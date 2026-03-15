UPSC Ethics Simplified: How fake success claims by aspirants reveal a deeper moral crisis

(UPSC Ethics Simplified is a special series under UPSC Essentials by The Indian Express. It examines news and syllabus themes through an ethical lens, linking current affairs with core ethical principles to help aspirants build clarity, application skills, and value-based understanding for GS-IV. Today’s special article raises an urgent question after the UPSC CSE 2025 results. Many fake claims and controversies have surfaced, once again highlighting the importance of ethics. Such issues may appear in the exam as case studies or concepts and remind us that ethics is expected not only from officers in service but also from aspirants.)

“Ethics is knowing the difference between what you have a right to do and what is right to do.”

Recent controversies surrounding claims about civil services examination results circulating on social media have sparked an uncomfortable but necessary conversation about integrity within India’s aspirant culture.

Two candidates with the same name claimed they had secured rank 301 in the UPSC CSE 2025. The row started after Bihar resident Akanksha Singh claimed to have secured the 301st rank in the exam, ostensibly qualifying for the Indian Police Service. As news of the results began to be reported, another Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur said she had secured the 301st rank. In a statement on Monday, the UPSC made it clear that the resident of Ghazipur was correct.

In another incident, a youth from Bihar’s Sheikhpura district claimed to have secured rank 440 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination and was felicitated by local leaders and the police. However, residents later discovered that the claim was false. He has since gone missing, officials said.

These are not just two isolated incidents. There are many more. In the past two years, media reports have brought to light cases of candidates and officers allegedly using fake certificates for selection in the UPSC CSE examination.

Subscribe | UPSC Essentials of The Indian Express to stay ahead in your Civil Services preparation with focused, exam-relevant insights.

For many observers, the issue is not merely about factual accuracy. It raises a deeper question: why would any aspirant choose an act that risks damaging both personal credibility and the reputation of the examination itself?

Story continues below this ad

The aura around UPSC success

The Union Public Service Commission examination is widely regarded as one of the most demanding and prestigious recruitment processes in the country. Every year, millions of candidates devote years of disciplined preparation in the hope of entering public service. For many young people, successful candidates become symbols of perseverance and inspiration.

In such an atmosphere, aspirants who claim success often receive admiration that borders on reverence. Their words are trusted, their advice is widely shared, and their journeys are closely followed. Yet the very trust that elevates aspirants to such positions also makes the consequences of misinformation far more serious.

The issue becomes especially troubling when claims of success turn out to be exaggerated or misleading. What initially appears to be a moment of celebration can quickly transform into a cautionary tale about the dangers of reputation built on fragile foundations.

Philosophers have long warned about the tension between truth and persuasion. As Socrates observed, when an argument collapses, people sometimes resort to rhetoric rather than reason. In the age of social media, where visibility often translates into validation, the temptation to shape narratives for applause can become particularly strong.

Story continues below this ad

The psychology of recognition

Psychologist Eric Berne described human behaviour through the lens of “ego states”— the parent, the adult, and the child. The adult state is rational and reflective; the parent represents moral authority; and the child often seeks approval, attention, and emotional reward. In an environment where online recognition can arrive instantly and dramatically, the impulsive desire for admiration may sometimes overshadow careful judgment.

The result is a culture where perception can begin to matter more than reality.

Stories societies choose to believe and the legitimacy of institutions

Yet the problem is not limited to individuals alone. It also reflects broader social dynamics. Modern communication technologies have transformed the way achievements are displayed and consumed. Platforms reward visibility, quick narratives, and emotionally appealing stories. Within this ecosystem, the line between genuine accomplishment and exaggerated storytelling can sometimes blur.

Historian Yuval Noah Harari once argued that the unique power of human communication lies in our ability to create shared stories. Unlike other species, humans can collectively believe in ideas that exist only because we imagine them together: nations, institutions, and social prestige among them.

Story continues below this ad

But this extraordinary ability to create narratives also comes with responsibility. When storytelling drifts too far from truth, trust begins to erode.

For an examination like the civil services, trust is central. The legitimacy of the system depends not only on the fairness of the selection process but also on the ethical standards of those who aspire to join it. After all, the civil services represent institutions responsible for governance, public welfare, and the rule of law.

If integrity is compromised at the stage of aspiration, it raises uncomfortable questions about the values that future administrators might carry into public life.

The silent majority of sincere aspirants

At the same time, it would be unfair to reduce the entire aspirant community to isolated incidents. The vast majority of candidates pursue their goals with sincerity, discipline, and humility. Many endure repeated setbacks while continuing to prepare with remarkable resilience.

Story continues below this ad

For them, the examination is not merely a competition but a journey of personal growth. Years of preparation often cultivate intellectual curiosity, ethical reflection, and a deeper understanding of society.

That is precisely why episodes of misrepresentation are so discouraging. They risk overshadowing the dedication of countless candidates who quietly work toward their goals without seeking instant recognition.

Integrity as a daily practice

Integrity, in its truest sense, is not about public image but internal consistency. It is the alignment between what one claims and what one actually is. Ethical conduct does not demand perfection, but it does require honesty, especially in moments when the truth may appear inconvenient.

