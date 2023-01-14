UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Air India ‘urination’ case, Chandigarh, and more

Subscribe to The Indian Express UPSC Key and prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive examinations with cues on how to read and understand content from the most authoritative news source in India. Note: Catch the UPSC Weekly Quiz every Saturday evening and brush up on your current affairs knowledge.)

The Indian Express’ UPSC weekly news express covers some of the important and burning topics of current affairs news from this week to help you prepare for UPSC-CSE. Try out the MCQs and check your answers provided towards the end of the article.

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Why in news?

— The 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD), or the day for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) that is commemorated annually on January 9, was marked by the Central government with events in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

— Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal was the theme for this edition.

— Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries registered for the PBD Convention, according to its press release. The Special Guest of Honour was Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and the Chief Guest was Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Why is Pravasi Bharatiya Day celebrated?

— A High-Level Committee on Indian Diaspora, headed by jurist and Parliamentarian LM Singhvi, had recommended in January 2002 that the government must renew and strengthen linkages of overseas Indians to their place of origin, and with each other.

— The committee recommended that a Pravasi Bharatiya Bhavan should be set up to emerge as the focal point for networking between India and its overseas Indian community; and as a suitable place which to commemorate the stories of the Indian Diaspora.

— January 9 was selected as it was the date when Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa in 1915. Over the years, he has often been described as the first non-resident Indian of the most famous NRI by various politicians.

— An award called The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is given out as part of the programme. According to the official website, “It is the highest honour conferred on a Non-Resident Indian, Person of Indian Origin; or an organisation or institution established and run by them.”

“A jury-cum-awards committee, with (the) Vice President as the chairman and External Affairs Minister as the vice-chair and other distinguished members from various walks of life considered the nominations…and unanimously selected the awardees,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a release.

— This year, it was awarded by President Droupadi Murmu to 27 people based in countries such as Australia, Ethiopia, Israel, Japan and more. The Chief Guest of the event and the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, was also awarded.

— Also on the list of awardees was Dr Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a US-based NRI who was sent back from Delhi’s IGI Airport on the night of October 23-24, 2021, over his alleged involvement in organising a langar for protesting farmers at Delhi borders against the three farm laws.

— A Commemorative Postal Stamp ‘Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen’ was released to underline the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration. A first-ever digital Exhibition for the event, on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle” was held.

Note on Indian Diaspora

Sourav Roy Barman writes:

— The term diaspora traces its roots to the Greek diaspeiro, which means dispersion. The Indian diaspora has grown manifold since the first batch of Indians were taken to counties in the east pacific and the Caribbean islands under the ‘Girmitiya’ arrangement as indentured labourers.

— The 19th and early 20th centuries saw thousands of Indians shipped to those countries to work on plantations in British colonies, which were reeling under a labour crisis due to the abolition of slavery in 1833-34.

— As part of the second wave of migration, nearly 20 lakh Indians went to Singapore and Malaysia to work in farms. The third and fourth wave saw professionals heading to western countries and workers going to the Gulf and west Asian countries in the wake of the oil boom.

Various classifications

— Overseas Indians are classified into three categories: Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).

— NRIs are Indians who are residents of foreign countries. The PIO category was abolished in 2015 and merged with the OCI category. However, existing PIO cards are valid till December 31, 2023, by which the holders of these cards have to obtain OCI cards.

— According to the MEA, PIO refers to a foreign citizen (except a national of Pakistan, Afghanistan Bangladesh, China, Iran, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Nepal) who at any time held an Indian passport, or who or either of their parents/ grandparents/great grandparents was born and permanently resided in India as defined in Government of India Act, 1935, or who is a spouse of a citizen of India or a PIO.

— A separate category of OCI was carved out in 2006. An OCI card was given to a foreign national who was eligible to be a citizen of India on January 26, 1950, was a citizen of India on or at any time after January 26, 1950, or belonged to a territory that became part of India after August 15, 1947. Minor children of such individuals, except those who were a citizen of Pakistan or Bangladesh, were also eligible for OCI cards.

Numbers and geographical spread

— According to an August 22, 2022 report of the Parliamentary committee on external affairs, as on December 31, 2021, there were 4.7 crore Indians living overseas. The number includes NRIs, PIOs, OCIs, and students. Excluding students, the number stands at 3.22 crore, including 1.87 crore PIOs and 1.35 crore NRIs.

— According to the World Migration Report, prepared by the International Organisation for Migration under the United Nations, India has the largest emigrant population in the world, making it the top origin country globally, followed by Mexico, Russian and China.

— Numbers shared by the government in Parliament in 2022 show that the geographical spread of the Indian diaspora is vast. The countries with over 10 lakh overseas Indians include United States of America (44 lakh), United Kingdom (17.6 lakh), United Arab Emirates (34 lakh), Sri Lanka (16 lakh), South Africa (15.6 lakh), Saudi Arabia (26 lakh), Myanmar (20 lakh), Malaysia (29.8 lakh), Kuwait (10.2 lakh) and Canada (16.8 lakh).

