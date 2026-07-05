UPSC Ethics Simplified | How to decode ethical quotes in Mains exam: An example

(UPSC Ethics Simplified is a special series under UPSC Essentials by The Indian Express that examines ethical concepts relevant to the Civil Services Examination. However, in today’s article, we go back to basics to answer one of the most important questions on every aspirant’s mind as the UPSC Mains examination approaches: How do you decode philosophical quotes in the Ethics paper? Our ethicist explains the approach through one of the most popular quotes by Aristotle, showing how to identify the ethical principle behind a quote and translate it into a high-scoring answer.)

Whenever a philosophical quote appears in the Ethics paper, the first instinct of many aspirants is to search for examples. That is important, but it comes later. The first task is to understand the ethical principle hidden inside the quote. Every quote is an opportunity to revisit the fundamentals of ethics.

Rather than explaining every word, ask yourself: What ethical idea is the quote trying to convey?

Decode the core ethical principle

At first glance, the quote appears to compare two kinds of courage: defeating an external enemy and defeating one’s own desires. Aristotle argues that the latter demands greater bravery. Why? Because external enemies are visible, whereas the real battle in ethics is always internal. It is a struggle against greed, anger, ego, attachment, pride, fear and temptation.

The central ethical principle here is self-control and virtue. Ethics begins not with changing society but with mastering oneself.

Whenever you decode a quote, first identify the core value. In this case, it is not war or victory – it is character.

Back to Basics: The ethical concept explained

This quote introduces one of the most fundamental ideas in ethics: virtue ethics.

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Before asking, “What is the right thing to do?” ethics first asks, “What kind of person should I become?” Ethics is not merely about following rules. It is about building character.

The quote also reminds us that not every desire is bad. The desire to learn, serve society, innovate or excel in one’s profession contributes to both individual growth and collective welfare. The problem arises when desires become excessive, selfish or insatiable. The desire for wealth becomes greed. The desire for recognition becomes vanity. The desire for authority becomes the misuse of power. Ethics, therefore, is not about eliminating desires but about regulating them through reason and moral judgment.

According to Aristotle, virtues are not inherited. They are cultivated through repeated right actions. We become honest by practising honesty, courageous by repeatedly choosing courage and compassionate by consistently acting with empathy. Habits shape character, and character shapes destiny.

Another important idea hidden in the quote is Aristotle’s Doctrine of the Mean. Courage itself is a virtue because it lies between two extremes. Too much emotion produces recklessness, while too little produces cowardice. Similarly, overcoming desires does not mean suppressing every aspiration. It means avoiding both uncontrolled indulgence and unhealthy denial. Ethics is about balance guided by practical wisdom.

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Indian philosophical traditions echo this idea. The term Arihant literally means the conqueror of one’s inner enemies rather than external opponents. Similarly, the philosophy of the three gunas teaches individuals to maintain balance instead of becoming slaves to impulses. Across traditions, ethical excellence is viewed as self-mastery.

Finally, the quote reminds us that human beings do not live in isolation. Individual well-being is closely connected with the well-being of others. Lasting happiness is possible only when our actions create outcomes that are mutually beneficial rather than exploitative.

Connect to governance

This is why uncontrolled desires become the real enemies in public life.

Corruption, abuse of authority, environmental destruction, financial fraud and many other ethical failures rarely happen because people do not know what is right. They occur because individuals fail to control desires such as greed, ambition or the pursuit of short-term gains. The external act is merely a reflection of an internal weakness.

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For a civil servant, the same principle applies. Public life constantly presents conflicts between private interest and public good. An officer may face the temptation of power, favouritism or personal gain. Ethical decision-making requires the courage to place public interest above self-interest.

Institutions such as codes of conduct, transparency mechanisms, accountability systems and ethical leadership ultimately exist to strengthen this inner moral courage.

(The writer is the author of ‘Being Good’, ‘Aaiye, Insaan Banaen’, ‘Kyon’ and ‘Ethikos: Stories Searching Happiness’. He teaches courses on and offers training in ethics, values and behaviour. He has been the expert/consultant to UPSC, SAARC countries, Civil services Academy, National Centre for Good Governance, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Competition Commission of India (CCI), National Judicial Academy, etc. He has PhD in two disciplines and has been a Doctoral Fellow in Gandhian Studies from ICSSR. His second PhD is from IIT Delhi on Ethical Decision Making among Indian Bureaucrats. He writes for the UPSC Ethics Simplified (concepts and caselets) fortnightly.)

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