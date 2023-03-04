UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: World Wildlife Day, ECI appointments, and more

— It is further expanded into the conservation of marine life and oceans, and on collaborating with businesses and funding conservation activities. “Successful partnerships for conservation must find ways of including business if we are to reverse the loss in biodiversity,” it adds.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Why is World Wildlife Day marked?

— In 2013, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed March 3 as the UN World Wildlife Day to celebrate and raise awareness of protecting the world’s wild animals and plants. This was as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) was signed in 1973 on this day.

— March 3 marks the 50th anniversary of CITES’ establishment. CITES is considered a landmark agreement on conservation that focuses on ensuring the sustainability of endangered species.

What is the CITES?

— CITES is an international agreement between governments. Its aim is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten the survival of the species.

— Its website states it was agreed upon with the recognition that “The trade in wild animals and plants crosses borders between countries, the effort to regulate it requires international cooperation to safeguard certain species from over-exploitation.” It accords varying degrees of protection to more than 37,000 species of animals and plants, ranging from live animals and plants to wildlife products derived from them, including food products, exotic leather goods, medicines, etc.

— Currently, there are 184 parties to the convention, including India. The CITES Secretariat is administered by UNEP (The United Nations Environment Programme) and is located in Geneva, Switzerland. The Conference of the Parties to CITES is the supreme consensus-based decision-making body of the Convention and comprises all its parties.

— In India, apart from the Union Ministery of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau is a statutory body under the Ministry that is especially meant to combat organised wildlife crime in the country. It assists and advises the customs authorities in the inspection of the consignments of flora and fauna as per the provisions of the Wild Life Protection Act of 1972, CITES and the export and import policy governing items.

How does CITES work?

— The species covered under CITES are listed in three Appendices, according to the degree of protection they need.

Appendix I includes species threatened with extinction. Trade in specimens of these species is permitted rarely, only in “exceptional circumstances”, such as gorillas, and lions from India.

Appendix II includes species not necessarily threatened with extinction, but in which trade must be controlled to ensure their survival. For example, certain kinds of foxes and Hippopotamuses.

Appendix III contains species that are protected in at least one country, which has asked other CITES Parties for assistance in controlling the trade, like the Bengal fox or the Golden Jackal from India. Different procedures are given category-wise to engage in the trade of species in each of the lists.

Why is CITES criticised?

— One argument says having wildlife allowed to be traded further legitimises their movement and increases the possibility of their illegal trade. Nation Geographic referred to a 2019 analysis in the journal Science that found in nearly two-thirds of cases, CITES protections lag after a species is determined to be threatened by international trade. “For example, while pangolins were finally added to Appendix I in 2017, an estimated million were trafficked between 2000 and 2013”, it says.

— Also, many animals that are in the wildlife trade are not protected by CITES. “If a party violates the convention, CITES can respond with sanctions, which prevent a country from trading in CITES-listed species. But countries are rarely sanctioned and the process can become highly politicized,” says the article. It points to the voluntary nature of CITES membership, so nobody is strictly bound to follow its direction.

— However, issues of international conventions not going far enough to enforce their mandate are common in agreements of such a scale, given the number of parties involved. They rest on the implicit agreement that while the bodies generally do not have powers to penalise, there is at least a level of commitment that ensures some common ground as a first step.

— CITES has also had some successes, helping in recovering the South American vicuña (a small member of the camel family) and the Nile crocodile. At the same time, its laxity has been questioned, on matters such as the ivory trade being allowed at times despite the convention banning it in 1989. Critics claimed there were sharp spikes in elephant poaching globally after one-off sales were allowed by the CITES in 1999 and 2008, of recovered ivory or from elephant deaths due to natural causes.

1. MCQ:

With reference to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which of the following statements is/are correct? (2015)

1. IUCN is an organ of the United Nations and CITES is an international agreement between governments

2. IUCN runs thousands of field projects around the world to better manage natural environments

3. CITES is legally binding on the States that have joined it, but this Convention does not take the place of national laws

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Why in news?

— Coral reefs are essentially just big limestone structures built by thousands of tiny coral creatures called polyps. They’re found in more than 100 countries, and just like pina coladas, they belong in tropical areas. But they’re not looking too healthy.

— Increased ocean temperature caused by climate change is the main cause of coral bleaching events. That’s when reefs expel the symbiotic algae responsible for their color. If that happens over longer periods, the corals can eventually die.

— The planet has already lost about half of its shallow water corals in in the past three decades. And at the current rate, up to 90 per cent of them will disappear by the middle of the century.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

According to Deutsche Welle:

What are reefs good for?

— Let’s start with flood protection. Some 200 million people around the world depend on reefs to protect their coastal communities from storm surges and waves. Many of those people live in the US.