Remittances

— Remittances, according to the World Bank, are a vital source of household income for low- and middle-income countries like India. The latest World Bank Migration and Development Brief, released in November 2022, said, “For the first time a single country, India, is on track to receive more than $100 billion in yearly remittances.”

— The World Migration Report notes that India, China, Mexico, the Philippines and Egypt are (in descending order) among the top five remittance recipient countries, “although India and China were well above the rest”. In 2020, the two neighbours received the largest amounts of international remittances in Asia, with a combined total of more than $140 billion, it added.

(Source: Indians abroad: History, spread, remittances by Sourav Roy Barman)

Point to ponder: Indian diaspora making stellar contributions in leadership positions. Discuss.

1. MCQ:

With reference to Overseas Indians, consider the following statements:

1. The PIO category was abolished in 2015 and merged with the OCI category.

2. India has the fourth largest emigrant population in the world after Mexico, Russian and China.

Which of the above statements are true?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of vulnerable sections of the population.

Why in news?

— Shankar Mishra, the Air India passenger accused of urinating on a woman on board a New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year, told a Delhi court on January 11 that while his act may have been obscene and revolting, it did not qualify as a case of outraging the woman’s modesty. The court reserved its order but denied him bail, which is usually done when a prima facie case is made out.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Khadija Khan writes:

What is the crime of ‘outraging the modesty of a woman’?

— Under the Indian Penal Code, outraging the modesty of a woman is a punishable offence. IPC Section 354 prescribes either a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both for the offence. This section originally read:

“Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty. — Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty, shall be punished with impris­onment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.”

— In 2013, Section 354 was amended to make the punishment more stringent, and the sentence was changed to not less than one year and up to five years.

What are the ingredients of an offence under this section?

— The offence is cognisable (which means the police can arrest without a warrant), non-bailable (which means that bail is not a right of the accused and is granted on the discretion of the judge), and it can be tried by any magistrate.

— The words “assault” and “criminal force” (used in the section) are defined in Sections 351 and 350 of the IPC respectively.

— Section 351 reads: “Whoever makes any gesture, or any preparation intending or knowing it to be likely that such gesture or prepa­ration will cause any person present to apprehend that he who makes that gesture or preparation is about to use criminal force to that person, is said to commit an assault.”

— Section 350 says: “Whoever intentionally uses force to any person, without that person’s consent, in order to the committing of any offence, or intending by the use of such force to cause, or knowing it to be likely that by the use of such force he will cause injury, fear or annoyance to the person to whom the force is used, is said to use criminal force to that other.”

— Pertinently, ‘intention’ and ‘knowledge’ are vital ingredients for the alleged act to fall under the purview of IPC Sections 354, 351, and 350.

— Offences that are less severe in nature, fall under the purview of Section 509 of the IPC, which deals with “word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman”. The main difference between Sections 509 and 354 IPC is that the latter goes beyond the act of outraging the modesty of a woman and involves clear threat of physical harm or assault to the woman.

How is ‘modesty’ defined?

— The Supreme Court clarified this issue in 2007, in the case of ‘Ramkripal vs State of Madhya Pradesh’, where it noted that although the IPC does not define what constitutes an outrage to female modesty, the “essence of a woman’s modesty is her sex”.

“What constitutes an outrage to female modesty is nowhere defined in IPC. The essence of a woman’s modesty is her sex. The culpable intention of the accused is the crux of the matter. The reaction of the woman is very relevant, but its absence is not always decisive,” the court held.

— Deeming ‘modesty’ as a virtue which attaches to a female owing to her sex, the court went on to give examples such as the act of pulling a woman, removing her saree, coupled with a request for sexual intercourse with the knowledge that her modesty might be outraged is sufficient to constitute the offence even without any deliberate intention.

(Source: Man who urinated on woman on Air India flight accused of ‘outraging her modesty’: What is this offence under IPC? by Khadija Khan)

Point to ponder: The Air India incident is just another instance of people lacking basic travel mannerism. What do you think is the root cause?

2. MCQ:

‘Ramkripal vs State of Madhya Pradesh’ relates to:

(a) Communication network

(b) Women’s Modesty

(c) Child adoption

(d) Hate speech

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination:

General Studies I: Indian Society: Urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary.

Why in news?

— The Supreme Court on Tuesday prohibited the “fragmentation/ division/ bifurcation/ apartmentalisation” of residential units in phase I of Chandigarh, and directed the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee to “take into consideration its own recommendations that the northern sectors of Chandigarh ‘(Corbusian Chandigarh)’ should be preserved in their present form”.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Battle over building Rules

— In 2001, the Chandigarh Administrator, exercising powers under Sections 5 and 22 of The Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, framed The Chandigarh Apartment Rules, 2001, allowing the division of single residential units into more than one apartment. Following an outcry from citizens who complained that the original character of the city was under threat, the 2001 Rules — as well as an earlier set of Rules from 1960 — were repealed in 2007.

