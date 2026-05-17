NEET Paper Leak: What is ethical governance in public examinations?

(UPSC Ethics Simplified is a special series under UPSC Essentials by The Indian Express. It examines news events and syllabus themes through an ethical lens, linking current affairs with core ethical principles to help aspirants build clarity, application skills, and a value-based understanding for GS Paper IV. Today’s article examines the recent NEET exam paper leak through an ethical lens. The issue serves as a contemporary example for understanding themes such as administrative ethics, ethical governance, moral responsibility, and the consequences of institutional failure. Such real-life cases can enrich answers, case studies, and essay arguments in the examination.)

Apart from the candidates’ hard work, transparent dreams, and even a pronunciation that sounds “neat”, the NEET exam is now increasingly associated with paper leaks. Soon after the examination concluded, reports of another leak surfaced. One can only imagine the anguish of students who simply wanted to appear for the exam with honesty and integrity. Yet, recurring leaks continue to haunt aspirants like a nightmare, casting a shadow over their dreams.

This time too, the story was no different. In recent years, whenever the conversation turns to competitive examinations, alongside IIT-JEE, it invariably centres on NEET. However, the issue today extends beyond merely conducting an examination. It raises a far deeper question about ethics, institutional credibility, and governance itself.

NEET Exam paper leak: What are the real questions?

Every examination asks questions of students. But when examination papers themselves begin to leak repeatedly, perhaps it is society that must answer a few uncomfortable questions. Why is the leaking of examination papers becoming such a pervasive social phenomenon? Is this merely a social issue, or does it carry ethical implications as well? Should responsibility rest solely with a few individuals, or is there a deeper need to strengthen the entire systemic framework? And perhaps most importantly, when the dreams of millions are inextricably linked to a single examination, do we not, as a society, require a heightened sense of ethical sensitivity, a kind of ethical governance in public examinations?

After all, if question papers for such a massive examination continue to be leaked repeatedly, what exactly are we trying to achieve? Do we not, as a society, require a heightened sense of ethical sensitivity, a kind of ethical governance in public examinations?

Why do we need Ethical governance in public examinations?

Ethical governance in public examinations is not merely an administrative necessity; it is a constitutional and moral obligation towards millions of aspirants whose faith in justice, merit, and equality depends upon the integrity of these institutions.

The NEET controversy raises serious ethical concerns involving integrity, fairness, accountability, empathy towards aspirants, institutional transparency, and the moral responsibility of public authorities. At stake is not merely an examination, but citizens’ trust in public institutions.

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Administrative Evil and Institutional Failure

Administrative evil can exist either in a state of ignorance or as a deliberate act.

Administrative evil often emerges not only through corruption, but also through negligence, indifference, normalisation of unethical practices, and failure of institutional vigilance.

In the case of NEET, the issue appears to stem largely from deliberate actions. Ethical governance draws upon both teleological and deontological ethics. However, in public decision-making, it is deontological ethics that safeguards the integrity of the examination system and preserves the sanctity of citizen’s faith. It reassures examinees about the efficiency and fairness of the entire process. Yet, the system failed, and administrative evil eclipsed everything.

Philosophical References The ethical dimensions of the issue can also be understood through philosophical perspectives. Immanuel Kant argued that human beings must never be treated merely as means, but always as ends in themselves. Examination leaks violate this principle by reducing students’ years of hard work to collateral damage. Story continues below this ad As Mahatma Gandhi observed, means are as important as ends. A fair examination cannot emerge from unethical processes.

The other stakeholders, beyond students

The ethical failure of examination systems does not affect only aspirants; its consequences ripple through society. The consequences extend beyond students. Parents suffer emotional and financial distress. Millions of families across the country aspire to see their children become doctors, and those children dedicate themselves to preparing for the examination. It is one thing if a student fails to qualify on their own merit. But when students suffer because of institutional negligence, or when an entire examination is cancelled due to the misconduct of a few individuals, the dreams of countless families are shattered.

There are also others. For example, honest administrators face institutional distrust; society risks normalising unethical shortcuts; and ultimately the credibility of meritocracy itself comes under question.

Beyond individual wrongdoing, the controversy points towards a larger governance deficit.

Stakeholders analysis Stakeholders analysis

Probity in Governance and Public Trust

The issue also reflects a deeper crisis of probity in governance. When institutions entrusted with conducting examinations fail to safeguard confidentiality and fairness, governance loses moral legitimacy and public trust.

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Public Trust Doctrine The public examination system operates on a fiduciary relationship of trust between citizens and institutions.It derives its legitimacy not merely from legality, but from ethical credibility and public trust. Once this trust is repeatedly violated, cynicism begins replacing faith in governance.

It is often argued that unethical acts can be prevented through stronger controls, higher ethical standards, and stricter laws and regulations. Yet ethics also functions as an internal standard of conduct, acting as a moral compass in morally chaotic situations.

Therefore, despite all mechanisms of fairness and institutional checks, examination leaks can only be permanently prevented when both institutions and citizens work towards improving the examination process. Real change requires collaboration among examination boards, educational institutions, and civil society to create transparent and accountable systems that protect students’ dreams from administrative failures.

Ultimately, laws and surveillance alone cannot sustain ethical systems. Human greed and administrative evil must be minimised through the power of ethics. There is no other way. If the benefits of unethical behaviour continue to outweigh the costs, moral disengagement will gradually become the new social normal through examination leaks.

On the one hand, examinees are frisked from head to toe in the name of fairness and distrust. From monitored dress codes to biometric checks, NEET aspirants are subjected to extraordinary scrutiny in the name of maintaining integrity. Yet, when the system itself fails, who bears the consequences? Students.

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What is the ethical contradiction? The state often imposes strict surveillance on students in the name of fairness, yet fails to ensure accountability within institutions themselves. This creates an ethical contradiction where suspicion is directed at aspirants, while systemic vulnerabilities remain inadequately addressed.

Also, what about protecting the heart of the examination itself, the question paper? Ultimately, the purpose of an examination is to recognise and nurture the brightest minds. Just as Pablo Picasso said, “The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls,” education and public examinations too should inspire hope, integrity, and human potential, not bury young aspirations under corruption and distrust.

Post Read Question:

A major public examination conducted for lakhs of students recently came under controversy after allegations of a question paper leak surfaced soon after the test. The incident triggered public outrage, protests by aspirants and parents, and widespread concerns regarding fairness, transparency, and institutional accountability. Many students claimed that years of hard work had been undermined due to systemic failures and possible collusion within the examination process.

The controversy also exposed weaknesses in examination security, administrative oversight, grievance redressal, and mechanisms for fixing responsibility. While authorities announced inquiries and corrective measures, public trust in the credibility of competitive examinations suffered significantly.

Questions:

1. What ethical issues are involved in the case?

2. Who are the key stakeholders, and how are they affected?

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3. As a public administrator, what measures would you suggest to strengthen integrity, transparency, and accountability in public examinations?

(The writer is the author of ‘Being Good’, ‘Aaiye, Insaan Banaen’, ‘Kyon’ and ‘Ethikos: Stories Searching Happiness’. He teaches courses on and offers training in ethics, values and behaviour. He has been the expert/consultant to UPSC, SAARC countries, Civil services Academy, National Centre for Good Governance, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Competition Commission of India (CCI), National Judicial Academy, etc. He has PhD in two disciplines and has been a Doctoral Fellow in Gandhian Studies from ICSSR. His second PhD is from IIT Delhi on Ethical Decision Making among Indian Bureaucrats. He writes for the UPSC Ethics Simplified (concepts and caselets) fortnightly.)

Edited by Manas Srivastava

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