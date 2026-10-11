UPSC Ethics Simplified: What makes a good journalist? Philosophers’ lessons that hold true for civil servants too

(UPSC Ethics Simplified, a special series under UPSC Essentials by The Indian Express, explores ethical concepts relevant to the Civil Services Examination. In today’s article, we examine what makes a good journalist and ask a larger question: How do truth, integrity and professional responsibility guide both journalists and civil servants? Our ethicist explores these questions through the ideas of leading philosophers.)

Recent investigative reporting by The Indian Express on the Election Commission of India (ECI), alongside coverage of protests, brings the ethical responsibilities of journalism into focus. Such reporting helps us revisit truth, impartiality, evidence and accountability. How journalists scrutinise those in power without becoming partisan? How do they report competing claims without compromising accuracy?

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which began in Bihar in June 2025, an otherwise routine clean-up of the rolls, has struck more than 13 crore names off the draft voter rolls in 30 States and Union Territories. This has put the Election Commission at the centre of intense public debate over its role in deciding who gets to vote – and who doesn’t. An investigation by The Indian Express reveals that questions were raised on these very issues within the three-member Election Commission (EC) itself, time and again through much of this same period. By two of the three Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, no less. The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which began in Bihar in June 2025, an otherwise routine clean-up of the rolls, has struck more than 13 crore names off the draft voter rolls in 30 States and Union Territories. This has put the Election Commission at the centre of intense public debate over its role in deciding who gets to vote – and who doesn’t. An investigation by The Indian Express reveals that questions were raised on these very issues within the three-member Election Commission (EC) itself, time and again through much of this same period. By two of the three Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, no less.

These questions extend to civil servants or other professionals, whose decisions directly affect citizens and public institutions. For both journalists and civil servants, competence alone is insufficient. Ethical conduct requires integrity, courage, responsibility and a commitment to truth.

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Gandhi, non-violence and professional responsibility

Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violent resistance offers a useful perspective on journalism. Gandhi wrote:

“A non-violent soldier should have a generous heart and represent not only his own companions but even his opponents. He is a friend of all and enemy of none. That is the first condition of successful passive or civil resistance.”

A journalist must question those in power without becoming personally hostile towards the incumbent government. Equally, they cannot remain passive when democratic institutions face challenges. The responsibility is to uphold the truth, irrespective of whose interests it serves.

Aristotle’s doctrine of the golden mean helps explain this balance. Courage lies between cowardice and recklessness. A journalist who avoids questioning authority out of fear fails in professional responsibility, while one who makes allegations without evidence acts recklessly. Similarly, a civil servant must resist improper instructions without abandoning reason, law or impartiality.

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The ethical principle is clear: impartiality does not mean indifference to wrongdoing, and courage must be guided by evidence and sound judgement.

What does it mean to be good?

Being good in an absolute moral sense differs from being a good journalist or civil servant. The latter involves standards of excellence and proper conduct specific to a profession.

Journalists must verify information, report accurately and avoid discrimination or bias. Civil servants must act lawfully, impartially and in the public interest. Both must combine professional competence with moral responsibility.

Understanding goodness also requires engaging with citizens, officials and different perspectives without hostility towards a particular ideology or unquestioning allegiance to another. Professional judgement must rest on reason and ethical principles, not prejudice.

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Philosophers have approached the idea of the Good in different ways.

Philosophical perspectives on goodness

Plato: The Good as the highest Form

Plato regarded the Form of the Good as the highest Form and the source of understanding and value. Knowledge of the Good helps establish the proper order of both the individual soul and the political community.

Applied to professional life, this perspective encourages journalists and civil servants to look beyond personal advancement and immediate benefits, allowing justice, truth and the welfare of society to guide their actions.

Aristotle: Virtue and human flourishing

Aristotle associated the Good with eudaimonia, or human flourishing. A good life involves the exercise of virtue throughout one’s life. Courage, justice and practical wisdom are enduring excellences, while the Good also involves the proper functioning of a rational individual within a community.

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For a journalist or civil servant, professional excellence therefore requires more than technical competence. It demands the exercise of virtue in service of society.

Immanuel Kant: Duty and moral goodness

Kant distinguished moral goodness from happiness and personal inclination. His categorical imperative requires individuals to act according to principles that they could rationally will to become universal laws.

