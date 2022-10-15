UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to World Economic Outlook

The Indian Express’ UPSC weekly news express covers some of the most important topics of current affairs news from this week to help you prepare for UPSC-CSE. Try out the MCQs and check your answers provided towards the end of the article.
Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector initiatives, etc.
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger
Why in news?
India has ranked 107th out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2022, down from the 101st position the previous year.
Key takeaways
— Jointly published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerlife.
— Yemen has ranked in the lowest position at 121, while the top of the list is dominated by European nations including Croatia, Estonia and Montenegro. Among Asian nations, China and Kuwait have ranked the highest.
— Of the 121 countries on the GHI, India is ranked behind its neighbours Nepal (81), Pakistan (99), Sri Lanka (64), and Bangladesh (84).
— The GHI, which lists countries by ‘severity’, has given India a score of 29.1, which falls in the ‘serious’ category of hunger level.
— India has been recording decreasing GHI scores over the years. In 2000, it recorded an ‘alarming’ score of 38.8, which reduced to 28.2 by 2014. The country has started recording higher scores since then.
— While India has been consistently recording lower values for the four indicators, it started going up in 2014 for undernourishment and the prevalence of wasting in children. The proportion of undernourishment in the population went from 14.8 in 2014 to 16.3 in 2022, and the prevalence of wasting in children under five years jumped from 15.1 in 2014 to 19.3 in 2022.
— India also witnessed an improvement in the other two indicators. Stunning in children under five has reduced from 38.7 in 2014 to 35.5 in 2022, and under-five mortality reduced from 4.6 in 2014 to 3.3 in 2022.
What is the Global Hunger Index?
— The GHI has been brought out almost every year since 2000; with this year’s report being the 15th one. A low score gets a country a higher ranking and implies a better performance.
— The reason for mapping hunger is to ensure that the world achieves “Zero Hunger by 2030” — one of the Sustainable Development Goals laid out by the United Nations. It is for this reason that GHI scores are not calculated for certain high-income countries.
— While in common parlance hunger is understood in terms of food deprivation, in a formal sense it is calculated by mapping the level of calorie intake.
— But the GHI does not limit itself to this narrow definition of hunger. Instead, it tracks the performance of different countries on four key parameters because, taken together, these parameters capture multiple dimensions — such a deficiency of micronutrients — of hunger, thus providing a far more comprehensive measure of hunger.
How is hunger measured?
— The GHI looks at four main indicators:
* Undernourishment (which reflects inadequate food availability): calculated by the share of the population that is undernourished (that is, whose caloric intake is insufficient);
* Child Wasting (which reflects acute undernutrition): calculated by the share of children under the age of five who are wasted (that is, those who have low weight for their height);
* Child Stunting (which reflects chronic undernutrition): calculated by the share of children under the age of five who are stunted (that is, those who have low height for their age);
* Child Mortality (which reflects both inadequate nutrition and unhealthy environment): calculated by the mortality rate of children under the age of five (in part, a reflection of the fatal mix of inadequate nutrition.
— Each country’s data are standardised on a 100-point scale and a final score is calculated after giving 33.33% weight each to components 1 and 4, and giving 16.66% weight each to components 2 and 3.
— Countries scoring less than or equal to 9.9 are slotted in the “low” category of hunger, while those scoring between 20 and 34.9 are in the “serious” category and those scoring above 50 are in the “extremely alarming” category.
Point to ponder:
There is a need to acknowledge the problem of food insecurity and take immediate action, including allocating sufficient resources to address the issue. Comment.
1. MCQ:
Which of the pairs are correctly matched?
1. Undernourishment: reflects inadequate food availability
2. Child Wasting: reflects acute undernutrition
3. Child Stunting: reflects chronic undernutrition
4. Child Mortality: reflects both inadequate nutrition and unhealthy environment
a) 1, 2 and 3
b) 1 and 4
c) 2, 3 and 4
d) 1, 2, 3 and 4
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization.
Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.
Why in news?
—Monitored wildlife populations including mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have seen a 69-per cent drop between 1970 and 2018, according to the latest Living Planet Report, released by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) on Thursday. And India is no different.
