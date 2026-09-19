UPSC Ethics Answer Practice: Development vs Conservation dilemma | Question and Case Study

UPSC Ethics Paper doesn’t merely test an aspirant’s understanding of ethical principles, theories or concepts. It goes deeper to examine how a candidate applies these principles when real-life situations present difficult choices. Before outlining the GS-IV syllabus, the UPSC notification explicitly states that the paper seeks to assess a future public servant’s “attitude and approach” towards integrity, probity, problem-solving and the challenges of dealing with society.

Knowing ethical values, principles, definitions, thinkers and quotations is an important foundation, but it is only the beginning. The real test lies in one’s ability to internalize them and view everyday issues through an ethical lens. Can you identify core ethical issues/dilemmas in a particular situation, recognise impacted stakeholders and weigh competing interests and duties? Equally important is the ability to evaluate different courses of action, anticipate their consequences and arrive at a decision that is not only ethically sound but also practical, fair and constitutionally viable.

Aspirants are expected to develop ethical reasoning, not ready-made answers.

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UPSC Ethics Answer Practice series is an attempt to build this ability. Every week, we will take up an issue connected to contemporary developments, identify the ethical issues, dilemmas, principles, stakeholders and conflicting duties involved, and apply them through a UPSC-style question or case study. What follows the questions is not a model answer, but a thought process to help you approach the question.

Last week, we attempted questions centred around the theme of public/civil service values and ethics in public administration. This week, the questions focus on the theme of development and environment conservation.

QUESTION 1 (Theory)

Development projects often create ethical dilemmas when the pursuit of public welfare and economic growth conflicts with environmental conservation and the rights of vulnerable communities. What are the major ethical issues faced by public administrators in such situations? Discuss with suitable examples.

(AI generated) (AI generated)

For Your Information: At the heart of the question lies the conflict between two legitimate State objectives: improving human welfare through development initiatives and protecting the environment that sustains life. Neither objective can be considered in isolation. The ethical challenge for a public administrator is to reconcile these competing objectives while ensuring that the costs and benefits of development are fairly distributed. Story continues below this ad Consider the Tana Bhagat community in Jharkhand that has opposed a highway project, citing threats to ancestral land, forests, religious sites, agricultural livelihoods and community spaces in a Scheduled Area. Protest against land reacquisition in Jharkhand. (Express Photo) Protest against land reacquisition in Jharkhand. (Express Photo) The ethical challenge lies in pursuing development while minimising avoidable environmental harm and ensuring that vulnerable communities do not bear a disproportionate share of its costs. The ethical dilemma can be examined through environmental ethics, which emphasises that humans have a responsibility towards nature.

— Environmental stewardship involves the responsible use, conservation and protection of natural resources through sustainable practices, ensuring their preservation for present and future generations. It brings in the ethical question of our responsibility towards both nature and future generations. The doctrine of public trust demands the state to hold vital natural resources — such as air, water, forests, coasts — in trust for the benefit of the public, not only of the present generation but of those yet to come. This raises an ethical question about whether public resources can be treated as expendable in the pursuit of short-term gains.

— Similarly, the principle of sustainable development implies a harmony between development, environment, resources and an emphasis on inter-generational responsibility. The principle also means that the state must make efforts to balance environmental protection and development, while preventing, minimising and addressing avoidable harm.

— In the case of Vellore Citizens’ Welfare Forum vs Union of India, the Supreme Court held that the precautionary principle and polluter pays principle are essential features of sustainable development.

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— Precautionary principle emphasises taking preventive action where there is a risk of serious environmental harm, rather than waiting for damage to occur and compensating for it later. In the above case, the Supreme Court declared that the precautionary principle includes three major conditions: the state must anticipate, prevent and attack the cause of environmental degradation.

— Fundamental rights given in the Constitution of India guarantee right to a safe and clean environment, right to livelihood (Article 21) and cultural rights (Article 29-30).

— Immanuel Kant’s moral philosophy offers a useful lens here. His idea that human beings must always be treated as ends in themselves, and never merely as means, places intrinsic value on human beings.

— The constitutional framework also reflects this responsibility. Article 48A, as a directive principle of state policy advises that while framing laws or executing policy decisions, the State should endeavour to protect and improve the environment and to safeguard the forests and wildlife of the country.

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— The ethical dilemma need not always result in a choice between development and conservation.

