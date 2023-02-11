UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Turkey earthquake, Lithium ‘inferred’, and more

Subscribe to The Indian Express UPSC Key and prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive examinations with cues on how to read and understand content from the most authoritative news source in India. Note: Catch the UPSC Weekly Quiz every Saturday evening and brush up on your current affairs knowledge.)

NOTE: This article does not cover Union Budget 2023 and Economic Survey. The Indian Express’ UPSC Essentials will exclusively cover the Budget and Economic Survey for aspirants especially curated for both prelims and mains as a one stop destination.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

• General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management.

Why in news?

— Early Monday morning (February 6), an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck south-central Turkey and Northwest Syria, reported AP. Buildings across the region were seen tumbling down, sparking a mad scramble to find survivors in the rubble and amidst an ongoing snow storm in many places.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

What is an earthquake?

— An earthquake is an intense shaking of the ground caused by movement under the earth’s surface. It happens when two blocks of the earth suddenly slip past one another, according to USGS. This releases stored-up ‘elastic strain’ energy in the form of seismic waves, which spreads through the earth and cause the shaking of the ground.

What exactly causes earthquakes?

— As we know, the earth’s outermost surface, crust, is fragmented into tectonic plates. The edges of the plates are called plate boundaries, which are made up of faults. The tectonic plates constantly move at a slow pace, sliding past one another and bumping into each other. As the edges of the plates are quite rough, they get stuck with one another while the rest of the plate keeps moving. Earthquake occurs when the plate has moved far enough and the edges unstick on one of the faults.

— USGS says that “the location below the earth’s surface where the earthquake starts is called the hypocenter, and the location directly above it on the surface of the earth is called the epicentre.”

How are earthquakes measured?

— The earth’s crust is broken up into tectonic plates that are constantly moving, slowly, often getting stuck at their edges due to friction. When the stress on the edge overcomes the friction, there is an earthquake that releases energy in waves that travel through the earth’s crust, resulting in the vibration felt.

— A network of seismographs are used to record earthquakes with each individual seismograph recording and measuring the movement of the ground in its location. A seismograph is securely mounted onto the surface of the earth so that when the earth shakes, the entire unit shakes with the exception of the mass on the spring, which remains in its place because of inertia.

A Kinemetrics seismograph. (Wikimedia Commons)

— During shaking, the recording device on this mass records the relative motion between itself and the rest of the instrument, thus recording the ground motion. According to the USGS, these mechanisms are no longer manual, but instead work by measuring electronic changes produced by the motion of the ground with respect to the mass.

The scales of measurement for magnitude

— Today, there are many measures of an earthquake’s magnitude, with the most famous (and outdated according to USGS) being the Richter Scale.

— Devised in 1935 by Charles Francis Richter, the Richter Scale (denoted as ML) is a logarithmic scale, where each step represents a tenfold increase in magnitude. Thus, an earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter Scale has 10 times the magnitude of one measured 6. The scale was calibrated by defining a magnitude 0 shock as one that produces (at a distance of 100 km) a maximum amplitude of 1 micron using the Wood-Anderson seismograph.

— According to the USGS, as more seismograph stations were installed around the world, it became apparent that the method developed by Richter was strictly valid only for certain frequency and distance ranges. Consequently, the Moment Magnitude Scale (denoted as Mw) was developed.

— According to the USGS, a Moment is a physical quantity proportional to the slip on the fault multiplied by the area of the fault surface that slips. Thus, it is related to the total energy released in the earthquake. This scale provides a more accurate estimate of magnitude, especially as one goes higher up the scale. Like the Richter Scale, this too is a logarithmic scale.

Measuring the intensity

— In many ways, the intensity is an even more important measure of an earthquake as it is related to the tangible impact a quake has. Intensity scales, like the Modified Mercalli Scale and the Rossi-Forel scale, measure the amount of shaking at a particular location.

— An earthquake causes many different intensities of shaking, depending on how deep it is located on the earth’s crust and how far it is from its epicentre. Earthquakes of lower magnitude can be more intense if they are located in more shallow ground or if the area where they occur has more loose soil, etc.

— The Modified Mercalli Scale, the most commonly used intensity scale, ranks earthquake intensity on a scale of I. (not felt) to XII. (extreme). The maximum intensity measured in today’s Turkey earthquake is IX. or violent – “Damage is considerable in specially designed structures; Damage is great in substantial buildings, with partial collapse. Buildings are shifted off foundations. Liquefaction occurs. Underground pipes are broken”, according to the USGS website.

Why earthquakes remain unpredictable?

— Earthquakes continue to remain the most common natural hazard that cannot be predicted. As such, no early warning systems can be developed.

— Theoretically, it is possible to offer a lead time of a few seconds between the time of the origin of the earthquake and the time it reaches the Earth’s surface. Seismic waves travel significantly slower than the speed of light — between 5 and 13 km per second. So if the earthquake is detected as soon as it is triggered, information about it can be related a few seconds ahead of it reaching the ground.

