UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, Myanmar coup, Sri Lanka’s debt, and more

Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Mains Examination:
• General Studies I: Population and associated issues
• General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources
Why in news?
— It was on January 30, 2020 that India reported its first case of infection with the novel coronavirus: a 20-year-old medical student in Kerala’s Thrissur, who had returned from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the outbreak.
— The virus came to be named as SARS-CoV-2, and the infection was termed coronavirus disease, or Covid-19.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
— In the three years since, India has seen three distinct waves of the pandemic — the first driven by the original virus in 2020, a sharp peak driven by the deadly Delta variant in April-May 2021, and the third by the less lethal but more contagious Omicron variant in January 2022. More than 4.4 crore Covid-19 infections and 5.3 lakh deaths have been reported across the country so far.
— At the same time, more than 220 crore doses of vaccines have been administered, with over 90% of the population over the age of 12 years having received at least two doses.
— Around the world, the virus has caused more than 752 million confirmed infections and 6.8 million deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data.
India’s three Covid waves
— The first three cases of Covid-19 in India were reported in medical students who returned to Kerala from Wuhan. They did not transmit the infection to contacts, and no new case was reported for over a month. The next set of infections was detected in early March, causing local spread and clusters.
— The Centre initially brought in measures like screening international passengers for fever. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared Covid-19 a pandemic.
— Harsher measures then kicked in. All international flights into India were suspended by March 23. The government announced a 21-day lockdown, which was extended thrice. All non-essential work was halted during the lockdown.
— The number of cases started increasing in June, driven by the original variant, and peaked in September when over 6.4 lakh cases and over 8,000 deaths were recorded in a week. This wave also saw hospitals stopping routine outpatient procedures in order to keep beds vacant for Covid-19 patients. Even patients with mild symptoms were admitted to hospitals.
— Not knowing how to treat the new infection, doctors used a variety of medications, including the anti-malarial medicine hydroxychloroquine and antibiotics like azithromycin. Some doctors also used the anti-parasitic medicine ivermectin. In various trials later, none of these therapies could be shown as effective.
— What did work, was high-flow oxygen to improve breathing in patients whose lungs were affected, and steroids like dexamethasone for those whose immune system went into overdrive and started attacking organs.
— The second wave in April-May 2021 was brutal, with a huge spike in cases and deaths reported over a short period. The sheer numbers overwhelmed health systems, leading to a shortage of beds, oxygen, and healthcare professionals.
— The government was criticised for having declared a premature victory over Covid-19, and for allowing political rallies in West Bengal ahead of Assembly elections and events like the Maha Kumbh in Haridwar, which was attended by over 9 million people.
— With the Delta variant going deep into the lungs and causing severe pneumonia, more and more patients — even those in their 20s and 30s — ended up in hospitals in need of oxygen. This led to a spike in demand, and the government diverted industrial supplies of oxygen to hospitals. The increasing burden on healthcare structures also meant that by April, the government allowed home isolation of patients with mild symptoms.
— The Delta wave also saw many developing the deadly fungal infection mucormycosis after a bout of Covid-19.
— The increase in infections was seen despite India rolling out a vaccination drive in January 2021 — beginning with healthcare workers, frontline workers, and the elderly. Over 5.5 crore doses had been administered by the end of March 2021.
— At its peak in May, the second wave saw 27.4 lakh cases and over 28,900 deaths in a week. The Health Minister was changed after this, with Mansukh Mandaviya taking over from Dr Harsh Vardhan.
— The third wave, driven by the Omicron variant, was smaller both in terms of the number of cases and hospitalisations and deaths. At the peak in mid-January 2022, there were 21 lakh cases with around 7,800 deaths.
— The Omicron variant, though spreading faster than Delta, mostly led to upper respiratory tract symptoms. After the wave subsided by February, most restrictions were eased.
— By March, international flights to the country had resumed and the Disaster Management Act, invoked to empower the government to implement restrictions and control measures, was revoked.
Impact of the lockdown
— On March 24, 2020, with less than 600 confirmed Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown. This prompted a massive reverse migration — workers, left with no livelihood and with modes of transport shut, made their way back home on foot.
— Scientists have since said that the lockdown was unlikely to stop the spread of the infection, but it might have helped in “flattening the curve” and giving time to scale up health infrastructure.