— The Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor is a good example of balancing development with conservation. A 12 km elevated wildlife corridor alongside dedicated animal underpasses were built to protect fragile ecosystems and species. This allows seamless economic transit while reducing human-wildlife conflict and protecting local biodiversity.

— However, when development is a necessity for public welfare and raising the standard of living of a large population, environmental trade offs become unavoidable sometimes. Such trade-offs may involve negative externalities like destruction of eco-sensitive zones or pollution due to development projects.

— This raises the question of who should bear the cost of environmental harm. The polluter pays principle seeks to ensure that those responsible for pollution bear the costs of prevention, compensation and environmental restoration.

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— This brings the principle of fairness into the development-environment debate. Environmental justice promotes the idea that fruits of development should be distributed fairly, especially when the vulnerable communities face disproportionate environmental costs.

— Beyond the outcome, the decision-making process itself raises ethical concerns. Stakeholder consideration and participation become even more crucial when vulnerable communities and ecosystems have limited voice in decision-making yet face the maximum brunt of unintended consequences.

— Finally, administrators may face a conflict between professional integrity and external pressure to accelerate a project because of its economic or strategic importance or political expediency. However, also important are independent judgement, honest reporting and a willingness to raise concerns in public interest.

QUESTION 2 (Caselet)

Apply the similar framework given in the theoretical question above and use it to arrive at an ethically justifiable decision in the following caselet.

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You are the District Magistrate of a district in an island state. The government has proposed a major infrastructure project in your jurisdiction to improve India’s maritime security and connectivity, create employment opportunities and strengthen the region’s economy.

The project has received the necessary approvals, but it requires the diversion of a significant area of forest land. The affected region is home to indigenous communities, including a particularly vulnerable tribal group whose traditional way of life depends on the forest.

While the government maintains that the project will bring substantial economic and strategic benefits and that adequate safeguards have been provided, environmental experts and representatives of the tribal communities have raised concerns about the possible loss of eco-sensitive zones and biodiversity, disruption of livelihoods and long-term effects on the community’s culture.

(Representational image generated by AI) (Representational image generated by AI)

Some community representatives have also questioned whether their concerns have been adequately considered in the decision-making process, citing lack of public consultations. The project authorities, however, maintain that all required procedures have been followed.

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The project is expected to generate employment and improve infrastructure in the region. At the same time, any damage to the forest or disruption of the community’s traditional way of life may be difficult to reverse. As the District Magistrate, you are responsible for coordinating the implementation of the project while ensuring that the rights and welfare of the affected communities are protected.

Questions:

(a) What are the socio-economic, administrative and ethical issues involved in the implementation of this project?

(b) What options are available to you? Examine the ethical implications of each option.

(c) What course of action would you adopt, and why?

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How to approach case studies: — These questions can be called the final test of your applied thinking. Can you make an ethical decision in tough situations? Analyse the conflicting duties and principles like maritime security vs rights of indigenous communities, economic growth vs environment protection. Also, remember that development and conservation are not exclusive and both can coexist if implemented properly. — In the above case study, legal and environmental approvals may imply that a project has met the regulatory requirements. However, ethical decision-making requires an administrator to go beyond what is legally sound. Examining the fairness of the decision, the distribution of its costs and benefits, the concerns of affected communities and the availability of less harmful alternatives becomes important.

Express Tip: ‘The Defence Tip’

Before you finish the above ethics case study, ask yourself three questions:

1. Can I defend my choice ethically?

(Why is this option morally preferable to the alternatives? Which ethical principles and values support it, and how does it address the core ethical dilemma?)

2. Have I balanced competing interests fairly?

(Is my decision sensitive to the rights, interests and consequences for all relevant stakeholders? Can I protect the larger public interest while minimising avoidable harm to those affected?)

3. Have I considered the long-term consequences?

(Have I accounted for irreversible environmental damage, inter-generational impact and the sustainability of the proposed solution?)

4. Is my decision both principled and practical?

(Does it uphold integrity and the rule of law without becoming unnecessarily rigid or insensitive? Can the decision actually be implemented, and does it offer a sustainable way forward?)

A strong ethics answer does not simply identify the ‘right’ option. It explains why the chosen course of action is morally justified, acknowledges competing interests and shows how ethical principles can be translated into a just and practical decision.

(Refer: 1. UPSC Ethics Simplified: What is Environmental Ethics?

2. UPSC Ethics Simplified: Can development come at the cost of safety?

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