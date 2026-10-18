UPSC Ethics Simplified | Kerala Mini Cooper crash: What would Mill, Berlin and Sartre say?

(UPSC Ethics Simplified, a special series under UPSC Essentials by The Indian Express, explores ethical concepts relevant to the Civil Services Examination. The Kerala Mini Cooper crash, which claimed three young lives, raises questions about the relationship between individual freedom and social responsibility. What happens when a sense of entitlement overrides self-restraint and respect for others’ rights? Our ethicist examines these questions through the philosophical perspectives of Jean-Paul Sartre, Isaiah Berlin and John Stuart Mill, exploring freedom, accountability and the ethical limits of individual choice.)

Let’s start with a question:

Many in the current generation seem uncomfortable with almost any form of restraint. Whether at home or in the workplace, restraint is often viewed as an intrusion on personal freedom. Rights are asserted, sometimes with little consideration for duties. Yet, meaningful freedom and rights depend, to some extent, on limits and self-restraint. This tension between individual freedom and social responsibility has recurred throughout modern political and ethical philosophy.

The Kerala Mini Cooper crash, in which three young people were killed in an accident allegedly involving drunk driving and overspeeding, brings this ethical dilemma into sharp focus. Reports of reckless driving and the reported suggestion that family influence could help manage the consequences raise questions about personal responsibility, privilege and a sense of entitlement.

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The allegations remain subject to judicial determination. However, the case invites us to examine how philosophers have understood freedom, self-restraint and the responsibility that comes with individual choices.

Isaiah Berlin: Freedom needs self-restraint

The distinction drawn by 20th-century philosopher Isaiah Berlin in his lecture Two Concepts of Liberty offers a useful starting point.

Negative liberty refers to freedom from external interference, or being left alone to act according to one’s will. Positive liberty, by contrast, concerns self-mastery: the capacity to exercise control over one’s impulses, emotions and desires.

While Berlin warned against authorities misusing the idea of positive liberty to justify excessive control, the distinction highlights an important ethical concern: freedom without self-restraint can devolve into licence or caprice.

In the Mini Cooper case, the reported circumstances raise questions about the exercise of individual freedom without adequate regard for the safety of others. Driving is not merely a personal choice. It involves responsibility for everyone sharing the road. The freedom to drive cannot override another person’s right to life and safety.

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Sartre and Mill: Freedom entails responsibility

Jean-Paul Sartre famously stated that man is “condemned to be free”. Freedom entails making choices, but it also requires accepting responsibility for their consequences. Age, peer pressure, consumer culture or family wealth cannot, by themselves, absolve an individual of this responsibility.

John Stuart Mill’s harm principle, articulated in On Liberty, reinforces this idea. Society may legitimately restrict individual conduct to prevent harm to others. Drunk driving and dangerous speeding illustrate why such restrictions are necessary. The rule of law is not simply a constraint on individual freedom; it is also a means of protecting the equal rights and freedoms of others.

Ethical responsibility does not end with the individual whose actions create a risk. It also extends to those who witness potentially dangerous behaviour. This raises an important moral question: is remaining silent ethically neutral when one can foresee serious harm? While each person’s responsibility depends on their actions and circumstances, peer pressure cannot justify ignoring risks or failing to discourage dangerous conduct and intervene safely.

Privilege without accountability: An ethical failure

Equally troubling is the sense of entitlement that privilege can foster. The belief that wealth or family influence can help one escape consequences reflects a failure to recognise equality before the law. Social connections may provide access and opportunities, but they cannot exempt anyone from ethical or legal responsibility. This also raises a broader question about the role of families and society in nurturing a sense of accountability among young people, reminding them that privilege must come with responsibility.

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A society that treats every boundary as an infringement of freedom risks undermining the very conditions that make freedom possible: safe roads, enforceable laws and violence-free public spaces. Contemporary trends, from viral videos of reckless driving to the belief that influence can resolve any problem, make the distinction between freedom and irresponsibility particularly relevant.

These philosophers did not deny that restrictions could be unjust or that authority could be abused. Their argument was that rejecting every limit does not necessarily enhance freedom or safeguard rights. True freedom is not the absence of all restraint, but the capacity to exercise choice responsibly while respecting the equal rights of others. The Kerala Mini Cooper case offers a sobering illustration of why ethical responsibility must accompany individual liberty.

(The writer is the author of ‘Being Good’, ‘Aaiye, Insaan Banaen’, ‘Kyon’ and ‘Ethikos: Stories Searching Happiness’. He teaches courses on and offers training in ethics, values and behaviour. He has been the expert/consultant to SAARC countries, UPSC, Central Bureau of Investigation( CBI),National Judicial Academy, ATI, RAKNPA, Haryana Institute of Public Administration, ISA MountAbu, National Centre for Good Governance,Competition Commission of India (CCI), etc. He has PhD in two disciplines and has been a Doctoral Fellow in Gandhian Studies from ICSSR. His second PhD is from IIT Delhi on Ethical Decision Making among Indian Bureaucrats. He writes for the UPSC Ethics Simplified (concepts and caselets) weekly.)

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