— On March 26, 2020, the government announced a stimulus package of Rs 1,70,000 crore to provide food security, direct cash transfers, and cooking gas to those affected by the lockdowns.
“The government’s sudden enforcement of the lockdown seemed hastily prepared and immediately disadvantaged already vulnerable populations. Reports suggest that the government’s efforts to provide financial support and a measure of food security to ease these pressures will be insufficient to meet demand. But better planning and communication could have helped avert this crisis,” The Lancet said in an April 2020 editorial.
The crisis of oxygen supply
— The sudden increase in the number of patients needing oxygen during the Delta-variant-driven wave quickly led to a nationwide oxygen crisis.
— The daily liquid medical oxygen supply was increased from 1,292 MT in February to 8,593 MT by April. A total of 10,250 MT of liquid medical oxygen was allocated to the states. This was done by enhancement of production in steel and other plants capable of generating oxygen. Restrictions were also imposed on industrial use of oxygen.
“The government failed to manage the even distribution of oxygen in the states and amidst the skyrocketing demand, the government could not maintain a steady flow of oxygen leading to an unprecedented medical crisis,” a Parliamentary panel noted.
— The shortage of oxygen also saw a blame game between some state governments and the Centre.
Testing, genome sequencing
— Testing in India began with one laboratory at the National Institute of Virology in Pune in January 2020. By March, the government allowed private laboratories to start conducting tests for Covid-19, and capping the price at Rs 4,500. Now, laboratories even in remote areas are equipped to conduct RT- PCR tests for the virus.
— India has also developed cheaper indigenous kits and started using TB diagnostic machines like CBNAAT and TrueNat for Covid-19 detection. At present, there are 3,394 laboratories across the country that can conduct the test, which costs around Rs 300 to Rs 400. The government has also approved the use of rapid antigen tests and home kits.
— In addition, the government has scaled up genome sequencing through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), which is now a network of 52 laboratories across the country. India has already submitted over 2.25 lakh genome sequences of the virus to the international database.
Nationwide vaccination drive
— India rolled out Covid-19 vaccination on January 16, 2021, with the Indian version of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, and the then still-under-trial Covaxin. The vaccination of healthcare workers began in January and frontline workers in February. Vaccination for people above the age of 60 and those above the age of 45 with comorbidities began in March 2021. By April, the vaccination drive was extended to all above the age of 45 years.
— Even as the Centre opened up the vaccination drive for all adults in May, it said the cost would have to be borne by the states or by private players. By June, the decision was reversed and centralised procurement started again.
— In September 2021, a record 2.5 crore people were immunised on the Prime Minister’s birthday.
— The administration of a third booster dose and vaccination in children over the age of 12 years started in 2022. At present, 97 per cent of the eligible people have received their first dose and 90 per cent their second dose. The coverage of the third precaution dose has remained low, with around 27 per cent of the adults having received it so far, according to data shared by the Health Ministry in December.
(Source: India’s first Covid-19 case reported 3 years ago: What numbers say on deaths, vaccines by Anonna Dutt)
Point to ponder: Why a fresh national Covid wave is unlikely in India?
1. MCQ:
CBNAAT and TrueNat are used:
(a) for Covid-19 detection
(b) as TB diagnostic machines
(c) Both a and b
(d) Neither a nor b
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance
Main Examination:
• General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.
• General Studies IV: corporate governance
Why in news?
— In a little over a week since New York-based investor research firm Hindenburg Research accused industrialist Gautam Adani-led conglomerate of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”, shares of Adani Group companies have nosedived.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
— Adani, who until recently was the richest Indian in the world, has now slipped to 22nd spot in the Forbes Real-time billionaire list for 2023.
— Although shares in Adani companies recovered after sharp falls earlier in the day, the seven listed firms have still lost about half their market value – or more than USD 100 billion combined – since the US-based short-seller last week questioned the group over its debt levels, Reuters reported. The listed Adani firms now have a combined market value of USD 108 billion, versus USD 218 billion before Hindenburg’s report.
— Adani Group, however, has rejected the criticism and denied wrongdoing.
The Hindenburg report: How it all started
— In late January, Hindenburg Research, which specialises in short selling, published a report critical of the group’s finances.