The ancient philosopher Aristotle argued that character is shaped through repeated actions. Virtue, in his view, is not a single heroic decision but a habit formed through everyday choices. A person becomes honest by practising honesty, just as courage develops through acts of courage.

Story continues below this ad

In this sense, ethical awareness begins long before entering public service. It begins with the small decisions individuals make when no one is watching: what they say, how they represent themselves, and whether they allow short-term validation to override long-term credibility.

Shortcuts in a competitive environment

The intense competition surrounding examinations can sometimes push individuals toward shortcuts or embellishments. Yet such decisions rarely produce lasting satisfaction. Recognition built on exaggeration is fragile, because it depends on maintaining an illusion rather than sustaining truth.

On the other hand, authenticity carries a different kind of strength. It may grow more slowly, but it endures.

The ethical foundations of public service

Ultimately, the conversation sparked by recent controversies should not be reduced to blame or moral outrage. Instead, it offers an opportunity for reflection both for aspirants and for society at large.

Story continues below this ad

The civil servants are expected to uphold values such as integrity, transparency, non-partisanship, objectivity and accountability. But those values do not begin only after entering government service. It is essential to know that it begins with the ethical choices individuals make while striving to get there.

Why the Ethics paper matters

Briefly, it is also important to highlight why we have the Ethics paper in the UPSC examination. While there is not just one reason, the context of the recent episodes suggests an important one: UPSC wants aspirants to reflect on what kind of officers the civil services require and what ethical values are essential in an officer in the making. The examination is not merely testing knowledge but also attempting to assess the moral compass, judgment, and integrity expected of future public servants.

If one does not possess these basic values, the civil services may not be the right place for them. Therefore, to reject the relevance of the Ethics paper by arguing, “What is the use of such a paper when some officers eventually become corrupt?” is like saying there is no point in teaching law because crimes still occur, or no value in teaching medicine because diseases still exist. The existence of violations does not invalidate the importance of principles; rather, it reinforces why such principles must be emphasized in the first place.

Character before career

In a world increasingly shaped by visibility and narrative, honesty may seem less glamorous than success stories that spread rapidly online. Yet it remains the foundation upon which genuine respect is built.

Story continues below this ad

If the goal of public service is to contribute to the common good, then integrity must remain central to that journey. Aspirants, mentors, and society alike share a responsibility to cultivate an environment where truth is valued more than applause.

Because in the end, success in public life is measured not only by what one achieves but also by the character one carries along the way.

Post Read Question:

Alok, a civil services aspirant from a small town, had been preparing for the highly competitive examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for several years. When the results of the Civil Services Examination were announced, he did not find his name on the list. However, under pressure from family expectations and the desire for social recognition, Alok posted on social media claiming that he had secured a rank in the examination. Local leaders and community members congratulated him, and he was even publicly felicitated. His story quickly spread online, and many aspirants began seeking his guidance. A few days later, some students cross-checked the official result list and realised that Alok’s claim was false. The truth soon became widely known, causing embarrassment to his family, mentors, and the local community. Alok now faces criticism, loss of credibility, and possible legal consequences.

Questions:

1. What are the ethical issues involved in Ravi’s actions? What ethical concerns this incident raises about the topper culture in our country?

2. What values should guide aspirants preparing for public service examinations?

(The writer is the author of ‘Being Good’, ‘Aaiye, Insaan Banaen’, ‘Kyon’ and ‘Ethikos: Stories Searching Happiness’. He teaches courses on and offers training in ethics, values and behaviour. He has been the expert/consultant to UPSC, SAARC countries, Civil services Academy, National Centre for Good Governance, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Competition Commission of India (CCI), National Judicial Academy, etc. He has PhD in two disciplines and has been a Doctoral Fellow in Gandhian Studies from ICSSR. His second PhD is from IIT Delhi on Ethical Decision Making among Indian Bureaucrats. He writes for the UPSC Ethics Simplified (concepts and caselets) fortnightly.)

— Edited by Manas Srivastava

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on UPSC section of The Indian Express on Instagram and X.

For your queries and suggestions write at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com

PREVIOUS ARTICLES ON UPSC ETHICS SIMPLIFIED:

Minister vs Civil Servant : In governance, mature conversation is the key

This Republic Day, understanding idea of ‘Self-Sovereignty’ and why ethics matter

How does Vivekananda’s philosophy take us from ‘I’ to humanity?

Beyond the ‘Word of the Year’: Why 2026 needs a ‘Value of the Year’ and what should it be?

How IndiGo Crisis is a case study on ‘Safety, Trust, and Service’

Gen Z in UPSC : What happens to civil services values?

Can compassion bridge the gap between humans and animals?

How and why Civil Servants should be ‘enablers’ of growth, not mere ‘regulators’

Politicians, Athletes, UPSC Aspirants: Do Results Matter? Aristotle has an answer

How must a police officer choose between a VVIP and a common man at ‘Ram Lalla’ Darshan?

What can a doctor’s story teach future public servants? Revisiting medical ethics after the cough syrup tragedy