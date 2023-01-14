UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Air India ‘urination’ case, Chandigarh, and more

(The UPSC Essentials Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest updates.
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.
Why in news?
— The 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD), or the day for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) that is commemorated annually on January 9, was marked by the Central government with events in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
— Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal was the theme for this edition.
— Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries registered for the PBD Convention, according to its press release. The Special Guest of Honour was Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi and the Chief Guest was Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Why is Pravasi Bharatiya Day celebrated?
— A High-Level Committee on Indian Diaspora, headed by jurist and Parliamentarian LM Singhvi, had recommended in January 2002 that the government must renew and strengthen linkages of overseas Indians to their place of origin, and with each other.
— The committee recommended that a Pravasi Bharatiya Bhavan should be set up to emerge as the focal point for networking between India and its overseas Indian community; and as a suitable place which to commemorate the stories of the Indian Diaspora.
— January 9 was selected as it was the date when Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa in 1915. Over the years, he has often been described as the first non-resident Indian of the most famous NRI by various politicians.
— An award called The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award is given out as part of the programme. According to the official website, “It is the highest honour conferred on a Non-Resident Indian, Person of Indian Origin; or an organisation or institution established and run by them.”
“A jury-cum-awards committee, with (the) Vice President as the chairman and External Affairs Minister as the vice-chair and other distinguished members from various walks of life considered the nominations…and unanimously selected the awardees,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a release.
— This year, it was awarded by President Droupadi Murmu to 27 people based in countries such as Australia, Ethiopia, Israel, Japan and more. The Chief Guest of the event and the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, was also awarded.
— Also on the list of awardees was Dr Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a US-based NRI who was sent back from Delhi’s IGI Airport on the night of October 23-24, 2021, over his alleged involvement in organising a langar for protesting farmers at Delhi borders against the three farm laws.
— A Commemorative Postal Stamp ‘Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen’ was released to underline the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration. A first-ever digital Exhibition for the event, on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle” was held.
Note on Indian Diaspora
Sourav Roy Barman writes:
— The term diaspora traces its roots to the Greek diaspeiro, which means dispersion. The Indian diaspora has grown manifold since the first batch of Indians were taken to counties in the east pacific and the Caribbean islands under the ‘Girmitiya’ arrangement as indentured labourers.
— The 19th and early 20th centuries saw thousands of Indians shipped to those countries to work on plantations in British colonies, which were reeling under a labour crisis due to the abolition of slavery in 1833-34.
— As part of the second wave of migration, nearly 20 lakh Indians went to Singapore and Malaysia to work in farms. The third and fourth wave saw professionals heading to western countries and workers going to the Gulf and west Asian countries in the wake of the oil boom.
Various classifications
— Overseas Indians are classified into three categories: Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs).
— NRIs are Indians who are residents of foreign countries. The PIO category was abolished in 2015 and merged with the OCI category. However, existing PIO cards are valid till December 31, 2023, by which the holders of these cards have to obtain OCI cards.
— According to the MEA, PIO refers to a foreign citizen (except a national of Pakistan, Afghanistan Bangladesh, China, Iran, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Nepal) who at any time held an Indian passport, or who or either of their parents/ grandparents/great grandparents was born and permanently resided in India as defined in Government of India Act, 1935, or who is a spouse of a citizen of India or a PIO.
— A separate category of OCI was carved out in 2006. An OCI card was given to a foreign national who was eligible to be a citizen of India on January 26, 1950, was a citizen of India on or at any time after January 26, 1950, or belonged to a territory that became part of India after August 15, 1947. Minor children of such individuals, except those who were a citizen of Pakistan or Bangladesh, were also eligible for OCI cards.
Numbers and geographical spread
— According to an August 22, 2022 report of the Parliamentary committee on external affairs, as on December 31, 2021, there were 4.7 crore Indians living overseas. The number includes NRIs, PIOs, OCIs, and students. Excluding students, the number stands at 3.22 crore, including 1.87 crore PIOs and 1.35 crore NRIs.