— Coral reefs act like low-crested breakwaters and absorb 97% of wave energy. This substantially reduces coastal flooding and erosion.

— According to the United States Geological Survey, reefs help avert $1.8 billion in damage each year in areas like Florida, Hawaii and Puerto Rico. And if those reefs lose just 1 meter in height, $5 billion in property and economic damage is at risk.

— With coastal flooding predicted to worsen this century, reefs will play an even more important role. Maybe you’re thinking, “But that’s only relevant for people who live by the sea.” That’s already a lot of people. And besides, coastal defense is not the only thing reefs do for us.

What else do reefs do then?

— Coral reefs cover less than 0.5% of the earth’s surface, but they are home to about 25% of all marine species. Kind of like the rainforests of the sea. But without the snakes. Well, there might be some snakes.

— With biodiversity, more is better. It provides planetary resilience, a vast resource of potential scientific discoveries, and is the result of millions of years of evolution. Biodiversity underpins a healthy planet and social well-being.

— Almost everything we know about coral reefs is based on those close to our shores, but most of them are distant, biodiverse hotspots in otherwise barren ocean basins, where they act as food bowls, rest stops, and even navigation waypoints for critters on the go. This diversity is a treasure of incalculable value.

— Ignoring the intangible loss of heritage, allowing the destruction of these reefs is like burning the Great Library of Alexandria. We will never know what we’ve lost.

Why does that matter?

— A huge number of modern medicine’s drugs are derived from natural sources. And so far, most of those have come from land organisms.

— But given 80 per cent of life is under water, researchers are increasingly looking to marine organisms to satisfy the need for novel chemicals and enzymes to build the pharmaceuticals of tomorrow. Some estimates say the prospects of discovering a new drug in the sea, particularly in coral reefs, is hundreds of times more likely than finding one on land.

— The anticancer agent Ara-C, included on the World Health Organization’s List of Essential Medicines, is found in sea sponges on a Caribbean reef.

— Ever heard of a sea hare? It’s a very generous name for some gastropods that look more like dodgy quesadillas. But what they lack in good looks, they make up for with the presence of Dolastatin 10, which is being tested as a treatment for breast and liver cancers, tumors, and leukemia.

— One promising molecule, eleutherobin, that is believed to slow cancer cell growth is found in a common species of soft coral. Scientists have been able to use its genetic code to figure out how they might soon be able to manufacture the chemical in large quantities . Another success story from nature’s medicine cabinet is trabectedin, found in the sea squirt Ecteinascidia turbinata, and used in chemotherapy.

What else you should know?

— Humans eat about 150 million tons of seafood a year and these fish have to breed somewhere. Coral reefs provide shelter and function as nursery grounds for some pretty commercially important fish, like grouper and snapper, as well as invertebrates like the lobster.

— Some studies put the value of coral reef fisheries at $6.8 billion a year globally. About one billion people source their food or income directly from reefs. In countries like the Maldives, it provides people with 77% of their dietary animal protein. If managed well, reefs can continue providing this important source of food.

What if they’re not managed well?

— Potential food shortages could be the consequence. Especially when combined with failing crops from climate change. A study of reef damage in Kenya revealed drastic declines in key fish catches after a combination of factors in 1998 warmed the ocean by between 1-2 degrees Celcius.

— That’s not to mention the possibility of increased mass migration, as people try and avoid famine and flooding.

So what do we do?

— There a myriad of ways to protect reefs — local restoration efforts by transplanting coral, the establishment of marine protection areas which work like national parks, and stopping run-off from agricultural and effluence.

— But these efforts might all be in vain if humanity doesn’t get a hold on climate change, which presents the biggest singular threat to the future of coral reefs.

— In the long term, reducing emissions will give coral reefs their best shot at survival.

(Source: Coral reefs damaged: What’s the big deal? by Deutsche Welle)

2. MCQ:

“Biorock technology” is talked about in which one of the following situations? (2022)

(a) Restoration of damaged coral reefs

(b) Development of building materials using plant residues

(c) Identification of areas for exploration/extraction of shale gas

(d) Providing salt licks for wild animals in forests/protected areas

Why in news?

— A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court Thursday unanimously ruled that a high-power committee consisting of the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India must pick the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs).