Key takeaways
—According to WWF-India programme director Dr Sejal Worah, the country has seen a decline in population of the likes of honeybees and 17 species of freshwater turtles in this period. Worah said the report finds that the Himalayan region and the Western Ghats are some of the most vulnerable regions in the country in terms of biodiversity loss, and where increased biodiversity loss is expected in future if temperatures are to increase.
—“Projects like the recent cheetah translocation are therefore good in preservation of species, and India has seen successes such as Project Tiger, or (projects for) the one-horned rhino and lions,” WWF India secretary-general Ravi Singh said. “There is an umbrella effect on all other species living in that habitat due to conservation of these species.”
—The biennial report, produced by the Zoological Society of London, measures how species are responding to pressure in the environment due to biodiversity loss and climate change.
—This year’s report has tracked 32,000 species populations of 5,230 species, with 838 species and just over 11,000 new populations added. There has been a significant increase in the number of fish species (481) that have been added to the Living Planet Report.
—Stating that there has been “an average 69% decline in monitored wildlife populations over the 48-year period” up to 2018, the report stated: “Latin America and the Caribbean regions have seen the largest decline of monitored wildlife populations globally, with an average decline of 94% between 1970 and 2018. During the same period, monitored populations in Africa plummeted by 66%, while Asia Pacific’s monitored populations fell by 55%.”
—The WWF has found that freshwater populations have declined the most, with an average 83% decline between 1970 and 2018. The IUCN Red List shows cycads — an ancient group of seed plants — are the most threatened species, while corals are declining the fastest, followed by amphibians.
—The report noted: “Around the world…the main drivers of wildlife population decline are habitat degradation and loss, exploitation, the introduction of invasive species, pollution, climate change and disease. Land-use change is still the biggest current threat to nature, destroying or fragmenting the natural habitats of many plant and animal species on land, in freshwater and in the sea. However, if we are unable to limit warming to 1.5°C, climate change is likely to become the dominant cause of biodiversity loss in the coming decades.”
—“Rising temperatures are already driving mass mortality events, as well as the first extinction of an entire species. Every degree of warming is expected to increase these losses and the impact they have on people,’’ said the report.
—About 50% of warm water corals have already been lost and a warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius will lead to a loss of 70-90% warm water corals. The Bramble Cay melomys, a small Australian rodent, was declared extinct after sea-level rise.
—Despite their importance, mangroves continue to be deforested by aquaculture, agriculture and coastal development at a rate of 0.13% annually, the report noted. It stated that many mangroves are degraded by over-exploitation and pollution, alongside natural stressors such as storms and coastal erosion.
“Mangrove loss represents the loss of habitat for biodiversity and the loss of ecosystem services for coastal communities, and in some locations it can mean the loss of the very land where coastal communities live. For instance, 137 km of the Sundarbans mangrove forest have been eroded since 1985, reducing land and ecosystem services for many of the 10 million people who live there,’’ the report pointed out.
—While overall mangrove loss is declining, the study finds that there remains hotspots of mangrove loss, particularly in Myanmar.
—Only 37% of rivers that are over 1,000 km long remain free-flowing, or in their natural state, including rivers in India that are largely no longer free-flowing. This, the report noted, has threatened migration of fish.
—The Living Planet Report has found that agriculture is the most prevalent threat to amphibians (animals that live both on land and in water), whereas hunting and trapping are most likely to threaten birds and mammals.
—Geographically, Southeast Asia is the region where species are most likely to face threats at a significant level, while the Polar regions and the east coast of Australia and South Africa showed the highest impact probabilities for climate change, driven in particular by impact on birds.
—The global abundance of 18 of 31 oceanic sharks have declined by 71% over the last 50 years, and the report said that by 2020 three-quarters of sharks and rays were threatened with extinction.
Point to ponder: Projects like the recent cheetah translocation are good in preservation of species. Discuss.
2. MCQ:
Which of the following statements is not true with respect to Living Planet Report 2022?
a) Monitored wildlife populations have seen a 69-per cent drop between 1970 and 2018.
b) While overall mangrove loss is declining, the study finds that there remains hotspots of mangrove loss, particularly in Myanmar.
c) The Bramble Cay melomys, a small Australian rodent, was declared extinct after sea-level rise.
d) The Living Planet Report has found that hunting is the most prevalent threat to amphibians.
Draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance – Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.
Why in news?
—Department of Telecom has released the draft Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022 — aimed at reforming existing telecom laws and regulations, and making them “future ready” — for public comment.
Key takeaways
—Clarity on Spectrum Assignment: The Bill reaffirms the government’s authority to assign spectrum, with or without auction, and declares common good and access to telecom services as the objective for spectrum assignment. This may put to rest the old debate on whether spectrum assignment should maximise government’s revenue or enhance access to telecom services, and enable smoother and optimum assignment of spectrum (e.g., administrative assignment of backhaul spectrum).
—Easing criminal penalties: The Bill removes several redundant penalties (e.g., trespass in telegraph office); imposes a quantum of penalties based on severity; and introduces settlement of offences by payment of fines, and voluntary undertaking. This would augment ease of doing business and considerably reduce the threat of criminal prosecution for operational issues faced by telecom operators. Provisions on notification (not approval) for M&A deals, and having statutory basis and guidelines for Right of Way while laying down infrastructure would further enable ease of doing business in the sector.
—Licensing Internet-based apps: However, the Bill requires OTT communication services – which are essentially Internet-based apps/ software – to obtain telecom licenses and thereby bring them under the telecom framework. Given the dynamic and multifaceted nature of Internet-based services, subjecting them to a telecom licensing regime with criminal penalties could stifle innovation or even isolate the Indian market (for e.g., an interactive gaming service may choose to stop offering the interactive feature, or the game itself in India due to threat of criminal penalties for not having a license).
—Wide expanse of shutdown and surveillance powers: The Bill allows the government to direct suspension of transmission of messages or provision of telecom networks or services. These powers are much wider than the currently existing framework on internet shutdowns and interception, and include directions for interception and disclosure of data, and suspension/ surveillance of messages “relating to any particular subject”. The latter is an onerous obligation on telecom operators, and risks mass surveillance of the people.
—Coordination with other agencies: The Bill dilutes TRAI’s powers, granting the government the power to deal with unwanted ads and promotional messages. It also requires broadcasting licenses to be granted under the same telecom framework, thus far handled by MIB. TRAI also gets the power to decide on predatory pricing, thus far with CCI, whereas several provisions overlap with MeitY’s powers under the Information Technology Act. While streamlining of multiple provisions proves helpful for the industry, relevant inter-departmental consultations should be concluded so as to remove overlap in laws, and achieve the Government’s objectives without internal constraints. This is particularly important as telecom operators are also subject to other frameworks in the pipeline by other agencies, such as the Digital India and Data Protection Bills.
—Key policy interventions and technological advancements have made India the second-largest telecom market in the world. The sector is one of the highest contributors to India’s GDP. In the last few years, the government has allowed 100% FDI in the sector, largely deregulated BPOs and call centres, enabled in-flight Wi-Fi, and allowed deferred payments from telecom operators due to their strained financial conditions.
( Source: An Expert Explains by Shahana Chatterji, Partner, General Corporate, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co)
Point to ponder: Strengthening competition in telecom is key to realising India’s digital ambitions. Do you agree?
MCQ:
Which of the following statements are true with respect to telecom sector in India?
1. India the second-largest telecom market in the world.
2. Government of India has allowed 100% FDI in the sector
a) Only 1 b) Only 2
c) Both 1 and 2 d) Neither 1 nor 2
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography
Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.
Why in news?
— Incessant rain over Delhi and several other parts of North and Northwest India over the last few days provide further evidence of the shifting patterns in monsoon activity over the Indian subcontinent.
— Not only has monsoon rainfall become more erratic — fewer rainy days but more intense rain — the monsoon season, earlier confined neatly to the four-month June-September period, is clearly spilling over into October now.
Key takeaways
— This has been officially recognised. Three years ago, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had revised the expected dates of onset and withdrawal of the monsoon for several regions of the country. The withdrawal dates for North, Northwest and Central India were pushed back by one to two weeks to account for the trends witnessed over the last 50 years.
—Thus, the October rainfall over North India of the kind that happened over the last few days should no longer surprise anyone. It should in fact, be increasingly seen as the norm rather than an exception.
“People will have to get used to it. These are not freak events. We are likely to see these happening in the coming years as well,” M Rajeevan, former Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said about the October rainfall over North and Northwest India.