— According to the World Migration Report, prepared by the International Organisation for Migration under the United Nations, India has the largest emigrant population in the world, making it the top origin country globally, followed by Mexico, Russian and China.
— Numbers shared by the government in Parliament in 2022 show that the geographical spread of the Indian diaspora is vast. The countries with over 10 lakh overseas Indians include United States of America (44 lakh), United Kingdom (17.6 lakh), United Arab Emirates (34 lakh), Sri Lanka (16 lakh), South Africa (15.6 lakh), Saudi Arabia (26 lakh), Myanmar (20 lakh), Malaysia (29.8 lakh), Kuwait (10.2 lakh) and Canada (16.8 lakh).
Remittances
— Remittances, according to the World Bank, are a vital source of household income for low- and middle-income countries like India. The latest World Bank Migration and Development Brief, released in November 2022, said, “For the first time a single country, India, is on track to receive more than $100 billion in yearly remittances.”
— The World Migration Report notes that India, China, Mexico, the Philippines and Egypt are (in descending order) among the top five remittance recipient countries, “although India and China were well above the rest”. In 2020, the two neighbours received the largest amounts of international remittances in Asia, with a combined total of more than $140 billion, it added.
(Source: Indians abroad: History, spread, remittances by Sourav Roy Barman)
Point to ponder: Indian diaspora making stellar contributions in leadership positions. Discuss.
1. MCQ:
With reference to Overseas Indians, consider the following statements:
1. The PIO category was abolished in 2015 and merged with the OCI category.
2. India has the fourth largest emigrant population in the world after Mexico, Russian and China.
Which of the above statements are true?
(a) Only 1
(b) Only 2
(c) Both 1 and 2
(d) Neither 1 nor 2
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of vulnerable sections of the population.
Why in news?
— Shankar Mishra, the Air India passenger accused of urinating on a woman on board a New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year, told a Delhi court on January 11 that while his act may have been obscene and revolting, it did not qualify as a case of outraging the woman’s modesty. The court reserved its order but denied him bail, which is usually done when a prima facie case is made out.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Khadija Khan writes:
What is the crime of ‘outraging the modesty of a woman’?
— Under the Indian Penal Code, outraging the modesty of a woman is a punishable offence. IPC Section 354 prescribes either a jail term of up to five years or a fine or both for the offence. This section originally read:
“Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty. — Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.”
— In 2013, Section 354 was amended to make the punishment more stringent, and the sentence was changed to not less than one year and up to five years.
What are the ingredients of an offence under this section?
— The offence is cognisable (which means the police can arrest without a warrant), non-bailable (which means that bail is not a right of the accused and is granted on the discretion of the judge), and it can be tried by any magistrate.
— The words “assault” and “criminal force” (used in the section) are defined in Sections 351 and 350 of the IPC respectively.
— Section 351 reads: “Whoever makes any gesture, or any preparation intending or knowing it to be likely that such gesture or preparation will cause any person present to apprehend that he who makes that gesture or preparation is about to use criminal force to that person, is said to commit an assault.”
— Section 350 says: “Whoever intentionally uses force to any person, without that person’s consent, in order to the committing of any offence, or intending by the use of such force to cause, or knowing it to be likely that by the use of such force he will cause injury, fear or annoyance to the person to whom the force is used, is said to use criminal force to that other.”
— Pertinently, ‘intention’ and ‘knowledge’ are vital ingredients for the alleged act to fall under the purview of IPC Sections 354, 351, and 350.
— Offences that are less severe in nature, fall under the purview of Section 509 of the IPC, which deals with “word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman”. The main difference between Sections 509 and 354 IPC is that the latter goes beyond the act of outraging the modesty of a woman and involves clear threat of physical harm or assault to the woman.
How is ‘modesty’ defined?
— The Supreme Court clarified this issue in 2007, in the case of ‘Ramkripal vs State of Madhya Pradesh’, where it noted that although the IPC does not define what constitutes an outrage to female modesty, the “essence of a woman’s modesty is her sex”.