— The research firm, which has short positions in Adani companies through US-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivative instruments, said key listed companies in the group had “substantial debt” which has put the entire group on a “precarious financial footing”.
— The report was released just ahead of a Rs 20,000 crore (USD 2.5 billion) follow-on public offer (FPO) by Adani Group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises.
Adani’s response
— In a 413-page response, the Adani Group said, “This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India.”
— “It is tremendously concerning that the statements of an entity sitting thousands of miles away, with no credibility or ethics has caused serious and unprecedented adverse impact on our investors,” the Adani Group said.
Hindenburg’s rebuttal
— Hindenburg, in its rebuttal, said the Adani response did not address any of the substantive points that the report raised. Rather, Adani has “stoked a nationalist narrative” that seeks to conflate the “meteoric rise and the wealth of its chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself”.
The outcome
— In the wake of the report, Adani’s market losses have swelled over USD 100 billion. According to a report in Reuters, the listed Adani firms now have a combined market value of USD 108 billion, versus USD 218 billion before Hindenburg’s report.
— Earlier this week, the Adani Group announced that it had decided to call off the Rs 20,000 crore FPO of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and said that it would refund the money to the investors.
— S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday said it would remove Adani Enterprises Ltd from widely used sustainability indices on February 7, making the shares less appealing to environment-conscious investors.
RBI seeks details of banks’ exposure to Adani group
— As the market continued to hammer its stocks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought details from banks about their exposure to the group. Market regulator SEBI, however, has not announced any probe into the crash in Adani shares and the withdrawal of Rs 20,000-crore FPO.
— While State Bank of India (SBI) is yet to officially disclose its exposure, sources said it could be over Rs 21,000 crore. Punjab National Bank (PNB) said its total exposure to the Adani Group of Rs 7,000 crore is backed by adequate cash flows and there is no worry on repayments at present. Bank of Baroda has an exposure of Rs 4,000 crore. Other banks have not yet disclosed their exposure.
(Source: The Adani-Hindenburg saga: A complete guide to what’s happened so far)
Point to ponder: A balance can be found — between demands of shareholders and interests of society. How?
2. MCQ:
With reference to SEBI, consider the following statements:
1) SEBI is a constitutional body and protects the interests of investors in securities and to promote and regulate the securities market.
2) Securities Appellate Tribunal is a statutory body which aims to protect the interest of entities that feel aggrieved by SEBI’s decision.
Which of the above statements are true?
(a) Only 1
(b) Only 2
(c) Both 1 and 2
(d) Neither 1 nor 2
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance
Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.
Why in news?
— The Paris Club, an informal group of creditor nations, will provide financial assurances to the International Monetary Fund on Sri Lanka’s debt, Reuters has reported quoting two unnamed sources.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
— An assurance from the Paris Club, as well as other bilateral creditors, is one of the conditions that Sri Lanka has to fulfil for the IMF to begin disbursing a $2.9 bn bailout package to the beleaguered nation that all but collapsed last year under a severe economic crisis.
What is the Paris Club?
— The Paris Club is a group of mostly western creditor countries that grew from a 1956 meeting in which Argentina agreed to meet its public creditors in Paris. Their objective is to find sustainable debt-relief solutions for countries that are unable to repay their bilateral loans.
— It describes itself as a forum where official creditors meet to solve payment difficulties faced by debtor countries. All 22 are members of the group called Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
— The members are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.
How has Paris Club been involved in debt agreements?
— It operates on the principles of consensus and solidarity. Any agreement reached with the debtor country will apply equally to all its Paris Club creditors.
— A debtor country that signs an agreement with its Paris Club creditors, should not then accept from its non-Paris Club commercial and bilateral creditors such terms of treatment of its debt that are less favourable to the debtor than those agreed with the Paris Club.
The role of the Paris Club over time
— The Paris group countries dominated bilateral lending in the last century, but their importance has receded over the last two decades or so with the emergence of China as the world’s biggest bilateral lender.
— In Sri Lanka’s case, for instance, China, Japan and India are the largest bilateral creditors. Sri Lanka’s debt to China is 52 per cent of its bilateral debt, 19.5 per cent to Japan, and 12 per cent to India. With Japan, a member of the Paris Club, Sri Lanka needed assurances from China and India as well.
— The Paris Club had tried to get both countries on board a centralised effort, but Delhi launched its own bilateral negotiations with Colombo. Last month, during a visit to Colombo, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that India had written to the IMF providing the necessary financial assurances, adding that it hoped others would follow suit.
— The reported readiness by the Paris Club comes against this background. That still leaves China, whose Exim Bank offered a two-year moratorium on its loans soon after the Indian announcement.
— This has been deemed to be insufficient. Victoria Nuland, the US under-secretary of state who is touring Sri Lanka, said the Chinese offer was “not enough”. The IMF has not commented on the Chinese assurance, but described the Indian submission as a “good development”.
(Source: Paris Club likely to provide financial assurances to IMF on Sri Lanka debt: What is this grouping?)
Point to ponder: What led to Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, and who’s helping?
3. MCQ:
Which country is not a member of Paris Club?
a) Australia
b) Canada
c) India
d) Russia
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance
Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.
Why in news?
— It is two years since the Myanmar army seized power. The coup took place in the pre-dawn hours of February 1, 2021, the day on which new Members of Parliament were scheduled to meet in an inaugural session to take the oath of office. The National League for Democracy (NLD) led by Aung San Suu Kyi had won a landslide victory. The army, which contested the election through its proxy party, the United Solidarity and Development Party, had fared poorly.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Nirupama Subramanian Explains:
— To justify the coup, the generals alleged rigging by the NLD, the ruling party of the previous five years in a hybrid civil-military arrangement with the army, though it appears to have been driven by the fear that Suu Kyi, backed by the democratic parties in Parliament would rewrite the 2008 Constitution and write the military out of it. Within a few hours, the military erased 10 years of a so-called “transition to democracy” and returned the country to 1990.
India’s continuing policy tightrope in Myanmar
— In India, which shares a 1,600-km border with Myanmar along four Northeastern states, as well as a maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal, the failure of the Myanmar state presents a foreign policy dilemma that it is struggling to resolve.
— For some three decades, India has pursued a “dual-track policy”, which essentially means doing business with the junta, which has ruled over Myanmar for all but five years since 1990, with tea and sympathy for the pro-democracy forces.
— The decision to engage with the military rulers was taken in the mid-1990s primarily as a quid pro quo for its help in securing India’s Northeastern borders by denying safe haven on its soil to Northeastern insurgencies. This worked to India’s advantage, and became the touchstone by which the relationship with military-ruled Myanmar was built for several years. Over the last two decades, as China with its deep pockets emerged as a rival in the region, engaging with the junta was also seen as a way to retain Indian influence in Myanmar.
— Delhi had to calibrate this engagement during the “democratic transition” of the last decade and rebalance the dual track. Now it is back to square 1 again. But as the coup enters its third year in this second decade of the 21st century, the limits of the old template — doing business with the military regime, encouraging it restore democracy, and offering sympathy to democratic forces — are becoming apparent, even going by India’s narrowly defined national interests: border security management, and restricting China in Myanmar.
Five ways in which India’s calculations have been upset
— PDFs in the Sagaing region control large parts of the area through which the trilateral highway passes, starting at Tamu checkpost opposite Moreh in Manipur. NUG sources have told The Indian Express that at least on two occasions, its office bearers had to intervene with the local PDF leaders to allow project vehicles to pass.
— In the first week of January, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said that Sittwe port, developed by India as part of the Kaladan project, was ready for operation. Mizzima, a Myanmar news site, also reported three weeks ago, quoting both the military governor in Rakhine and Indian Embassy sources, that the port, which is situated on the Bay of Bengal at the mouth of the Kaladan river, would be inaugurated “soon”. While India-Myanmar maritime trade was one objective, the primary objective of this project, to provide alternate access to India’s landlocked north-east states, now seems like a bridge too far.
— Secondly, the conflict following the coup has spilled over into India. Mizoram is hosting tens of thousands of refugees from the adjoining Chin state in Myanmar. Refugees have come into other Northeastern states, though in fewer numbers. Last month, around 50 Myanmar refugees including some minors were rounded up in Manipur’s border town Moreh and taken to a detention centre. More dangerously, the recent bombing by the Myanmar Air Force of a Chin militia headquarters on the border with Mizoram, with shrapnel hitting the Indian side during this operation, triggered panic in the area.