— Such systems are already in use in some locations to issue alerts about earthquakes. However, these are not predictions. The alerts are issued post-event.

— Attempts to find reliable predictors to earthquakes have not been fruitful so far. Scientists have been able to map the areas that are earthquake prone, and are likely to generate earthquakes in future, but there is no way to predict when.

— For example, scientists say the Himalayan region has so much accumulated stress beneath the surface that it could result in multiple 7 or 8 magnitude earthquakes. But it cannot be predicted when that would happen.

— Between one and three earthquakes of magnitude 8 or above are recorded every year on average, while 10-15 earthquakes of magnitude between 7 and 8 occur.

What are aftershocks and why do they occur?

— Massive earthquakes are often followed by multiple aftershocks, which can last for hours or even days. These aftershocks add to the damage and chaos of the original quake, sending weakened structures crashing down and spreading fear amidst an already traumatised population.

— According to the USGS, aftershocks are a sequence of earthquakes that happen after a larger mainshock on a fault. Aftershocks occur near the fault zone where the mainshock rupture occurred and are part of the “readjustment process” after the main slip on the fault.

— While they become less frequent with time, they can continue for days, weeks, months, or even years for a very large mainshock.

How strong are aftershocks likely to be?

— Although aftershocks tend to be weaker than the main seismic event, they can cause significant damage. In Turkey, reports suggest that significant damage that has followed the original quake has been a result of aftershocks. With the main earthquake already weakening structures, aftershocks have sent many buildings tumbling.

7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. What does it mean?

Amitabh Sinha Explains:

Turkey and Syria lie in a seismically active region

— The region where the earthquake has struck lies along a well known seismic fault line called the Anatolia tectonic block that runs through northern, central, and eastern Turkey.

— It is a seismically active zone — though not as active as, say, the Himalayan region which is one of the most dangerous regions in the world from the perspective of earthquakes.

— Large earthquakes, of magnitude 5 or higher, have not been very frequent in recent years. According to USGS, only three earthquakes of magnitude 6 or more have happened in the region since 1970. The last major quake in this area came in January 2020.

People walk next to buildings destroyed by an earthquake in Malatya, Turkey, February 6, 2023. (DIA images via AP)

— The seismicity in this region is a result of interactions between the African, Eurasian, and Arabian plates. The Arabian plate is known to be pushing northward, which results in a slight westward movement for the Anatolian plate, where Turkey is located.

— The USGS said Monday’s earthquake happened around the near-vertical fault line on the eastern Anatolian block, close to the Syrian border.

“The mechanism and location of the earthquake are consistent with the earthquake having occurred on either the East Anatolia fault zone or the Dead Sea transform fault zone. The East Anatolia fault accommodates the westward extrusion of Turkey in the Aegean Sea, while the Dead Sea Transform accommodates the northward motion of the Arabian peninsula relative to the Africa and Eurasia plates,” the USGS said in its event summary.

Do shallow earthquakes cause greater damage?

— Monday’s earthquakes emerged from relatively shallow depths which made them devastating. The first earthquake, of magnitude 7.8, originated 17.9 km below the Earth’s surface. All the subsequent ones, including the one of 7.5 magnitude, emerged from even closer to the surface.

— Shallow earthquakes are generally more devastating because they carry greater energy when they emerge on the surface.

— Deeper earthquakes lose much of their energy by the time they come to the surface. The deeper quakes spread farther though — the seismic waves move conically upwards to the surface — even as they lose energy while travelling greater distances, and hence cause less damage.

— The earthquake in Nepal two weeks ago, whose tremors were felt in many parts of northern India, for example, originated about 25 km below the Earth’s surface. It did not cause large scale damage, though one woman was reported to have been killed by a stone that fell from a hill because of the tremors.

— But the Nepal earthquake also had a low magnitude of 5.8 — magnitude is the other indicator of how destructive an earthquake will be.

— Magnitude is a measure of how big the waves are, while the strength refers to the energy it carries. Magnitude is measured on a logarithmic scale, which means the seismic waves produced by a magnitude 6 earthquake have 10 times higher amplitude than the ones produced by a magnitude 5 earthquake. The energy differential is even higher, 32 times for every change of 1 in magnitude.

— This means that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey on Monday was 100 times bigger — produced 100 times bigger waves — than the 5.8 earthquake in Nepal, and 1,024 (32 x 32) times more powerful. In general, every change of 0.1 in magnitude results in about 1.4 times change in energy.

TURKEY, A HOTBED OF SEISMIC ACTIVITY

— IN THE EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN REGION comprising Turkey, Syria and Jordan, tectonics are dominated by complex interactions between the African, Arabian, and Eurasian tectonic plates, and the Anatolian tectonic block.