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Apurva Vishwanath Explains:

Why did the SC debate the issue? — In 2015, a public interest litigation was filed by Anoop Baranwal challenging the constitutional validity of the practice of the Centre appointing members of the Election Commission. In October 2018, a two-judge bench of the SC referred the case to a larger bench since it would require a close examination of Article 324 of the Constitution, which deals with the mandate of the Chief Election Commissioner. — The SC had not debated this issue earlier. In September last year, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph began hearing the case and almost a month later, the verdict was reserved. — The Bench also comprised Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar. What is the challenge? — Article 324(2) reads: “The Election Commission shall consist of the Chief Election Commissioner and such number of other Election Commissioners, if any, as the President may from time-to-time fix and the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners shall, subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf by Parliament, be made by the President.” — The crux of the challenge is that since there is no law made by Parliament on this issue, the Court must step in to fill the “constitutional vacuum.” This examination also leads to the larger question of separation of powers and if the judiciary is overstepping its role in filling this gap in the law. — Two corollary issues that were also examined by the Court are whether the process of removal of the two Election Commissioners must be the same as the CEC; and regarding the funding of the EC. — As per the current process, the Law Minister suggests a pool of suitable candidates to the Prime Minister for consideration. The President makes the appointment on the advice of the PM. What did the court decide? — Justice Joseph authored the majority opinion while Justice Rastogi authored a separate opinion agreeing with the majority view. “The appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners shall be made by the President on the advice of a Committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition of the Lok Sabha, and in case no leader of Opposition is available, the leader of the largest opposition Party in the Lok Sabha in terms of numerical strength, and the Chief Justice of India,” the verdict states. “We make it clear that this will be subject to any law to be made by Parliament,” the court added. — This means that Parliament can undo the effect of the SC verdict by bringing in a new law on the issue. How did the court arrive at the verdict? — The Court’s verdict is based on a reading of the debates of the Constituent Assembly to ascertain what the founding members of the Constitution envisaged the process to be and an interpretation of similar provisions in the Constitution. — The verdict states that a “golden thread runs through” the proceedings of the Constituent Assembly debates on the provision. “All the Members were of the clear view that elections must be conducted by an independent Commission. It was a radical departure from the regime prevailing under the Government of India Act, 1935,” the verdict states. — The deliberate addition of the words “subject to the provisions of any law made in that behalf by Parliament” after prolonged discussions, according to the court, indicate that “what the Founding Fathers clearly contemplated and intended was, that Parliament would step in and provide norms, which would govern the appointment to such a uniquely important post as the post of Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners.” — The ruling examined a number of provisions in the Constitution, including the ones relating to the powers of the Supreme Court and High Court; establishing the SC, ST and Backward Classes Commissions, etc. where the Constitution uses the phrase “subject to the provisions of any law made by Parliament”. The Court finds that while a legislation has been supplemented for those provisions, there is no law on appointment of the CEC even 70 years after independence. “It is equally clear that Article 324 has a unique background. The Founding Fathers clearly contemplated a law by Parliament and did not intend the executive exclusively calling the shots in the matter of appointments to the Election Commission. Seven decades have passed by. Political dispensations of varying hues, which have held the reigns of power have not unnaturally introduced a law. A law could not be one to perpetuate what is already permitted namely appointment at the absolute and sole discretion of the Executive,” the court said. What was the government’s stand? — The government argued that “in the absence of such a law, the President has the constitutional power.” The government has essentially asked the court to exhibit judicial restraint. — The court in its ruling discusses at length its intention to “maintain a delicate balance” on separation of powers. “While, it is true that, ordinarily, the court cannot, without anything more, usurp what is purely a legislative power or function, in the context of the Constitution, which clothes the citizens with Fundamental Rights and provides for constitutional goals to be achieved and inertia of the Legislative Department producing a clear situation, where there exist veritable gaps or a vacuum, the Court may not shy away from what essentially would be part of its judicial function,” the ruling states. The ruling cites past instances of the Court stepping into to fill a gap in the law, including the Vishaka guidelines to curb sexual harassment at workplace, and the interpretation on the process of appointment of judges. What are the other findings of the court? — On the issue of whether the process of removal of Election Commissioners must be the same as it is for the CEC, the Court ruled that it cannot be the same. The Constitution states that the CEC can be removed in a process similar to a judge — through a majority in both houses of Parliament on grounds of proven incapacity or misbehaviour. “It may be true that there is equality otherwise, which exists between the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners in various matters dealt with under the Act. However, we must bear in mind, in law, Article 324 is inoperable without the Chief Election Commissioner,” the Court said. — On the issue of funding the EC, the Court left it to the government. “We would only make an appeal on the basis that there is an urgent need to provide for a permanent Secretariat and also to provide that the expenditure be charged on the Consolidated Fund of India and it is for the Union of India to seriously consider bringing in the much-needed changes,” the ruling stated.

(Source: Supreme Court verdict on ECI appointments by Apurva Vishwanath)

3. MCQ:

Consider the following statements : (2017)

1. The Election Commission of India is a five-member body.

2. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs decides the election schedule for the conduct of both general elections and bye-elections.

3. Election Commission resolves the disputes relating to splits/mergers of recognised political parties.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only