— Another potential cross-border spillover is contained in the latest report of the UN Office for Drugs and Crime on Myanmar (Myanmar Opium Survey). The report, covering four states — Shan, Kachin, Kayah and Chin — points to a sharp 33 per cent spike in poppy cultivation in that country. But the sharpest increase has been noticed in Chin state, in an area that borders northern Mizoram and southern Manipur. According to Angshuman Chaudhary, a Myanmar expert and associate fellow at the Centre of Policy Research, the patch coincides with an area in which the Zomi Reunification Organisation, a Myanmar military proxy, is dominant.
— Third, the Indian security establishment is aware that the Myanmar junta has recruited Indian insurgent group (IIGs) in regions adjoining Manipur and Nagaland to fight against the local PDFs and other groups, and that rearmed by the junta for this purpose, these groups are now strengthening themselves. Of these groups, the People’s Liberation Army has been held responsible by India for the deadly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy, in which a colonel, his wife and son, and four AR personnel were killed in November 2021.
— Fourth, the military cannot resolve the Rohingya crisis, another regional destabiliser.
— Fifth, defining national interests more broadly, India itself has changed since the 1990s, and particularly since 2015. It now describes itself as the “mother of democracy” and has projected its year-long presidency of the G20 as an opportunity to project the voice of the global south.
— A question that Myanmar’s 54 million population may ask is what can India do in this year for both its democratic and economic aspirations — the junta has not just ended Myanmar’s democratic experiment, but has also killed its economic development over the years. Instead of “waiting and watching” for the situation to develop, could India play an active role.
The options that New Delhi still retains
— Myanmar watchers in India, including several former diplomats, believe New Delhi is not without options: it can open channels to the democratic forces and to some ethnic groups; it can work more actively with ASEAN; it could open an army to army channel with the junta; increase people to people channels; offer scholarships to Myanmar students like it did for Afghan students in a different era.
— Meanwhile, the junta is mulling elections later this year after rejigging the first-past-the-post system to proportional representation to undermine the NLD’s electoral might. Perhaps the military believes this might make it more acceptable to the international community. But at this point, it seems an election may only worsen Myanmar’s conflict, especially when its most popular leader, the 77-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi, remains imprisoned by a military court on questionable charges.
(Source: Two years after Myanmar coup, how the country is a mess — and India’s headache has worsened by Nirupama Subramanian )
Point to ponder: What determines India’s response to military rule in Myanmar?
4. MCQ:
With reference to Myanmar, consider the following statements:
1) It is a member of BIMSTEC
2) It is not a member of SAARC
3) It shares boundaries with five Indian states.
How many of the above statements are true?
(a) Only one of the three
(b) Only two of the three
(c) All three statements
(d) None of the statements
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.
Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.
Why in news?
— Within the last year, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation has raised the maximum retail price (MRP) of its Amul brand full-cream milk (containing 6% fat and 9% SNF or solids-not-fat) in Delhi from Rs 58 to Rs 64 per litre. The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB)-owned Mother Dairy went further — from Rs 57 to Rs 66 per litre — between March 5 and December 27, 2022.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
What explains this recent inflation?
There are multiple factors-
— The most important factor probably has to do with the crash in prices following the Covid-induced lockdowns, which forced the closure of hotels, restaurants, canteens and sweetshops, apart from cancellation of weddings and other public functions. The demand destruction led dairies to slash procurement prices of cow milk (with 3.5 per cent fat and 8.5 per cent SNF) to Rs 18-20 per litre during April-July 2020 and that of buffalo milk (6.5 per cent fat and 9 per cent SNF) to Rs 30-32. This was accompanied by ex-factory prices of skim milk powder (SMP) collapsing to Rs 140-150 per kg, along with Rs 200-225/kg for cow butter and Rs 280-290/kg for ghee.
— Farmers responded first by shrinking — or at least not expanding — the size of their herds, as milk prices would not cover the cost of feeding and maintaining the animals. Two, they underfed them — particularly the calves and the pregnant/ dry cattle not giving milk.