“What constitutes an outrage to female modesty is nowhere defined in IPC. The essence of a woman’s modesty is her sex. The culpable intention of the accused is the crux of the matter. The reaction of the woman is very relevant, but its absence is not always decisive,” the court held.
— Deeming ‘modesty’ as a virtue which attaches to a female owing to her sex, the court went on to give examples such as the act of pulling a woman, removing her saree, coupled with a request for sexual intercourse with the knowledge that her modesty might be outraged is sufficient to constitute the offence even without any deliberate intention.
(Source: Man who urinated on woman on Air India flight accused of ‘outraging her modesty’: What is this offence under IPC? by Khadija Khan)
Point to ponder: The Air India incident is just another instance of people lacking basic travel mannerism. What do you think is the root cause?
2. MCQ:
‘Ramkripal vs State of Madhya Pradesh’ relates to:
(a) Communication network
(b) Women’s Modesty
(c) Child adoption
(d) Hate speech
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.
Mains Examination:
General Studies I: Indian Society: Urbanization, their problems and their remedies.
General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary.
Why in news?
— The Supreme Court on Tuesday prohibited the “fragmentation/ division/ bifurcation/ apartmentalisation” of residential units in phase I of Chandigarh, and directed the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee to “take into consideration its own recommendations that the northern sectors of Chandigarh ‘(Corbusian Chandigarh)’ should be preserved in their present form”.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Battle over building Rules
— In 2001, the Chandigarh Administrator, exercising powers under Sections 5 and 22 of The Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, framed The Chandigarh Apartment Rules, 2001, allowing the division of single residential units into more than one apartment. Following an outcry from citizens who complained that the original character of the city was under threat, the 2001 Rules — as well as an earlier set of Rules from 1960 — were repealed in 2007.
— On November 7 that year, The Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007 were notified. Rule 16 of the 2007 Rules prohibited the fragmentation or amalgamation of any site or building. In 2009, a committee was constituted to draw up the Chandigarh Master Plan, 2031 (CMP-2031); the draft CMP-2031 reintroduced the 2001 Rules. Meanwhile, in 2010, a Committee of Experts was set up to look at both the original concept of the city of Chandigarh as well as the maintenance of important heritage buildings in the UT.
— In the light of persistent public opposition to the draft CMP-2031, a Board of Inquiry and Hearing was set up in November 2013 to consider, among other things, objections to the proposal to re-introduce the 2001 Rules. The Board recommended that the 2001 Rules should not be brought back, and that the re-densification of any government residential/ institutional pocket in phase I sectors should only be done with approval from the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee. These recommendations were accepted by the central government, and all references to apartments in the draft CMP-2031 were dropped in the final version of the plan that was notified in 2015.
— Even so, apartmentalisation in the city continued apace. Senior Advocate P S Patwalia, who appeared for the appellant Residents Welfare Association, told the Supreme Court that builders were getting around the law by constructing three apartments on three floors, and selling them to people who then entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) splitting the plot among themselves.
Supreme Court’s order
— The Supreme Court Bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna banned the conversion or bifurcation of a single residential unit into apartments in phase I of Chandigarh, which covers the heritage zone comprising sectors 1 to 30. Deals that were in process, or MoUs/ agreements that were underway, are now null and void, and the floor area ratio (FAR) has been frozen.
— The order restricted the number of floors in phase I to three, with a uniform maximum height as deemed appropriate by the Heritage Committee, and directed the Administration not to formulate rules or by-laws without prior consultation with the Committee.
— It is high time that the “Legislature, the Executive and the Policy Makers at the Centre as well as at the State levels take note of the damage to the environment on account of haphazard developments and take a call to take necessary measures to ensure that the development does not damage the environment”, the court said in its 131-page order. (Residents Welfare Association & Anr. v. The Union Territory of Chandigarh & Ors.)