A journalist cannot justify fabricating information merely because it serves a preferred cause. If everyone followed that principle, public trust in journalism would collapse. Similarly, a civil servant cannot justify favouritism because it benefits a friend or a powerful individual.

Kant also distinguished theoretical reason, which helps establish what is, from practical reason, which determines what ought to be done. Establishing facts is one task; deciding how to act ethically on those facts is another.

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Truthfulness is essential because a principle permitting lies cannot be universalised. Respect for rational human beings also requires respecting their capacity to evaluate facts and make informed judgements.

Utilitarianism: Goodness and welfare

Jeremy Bentham and John Stuart Mill associated the Good with welfare, happiness, well-being and, in some formulations, the satisfaction of preferences. Actions and institutions can be evaluated by the overall welfare they generate.

For civil servants, this involves assessing the consequences of policies for society. For journalists, it requires recognising how reporting can inform citizens, expose wrongdoing or cause harm. However, a beneficial outcome does not automatically justify falsehood or unethical means.

Bertrand Russell: Truth and intellectual honesty

Bertrand Russell valued the scientific method and the desire to know, regarding credulity and propaganda as intellectual and moral failures.

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A society unable to distinguish evidence from assertion cannot reliably achieve other social goods. Journalists must verify claims and correct errors, while civil servants must base decisions on reliable evidence rather than rumours or assumptions.

Truth and goodness: How are they related?

Philosophers have understood the relationship between truth and goodness in three broad ways: they may be ultimately inseparable, distinct but sometimes in conflict, or arranged hierarchically, with one serving the other.

Kant distinguishes truth from moral goodness but connects them through duty. Truthfulness is a moral obligation because a principle permitting deception cannot be consistently universalised. Misleading people also undermines their ability to make informed judgements.

Utilitarian and empiricist approaches, by contrast, often value truth for its contribution to human welfare. Mill defended free inquiry because beliefs improve when tested against evidence and competing arguments. Well-founded beliefs matter because erroneous ones can lead to harmful consequences.

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Russell’s emphasis on scientific reasoning reinforces the importance of distinguishing evidence from propaganda. Although these philosophical approaches differ, they challenge the idea that a practice can be genuinely good while remaining indifferent to whether its claims correspond to reality.

In journalism, truth supports informed public debate and accountability. In administration, it enables fair, evidence-based decisions.

Lessons for civil servants

These philosophical perspectives are relevant to the ethical values expected of civil servants under GS Paper IV:

1. Integrity: Remain truthful even when dishonesty offers personal advantages.

2. Impartiality and objectivity: Make decisions based on evidence and consistent standards, without prejudice or favouritism.

3. Courage: Challenge wrongdoing without becoming reckless.

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4. Responsibility and accountability: Accept the consequences of decisions and correct mistakes.

5. Transparency: Communicate decisions openly, subject to legitimate requirements of confidentiality and privacy.

6. Public service orientation: Consider the welfare, dignity and rights of citizens.

These values must work together. Courage without practical wisdom can become recklessness, while the pursuit of welfare without respect for truth can lead to manipulation.

Why Ethics matters both in Journalism and Civil Services

Journalism informs citizens and scrutinises power, while civil servants implement laws and uphold public institutions. Both professions require competence guided by integrity, impartiality, courage and responsibility.

For UPSC aspirants, the central lesson is that ethics is not merely about understanding philosophical theories. It is about applying them when professional duties, personal interests and public welfare come into conflict.

A good professional must ask not only what can be done, but what ought to be done, why it is right and how it affects others. Professional excellence becomes meaningful when guided by moral responsibility and a commitment to truth.

(The writer is the author of ‘Being Good’, ‘Aaiye, Insaan Banaen’, ‘Kyon’ and ‘Ethikos: Stories Searching Happiness’. He teaches courses on and offers training in ethics, values and behaviour. He has been the expert/consultant to SAARC countries, UPSC, Central Bureau of Investigation( CBI),National Judicial Academy, ATI, RAKNPA, Haryana Institute of Public Administration, ISA MountAbu, National Centre for Good Governance,Competition Commission of India (CCI), etc. He has PhD in two disciplines and has been a Doctoral Fellow in Gandhian Studies from ICSSR. His second PhD is from IIT Delhi on Ethical Decision Making among Indian Bureaucrats. He writes for the UPSC Ethics Simplified (concepts and caselets) weekly.)

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