—Delhi and its surrounding areas had received pretty good rainfall in October 2021 as well — so much so that Delhi had its fourth wettest October of the last 120 years. Considering the huge amounts of rain that have fallen in the first 10 days of this month — eight times more than the normal — this October could turn out to be even wetter than last year’s.
A longer rainy season
—In any case, rainfall in October — after the traditional date of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon — isn’t entirely unheard of. It has happened in several previous years as well. But the rain in those years was mostly caused by different, often local, atmospheric phenomena.
—What is being witnessed in more recent years is a clear prolongation of the monsoon season. As such, the nature of rainfall is very different — it is not a short-duration heavy downpour, but sustained rain over a few days.
—The recent spell of rainfall over Western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Eastern Rajasthan and Delhi were a result of the interaction of monsoon winds, moving east to west, with the western disturbance wind system. Such interactions happen several times during the monsoon season.
Is it climate change?
—Like most of the changes being witnessed in global weather patterns, the changing trends in the Indian monsoon are also being driven primarily by climate change. In line with the experience in many other parts of the world, rainfall in India is increasingly taking place in short, intense bursts. Extreme rainfall events are increasing both in intensity and frequency.
The extension of the monsoon season could also be seen as a consequence of global warming, said Dr Rajeevan.
“A robust study to establish the cause and effect relationship is yet to be done, but one possible reason for the spillover of monsoon rainfall to October could be the fact that the oceans (Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea) are now warmer than earlier,” he said.
“Warmer ocean currents help the formation of monsoon winds. Earlier, rainfall during the monsoon season would bring down the temperature of the ocean. But possibly because of global warming, the oceans continue to remain warm even after the traditional monsoon season is over. The oceans could thus be playing a role in keeping the monsoon alive beyond the traditional period,” Rajeevan said.
—Global warming is affecting rainfall patterns in other ways too. A warmer atmosphere has a greater capacity to hold water. When this water is finally released, it often results in a heavier downpour than would be expected otherwise. This accounts in part for the increasing instances of extreme rainfall events.
Impact on other sectors
—Monsoon rainfall is not just a weather phenomenon. It is a key driver of the Indian economy. A significant part of Indian agriculture still depends on monsoon rainfall for irrigation. The supply of drinking water and the generation of electricity are also linked to the monsoon.
—Changes in the period and duration of the monsoon requires follow-up action from these sectors. Not just the preferred time of sowing of crops, but the entire cropping cycle — even the choice of crops — might need to be changed.
—There are implications for dam management as well. Most reservoirs in the northern and central parts of the country seek to attain full capacity levels by the end of September because not much rain is expected after that. But if the monsoon consistently spills over into October, as is being predicted, this practice would need to be revised as well.
Point to ponder: Monsoon’s increasing unpredictability is cause for concern, poses a challenge that policymakers must step up to. Comment.
4. MCQ:
Which of the following statements is not true with respect to monsoons?
a) During monsoon season a shallow trough of low pressure is observed along west coast of India which is known as off-shore trough.
b) Periodicity of monsoon is largely controlled by the global ocean atmospheric phenomena like El nino Southern oscillation (ENSO).
c) Extended range forecast of monsoon is defined as the forecast from 30 days’ up to one season’s description of averaged weather parameters.
d) Statistical Ensemble Forecasting system is a statistical model used by IMD for the long range forecasting of South west monsoon season rainfall over the country as a whole.
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.
Why in news?
—The central message of the International Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) — it publishes two WEOs each year (in April and October) as well as two updates (January and July) — to policymakers around the globe: “The worst is yet to come” for the world economy.
Key takeaways
—Although it doesn’t spell the dreaded word “stagflation” — a portmanteau describing an economic state where growth stalls (or contracts) even as inflation remains high and persistent — the IMF does separately state that “more than a third of the global economy will contract this year or next, while the three largest economies—the United States, the European Union, and China—will continue to stall” and that “increasing price pressures remain the most immediate threat to current and future prosperity by squeezing real incomes and undermining macroeconomic stability.”
—Persistently high inflation and stalling growth is possibly the toughest policy challenge available. That’s because policy measures to contain inflation typically drag down growth even further while measures taken to boost growth tend to spike inflation. Perhaps that is why the foreword to the latest WEO, written by Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas (the Economic Counsellor), starts by stating: “As storm clouds gather, policymakers need to keep a steady hand.”