CITY BEAUTIFUL: A MODEL AND A METAPHOR
Hina Rohtaki writes:
— CHANDIGARH was developed into two phases, phase-I having sectors 1 to 30, and phase-II with sectors 31 to 47. Phase-I was for low-rise plotted development (bungalows) for a population of 1,50,000; phase-II sectors were to have a higher density. The distribution of population was to be hierarchical, with low density in the northern sectors, and increasing towards the south. It was conceptualised by the French architect Le Corbusier along with Pierre Jeanneret, Jane B Drew, and Maxwell Fry.
— CORBUSIER incorporated the principles of light, space, and greenery in his plan, and used the human body as a metaphor for the city — the ‘head’ was the Capitol Complex; the ‘heart’ the Commercial Centre of sector 17; ‘lungs’ the leisure valley, open spaces and sector greens; ‘intellect’ the cultural and educational institutions; ‘viscera’ the industrial area; and ‘arms’ the academic and leisure facilities. The ‘circulation system’ of the body were the seven types of roads in the city, known as 7Vs.
Shiny Varghese writes:
— Corbrusier’s urban idea of a city would fulfill four functions — living, working, movement and recreation, or “care for the body and spirit”. It was an idea presented at the 1933 Athens Charter, formulated by Congress International d’Architecture Modern (CIAM), an organisation that spearheaded the Modern Movement in the world.
— However, while Chandigarh became home to the wealthy and the government officials, the poor were excluded from Corbusier’s master plan. Critics also mention that besides segregating housing based on income, another flaw was that the wage earners’ location outside city limits made it tedious for them to access jobs. The saying goes that Chandigarh is a well-designed city, not a well-planned city.
(Sources: Corbusier’s vision for Chandigarh: The genius & the flaws by Shiny Varghese , Apartmentalisation of residential units: What is the Supreme Court’s prescription for Chandigarh by Hina Rohtaki )
Point to ponder: Architecture can and should be more than the province of the privileged. Do you agree?
3. MCQ:
With reference to Corbusier’s architectural works, consider the following buildings:
1. Sanskar Kendra in Ahemdabad
2. Open Hand Monument in Chandigarh
3. Indian Habitat Centre in New Delhi
Which of the above are Corbusier’s work?
(a) 1 and 2 only
(b) 2 and 3 only
(c) 2 only
(d) 1, 2 and 3
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of vulnerable sections of the population
Why in news?
— The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has come up with draft guidelines on the preliminary assessment of whether certain minors are to be tried under law as adults in particular cases, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The 12-page draft guidelines, prepared after consultation with experts, are open for inputs and comments from the general public till January 20.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Sadaf Modak writes:
What is preliminary assessment as per the JJ Act?
— Earlier, all children under the age of 18 were considered minors by the law, but through an amendment in 2015, a provision was added to the JJ Act for trying a child in conflict with the law as an adult. Under this, a child in the age group of 16-18 years could be tried as an adult in case of heinous offences. Section 15 (1) of the Act states that the Juvenile Justice Board shall conduct a preliminary assessment to determine whether to try such a child as an adult or a minor.
— The Act directs that the Board shall consider the mental and physical capacity of the child for committing the alleged offence, the ability to understand the consequences of the offence, and the circumstances in which the offence was committed. It states that the Board can take the assistance of experienced psychologists or psychosocial workers or other experts. The Act also gives a disclaimer that the assessment is not a trial, but is only to assess the capacity of the child to commit and understand the consequences of the alleged offence.
— After the assessment, the Board can pass an order saying there is a need to try the said child as an adult and transfer the case to a children’s court with the relevant jurisdiction. If tried as a minor, the child could be sent to a special home for a maximum of three years. If tried as an adult, the child can be sentenced to a jail term, except being sentenced to death or life imprisonment without the possibility of release.
Why has the NCPCR come up with draft guidelines now?
— On July 13, 2022, the Supreme Court while hearing a case related to the murder of a Class 2 student in Haryana, allegedly by a 16-year-old, said the task of preliminary assessment under the J J Act is a “delicate task”. It said that the consequences of the assessment on whether the child is to be tried as an adult or a minor are “serious in nature and have a lasting effect for the entire life of the child”.