— On November 7 that year, The Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007 were notified. Rule 16 of the 2007 Rules prohibited the fragmentation or amalgamation of any site or building. In 2009, a committee was constituted to draw up the Chandigarh Master Plan, 2031 (CMP-2031); the draft CMP-2031 reintroduced the 2001 Rules. Meanwhile, in 2010, a Committee of Experts was set up to look at both the original concept of the city of Chandigarh as well as the maintenance of important heritage buildings in the UT.

— In the light of persistent public opposition to the draft CMP-2031, a Board of Inquiry and Hearing was set up in November 2013 to consider, among other things, objections to the proposal to re-introduce the 2001 Rules. The Board recommended that the 2001 Rules should not be brought back, and that the re-densification of any government residential/ institutional pocket in phase I sectors should only be done with approval from the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee. These recommendations were accepted by the central government, and all references to apartments in the draft CMP-2031 were dropped in the final version of the plan that was notified in 2015.

— Even so, apartmentalisation in the city continued apace. Senior Advocate P S Patwalia, who appeared for the appellant Residents Welfare Association, told the Supreme Court that builders were getting around the law by constructing three apartments on three floors, and selling them to people who then entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) splitting the plot among themselves.

Supreme Court’s order

— The Supreme Court Bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna banned the conversion or bifurcation of a single residential unit into apartments in phase I of Chandigarh, which covers the heritage zone comprising sectors 1 to 30. Deals that were in process, or MoUs/ agreements that were underway, are now null and void, and the floor area ratio (FAR) has been frozen.

— The order restricted the number of floors in phase I to three, with a uniform maximum height as deemed appropriate by the Heritage Committee, and directed the Administration not to formulate rules or by-laws without prior consultation with the Committee.

— It is high time that the “Legislature, the Executive and the Policy Makers at the Centre as well as at the State levels take note of the damage to the environment on account of haphazard developments and take a call to take necessary measures to ensure that the development does not damage the environment”, the court said in its 131-page order. (Residents Welfare Association & Anr. v. The Union Territory of Chandigarh & Ors.)

CITY BEAUTIFUL: A MODEL AND A METAPHOR

Hina Rohtaki writes:

— CHANDIGARH was developed into two phases, phase-I having sectors 1 to 30, and phase-II with sectors 31 to 47. Phase-I was for low-rise plotted development (bungalows) for a population of 1,50,000; phase-II sectors were to have a higher density. The distribution of population was to be hierarchical, with low density in the northern sectors, and increasing towards the south. It was conceptualised by the French architect Le Corbusier along with Pierre Jeanneret, Jane B Drew, and Maxwell Fry.

— CORBUSIER incorporated the principles of light, space, and greenery in his plan, and used the human body as a metaphor for the city — the ‘head’ was the Capitol Complex; the ‘heart’ the Commercial Centre of sector 17; ‘lungs’ the leisure valley, open spaces and sector greens; ‘intellect’ the cultural and educational institutions; ‘viscera’ the industrial area; and ‘arms’ the academic and leisure facilities. The ‘circulation system’ of the body were the seven types of roads in the city, known as 7Vs.

Shiny Varghese writes:

— Corbrusier’s urban idea of a city would fulfill four functions — living, working, movement and recreation, or “care for the body and spirit”. It was an idea presented at the 1933 Athens Charter, formulated by Congress International d’Architecture Modern (CIAM), an organisation that spearheaded the Modern Movement in the world.

— However, while Chandigarh became home to the wealthy and the government officials, the poor were excluded from Corbusier’s master plan. Critics also mention that besides segregating housing based on income, another flaw was that the wage earners’ location outside city limits made it tedious for them to access jobs. The saying goes that Chandigarh is a well-designed city, not a well-planned city.

(Sources: Corbusier’s vision for Chandigarh: The genius & the flaws by Shiny Varghese , Apartmentalisation of residential units: What is the Supreme Court’s prescription for Chandigarh by Hina Rohtaki )

Point to ponder: Architecture can and should be more than the province of the privileged. Do you agree?

3. MCQ:

With reference to Corbusier’s architectural works, consider the following buildings:

1. Sanskar Kendra in Ahemdabad

2. Open Hand Monument in Chandigarh

3. Indian Habitat Centre in New Delhi

Which of the above are Corbusier’s work?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of vulnerable sections of the population

Why in news?

— The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has come up with draft guidelines on the preliminary assessment of whether certain minors are to be tried under law as adults in particular cases, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The 12-page draft guidelines, prepared after consultation with experts, are open for inputs and comments from the general public till January 20.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Sadaf Modak writes: