law’s place. Today, due to that job she is capable of injecting vaccines. She is here to save all of you. Think.”

Post Read Questions:

Q 1. Identify the major issues in this case.

Q2. If you had been the DM, how would you have handled the situation?

Q3. What are those universal values that are leading this case?

Q4. If you would have been the DM, what would have been your values statement to the

villagers?

EXPRESS INPUT

Thought Process

Can morality help in decision making? Is clarity of human emotions enough to act promptly in adverse situations? Care, compassion or empathy – are these ‘universal values’ apt for a civil servant even in the formal conditions. Can Moral Conviction be so strong that it can save an individual from ethical dilemma?

Points to ponder

There are two ways to explore the caselet.

1. Go line by line: Do not miss the aspects such as the geography, female population, vaccine hesitancy, DM’s situation and stakeholders, female health workers, the civil servant’s duty etc.

2. Read between the lines: “A bureaucrat is first a civil servant.” What does it mean? What is more important than 100 per cent vaccination for the DM and what does it imply? Can you notice the time factor? etc.

In their opinion piece (How India can combat vaccine hesitancy) for The Indian Express, Rajeshwari Sahay, Satwik Mishra wrote:

Biladi, a remote village in the district of Nandurbar in Maharashtra, recently found itself in national news. In this small village, with a population of a thousand, Sachin Patki, the principal of the zilla parishad primary school, has begun a crusade against the misinformation around vaccines. Every morning, he dons a different costume — as a policeman, a doctor or even a religious deity — to educate village residents about Covid-appropriate behaviour and the importance of inoculation. Not too far from Biladi is Bhagdari village, where the district administration of Nandurbar organised one-day vaccination camps for villagers.