— It said that the assessment requires expertise and directed that appropriate and specific guidelines be put in place. It had left it open to the Central government and the National and State Commissions for the Protection of Child Rights to consider issuing the guidelines.
— The NCPCR has framed guidelines which it describes the key procedures to conduct the preliminary assessment. It said that while the course of assessment may differ from child to child, the guidelines are meant to frame essential components and the basic mechanisms to address any ambiguity.
What do the draft guidelines say?
— The draft relying on already existing provisions in the Act says that the preliminary assessment has to determine four aspects:
a. Physical capacity of the child: To determine the child’s ‘locomotor’ abilities and capacities, particularly with regard to gross motor functions such as walking, running, lifting, throwing…such abilities as would be required to engage in most antisocial activities.
b. Mental capacity: To determine the child’s ability to make social decisions and judgments. It also directs assessments pertaining to mental health disorders, substance abuse, and life skills deficits.
c. Circumstances in which the offence was allegedly committed: Psychosocial vulnerabilities of the child. This is to include life events, any trauma, abuse, and mental health problems, stating that the offence behaviour is a cumulative consequence of a lot of other circumstances.
d: Ability to understand the consequences of the alleged offence: To determine the child’s knowledge or understanding of the alleged offence’s social, interpersonal and legal consequences. These include what others will say or perceive him, how it might affect his personal relationships and the knowledge of relevant laws, respectively.
(Source: What the NCPCR draft guidelines say on assessing if minors can be tried as adults? by Sadaf Modak)
Point to ponder: What are changes in JJ Act for juvenile offenders and District Magistrates?
4. MCQ:
With reference to Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), consider the following statements:
1. It is a statutory body of Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India.
2. It is designated as the Central Authority to deal with inter-country adoptions in accordance with the provisions of the Hague Convention on Inter-country Adoption, 1993, ratified by Government of India.
Which of the above statements are incorrect?
(a) 1 only
(b) 2 only
(c) Both 1 and 2
(d) Neither 1 nor 2
Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.
Mains Examination:
• General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.
• General Studies III: Environment
Why in news?
— The ozone ‘hole’, once considered to be the gravest danger to planetary life, is now expected to be completely repaired by 2066, a scientific assessment has suggested. In fact, it is only the ozone layer over Antarctica — where the hole is the most prominent — which will take a long time to heal completely. Over the rest of the world, the ozone layer is expected to be back to where it was in 1980 by 2040 itself, a UN-backed scientific panel has reported.
— The recovery of the ozone layer has been made possible by the successful elimination of some harmful industrial chemicals, together referred to as Ozone Depleting Substances or ODSs, through the implementation of the 1989 Montreal Protocol. The assessment has reported that nearly 99 per cent of the substances banned by the Montreal Protocol have now been eliminated from use, resulting in a slow but definite recovery of the ozone layer.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Amitabh Sinha writes:
Damage to the ozone layer
— The depletion of the ozone layer, first noticed in the early 1980s, used to be the biggest environmental threat before climate change came along. Ozone (chemically, a molecule having three Oxygen atoms, or O3) is found mainly in the upper atmosphere, an area called stratosphere, between 10 and 50 km from the Earth’s surface. It is critical for planetary life, since it absorbs ultraviolet rays coming from the Sun. UV rays are known to cause skin cancer and many other diseases and deformities in plants and animals.
— Though the problem is commonly referred to as the emergence of a ‘hole’ in the ozone layer, it is actually just a reduction in concentration of the ozone molecules. Even in the normal state, ozone is present in extremely low concentrations in the stratosphere. Where the ‘layer’ is supposed to be the thickest, there are no more than a few molecules of ozone for every million air molecules.
— In the 1980s, scientists began to notice a sharp drop in the concentration of ozone. This drop was much more pronounced over the South Pole, which was later linked to the unique meteorological conditions — temperature, pressure, wind speed and direction — that prevail over Antarctica. The ozone hole over Antarctica is the biggest during the months of September, October, and November.
— By the middle of 1980s, scientists had figured out that the chief cause of ozone depletion was the use of a class of industrial chemicals that contained chlorine, bromine or fluorine. The most common of these were the chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, that were used extensively in the airconditioning, refrigeration, paints, and furniture industries.
Improvement in the situation
— The ozone hole has been steadily improving since 2000, thanks to the effective implementation of the Montreal Protocol.
— The latest scientific assessment has said that if current policies continued to be implemented, the ozone layer was expected to recover to 1980 values by 2066 over Antarctica, by 2045 over the Arctic, and by 2040 for the rest of the world.
— The elimination of ozone-depleting substances has an important climate change co-benefit as well. These substances also happen to be powerful greenhouse gases, several of them hundreds or even thousands of times more dangerous than carbon dioxide, the most abundant greenhouse gas and the main driver of global warming. The report said that global compliance to the Montreal Protocol would ensure the avoidance of 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius of warming by 2050. This means that if the use of CFCs and other similar chemicals had continued to grow the way it did before they were banned, the world would have been 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius warmer than it already is.
— In fact, it was with this climate change objective in mind that the Montreal Protocol was amended in 2016 to extend its mandate over hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs, that have replaced the CFCs in industrial use. HFCs do not cause much damage to the ozone layer — the reason they were not originally banned — but are very powerful greenhouse gases. The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol seeks to eliminate 80-90 per cent of the HFCs currently in use by the year 2050. This is expected to prevent another 0.3 to 0.5 degree Celsius of global warming by the turn of the century.
Precedent for climate action
— The success of the Montreal Protocol in repairing the ozone hole is often offered as a model for climate action. It is argued that emissions of greenhouse gases can also similarly be curtailed to arrest rapidly rising global temperatures.
— However, the parallels of elimination of ODSs with greenhouse gases are limited. The use of ODSs, though extensive, was restricted to some specific industries. Their replacements were readily available, even if at a slightly higher cost initially. The impact of banning these ozone-depleting chemicals was therefore limited to these specific sectors. With some incentives, these sectors have recovered from the initial disruption and are thriving again.
— The case of fossil fuels is very different. Emission of carbon dioxide is inextricably linked to the harnessing of energy. Almost every economic activity leads to carbon dioxide emissions. Even the so-called renewable energies, like solar or wind, have considerable carbon footprints right now, because their manufacturing, transport, and operation involves the use of fossil fuels.
— The emissions of methane, the other major greenhouse gas, comes mainly from agricultural practices and livestock. The impact of restraining greenhouse gas emissions is not limited to a few industries or economic sectors, but affects the entire economy, and also has implications for the quality of life, human lifestyles and habits and behaviours. Climate change, no doubt, is a far more difficult and complex problem than dealing with ozone depletion.
FYI: Before 1979, scientists had not observed atmospheric ozone concentrations below 220 Dobson Units (DU; measure of the total amount of ozone in a vertical column of air above the Earth’s surface). In the early 1980s, scientists using ground-based and satellite measurements began to realise that the Earth’s natural sunscreen was thinning dramatically over the South Pole each spring. This thinning of the ozone layer over Antarctica came to be known as the ozone hole. The stratospheric ozone layer protects life on Earth by absorbing ultraviolet light, which damages DNA in plants and animals (including humans) and leads to sunburns and skin cancer.
(Source: Ozone hole, filling up now: What this means for climate action by Amitabh Sinha)
Point to ponder: How the ozone layer hole over Arctic closed?
5. MCQ:
The formation of ozone hole in the Antarctic region has been a cause of concern. What could be the reason for the formation of this hole? (2011)
(a) Presence of prominent tropo-spheric turbulence; and inflow of chlorofluorocarbons
(b) Presence of prominent polar front and stratospheric’ clouds; and inflow of chlorofluorocarbons
(c) Absence of polar front and stratospheric clouds; and inflow of methane and chlorofluorocarbons
(d) Increased temperature at polar region due to global warming