— A newborn crossbred typically reaches puberty and is ready for insemination in 15-18 months. Adding 9-10 months of pregnancy, it will deliver and start lactating after 24-28 months. The age of first calving in buffaloes is higher, at 36-48 months.
— The calves that were underfed during the lockdown — which extended past the second Covid wave until June 2021 and beyond — are today’s cows. Most of them, even if they have survived, would be poor milkers. This is evidenced by dairies across India reporting lower milk procurement, with the year-on-year drop up to 15-20 per cent for the cooperative federations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The same dairies that were refusing to buy from farmers in 2020-21 are at present paying Rs 37-38/litre for cow milk and Rs 54-56/litre for buffalo milk.
Is the legacy of underfed animals the only reason?
There are others too, both on the supply and demand fronts-
— On the supply side, the average cost of cattle feed spiked from Rs 16-17 per kg in 2020-21 to Rs 22-23 by mid-2022, on the back of more expensive ingredients such as cotton-seed, rapeseed and groundnut extractions, soyabean meal, maize, de-oiled rice bran and molasses.
— Availability of straw (particularly wheat, due to a poor 2021-22 crop) and fodder (because of near-incessant rains, especially in the South, from October-December 2021 through 2022, which did not allow the grass to fully come out) has also been an issue. On top of these came the outbreak of lumpy skin disease among cattle in July-September 2022, and seemingly impacted milk output further.
— On the demand side, the lifting of lockdown restrictions and revival of economic activity from late-2021 coincided precisely with the building up of supply pressures. This was exacerbated by India exporting about 33,017 tonnes of milk fat worth Rs 1,281.15 crore in 2021-22 and 13,360 tonnes (Rs 664.82 crore) during April-November 2022, against a mere 15,600 tonnes (Rs 717.17 crore) in 2020-21. Higher exports of butter, ghee, and anhydrous milk fat, enabled by soaring international prices, have added to the domestic shortage — and as noted earlier, full cream milk has become dearer, with branded ghee and butter also disappearing from store shelves.
What’s the current situation and the future outlook?
— In contrast to the 2020 lows, ex-factory per-kg realisations are now at Rs 305-315 for cow SMP, Rs 340-plus for buffalo SMP, Rs 425-430 for cow butter, and Rs 520-525 for ghee. “Milk shortfall is mainly in the South; it is better in Maharashtra. Even in the northern buffalo belt, supply hasn’t picked up as much as one would expect for the flush season,” said Ganesan Palaniappan, a leading Chennai-based dairy commodities trader.
— But worse could lie ahead. The calving season (“flush”) for animals, when more milk flows from their udders, generally begins from September. That’s the time temperature and humidity levels dip, alongside improved fodder-cum-straw availability from the monsoon rain and harvesting of the kharif crop. The calvings peak in the winter and continue until March-April before the onset of summer.
— The “flush” months are also when dairies convert the surplus milk that they procure into SMP, butter, and fat. Those, in turn, are used for reconstitution during the “lean” summer season, when the animals produce less, even as demand for curd, lassi, and ice cream surges.
What can the government do now?
— A shortage of milk, more specifically fat, is a concern at this point when dairies would ordinarily be building up stocks for the summer. Since that’s not happening, it makes sense to allow duty-free imports of butter oil and SMP. The most recent price of $5,337 per tonne (Rs 435/kg) for anhydrous milk fat at New Zealand’s Global Dairy Trade fortnightly auction works out to below the corresponding domestic rate of Rs 520-525/kg. This wasn’t the case in March 2022, when global prices had topped $7,100 per tonne.
— Butter fat imports currently attract 40% duty. For SMP imports, it is 15% up to 10,000 tonnes per year and 60% for quantities beyond that. The government can permit NDDB to import fat and SMP at zero duty for building up a buffer stock necessary for the summer, when milk supplies will dry up in the normal course. Domestic production should hopefully recover by the next “flush” season, when farmers would be enthused enough to milk more animals that have no dearth of feed or fodder.
(Source: Why are milk prices so high, and what can be done about it? by Harish Damodaran)
Point to ponder: Government must consider importing wheat and milk fat to keep food inflation under check. Discuss.
5. MCQ:
The Gerber method determines:
(a) protein percent in milk
(b) purity of water
(c) soil health profile
(d) none of the above
Share your views, answers and suggestions in the comment box