What is the outlook on growth?
—IMF has sharply cut the forecast for global growth — from 6.0 per cent in 2021 to 3.2 per cent in 2022 and 2.7 per cent in 2023. Barring the global financial crisis of 2008 and the sharp fall immediately after the Covid pandemic in 2020, this is the weakest growth profile for the world since 2001.
—In his official blog, Gourinchas explains both the cause — “The global economy continues to face steep challenges, shaped by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a cost-of-living crisis caused by persistent and broadening inflation pressures, and the slowdown in China” — and the effect — “Overall, this year’s shocks will re-open economic wounds that were only partially healed post-pandemic. In short, the worst is yet to come and, for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession”.
What is the downside risks in these projections?
—The IMF has also detailed several downside risks — or the reasons why things may get worse than projected.
—The first risk is that of policy miscalibration. Given the precarious situation facing most economies as well as massive uncertainty about what lies ahead, this is the biggest worry.
—For instance, fiscal and monetary policies should not run against each other. A good example: What recently happened in the UK where the Liz Truss government resorted to an expansionary fiscal policy (tax cuts and unfunded hikes in expenditures) even as the Bank of England was trying to raise interest rates to contain historically high inflation. The result was a mini-financial collapse with investors losing confidence in the policymakers and selling off British assets (gilts and pound-sterling).
—Even when fiscal and monetary policies are aligned, there can be other mistakes. For instance, monetary policymakers can over-tighten their stance (that is, raise interest rates more than required) or do the opposite. Over-tightening risks stalling down growth while under-tightening risks inflation seeping through to core inflation and taking longer to contain.
—Another big cause of worry is financial stability and its interplay with a stronger US dollar. Be it the pension funds in the UK or over-leveraged countries and firms elsewhere, sharp revision of interest rates will likely expose the weakest links in the global credit chain.
—Lastly, there are geopolitical risks associated with the war in Ukraine. A worsening, or prolonging of the conflict can make all the above-mentioned pressures worse.
What it says on inflation?
—Global inflation is now expected to peak at 9.5 per cent in late 2022 (see CHART 2). It is expected to remain elevated for longer than previously imagined and is likely to decrease to 4.1 per cent only by 2024.
—A particular worry here is the trajectory of core inflation — that is the inflation rate when prices of food and fuel are taken away. Core inflation typically rises and falls more gradually than inflation in food and fuel.
“Global core inflation, measured by excluding food and energy prices, is expected to be 6.6 per cent on a fourth-quarter-over-fourth-quarter basis, reflecting the pass-through of energy prices, supply chain cost pressure, and tight labour markets, especially in advanced economies,” states the IMF.
—In other words, food and fuel price inflation, which has typically spiked headline inflation, has now seeped through to core inflation and, as such, will take more time to go away.
What it means for India?
—At first glance, India appears better placed. India’s GDP growth rate is better and inflation is not as high. But these metrics hide that in absolute terms, India is barely out of the contraction suffered in 2020, that it was home to the most people (5.6 crore, according to World Bank) pushed below abject poverty in 2020 or that crores are unemployed.
—Moreover, if RBI cuts its growth rate forecast in April (7.2 per cent) by the same measure as IMF has (1.4 per cent points), India’s growth in 2022-23 will be 5.8 per cent.
—Important analysis: The threat to India comes from at least four sources: higher crude oil and fertiliser prices will spike domestic inflation; global slowdown will hurt exports, dragging down domestic growth and worsening the trade deficit; a strong dollar will put pressure on the rupee’s exchange rate, which will likely result in reducing our forex reserves and reducing our capacity to import goods when the going gets tougher. Also, given the low demand among most Indians, the government might be forced to spend more towards providing basic relief in the form of food and fertiliser subsidies. This will worsen the government’s financial health.
(Source: IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India by Udit Misra)
Which of the following statements with respect to stagflation is/are correct?
1) growth rate of the economy slows down
2) the level of unemployment remains steadily high
3) the inflation or price level remains high.
a) 1 and 2 only b) 1, 2 and 3
c) 1 and 3 only d) 1 only