UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Agnipath

The Indian Express’ UPSC weekly news express covers the most important topics of current affairs news from this week to help you prepare for UPSC-CSE.

14 of 15 states had asked for higher MSP for paddy than what the Centre announced

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies and minimum support prices

Why in news?

—MSP is the most common yet essential term seen often in news related to the agricultural economy. Recently, the Centre announced the MSP at the rate of Rs 2,040 per quintal for paddy (Common) and Rs 2,060 per quintal for paddy (Grade A) for the kharif marketing season 2022-23. Fourteen of 15 states had asked for higher MSP for paddy than what the Centre had announced. Paddy, a principal crop of the kharif season, is grown on one-third of the entire area under all foodgrain crops and contributes about 40 per cent to the country’s foodgrain basket.

— Minimum support price (MSP) is a “minimum price” for any crop that the government considers as remunerative for farmers and hence deserving of “support”. It is also the price that government agencies pay whenever they procure a particular crop. Simply put, the MSP for a crop is the price at which the government is supposed to procure/buy that crop from farmers if the market price falls below it.

— Round the year, India’s farmers produce a host of agricultural commodities such as paddy (rice) in the Kharif season (in which sowing happens in June and harvesting in November) or wheat in the rabi season (in which sowing happens in November and harvesting in March). For the most part, farmers sell their produce in the market. But what if the prices in the market are too low to adequately remunerate the farmers?

— This can often happen if there is a bumper crop that season, or if the international prices of a particular commodity are quite low (and as such imports are very cheap). In such a scenario, India’s farmers will struggle to make ends meet. Apart from their individual troubles, if farmers give up farming as a result of low prices, it can put the country’s food security at risk.

— The MSPs are announced by the Union government and as such, it is the government’s decision. But the government largely bases its decision on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). The Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP) recommends MSPs for 22 mandated crops and fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane. CACP is an attached office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. It is an advisory body whose recommendations are not binding on the Government. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) of the Union government takes a final decision on the level of MSPs. CCEA is chaired by the Prime Minister of India.

— Crops covered under MSP are 7 types of cereals (paddy, wheat, maize, bajra, jowar, ragi and barley), 5 types of pulses (chana, arhar/tur, urad, moong and masur), 7 oilseeds (rapeseed-mustard, groundnut, soyabean, sunflower, sesamum, safflower, nigerseed), and 4 commercial crops (cotton, sugarcane, copra, raw jute).

Note 1: In addition, the MSPs of toria and de-husked coconut are fixed on the basis of the MSPs of rapeseed/mustard and copra, respectively.

Note 2: See FRP for sugarcane.

Point to ponder: What are the factors considered by CACP while recommending MSP?

State Food Safety Index (SFSI)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Why in news?

— The SFSI is released annually for a financial year. For instance, the latest SFSI, released on World Food Safety Day, June 7, is for fiscal year 2021-22. This is the fourth edition of the SFSI since its inception in 2018-19.

­

— Developed by the FSSAI, the index aims to measure the performance of states and Union Territories on selected “parameters” of food safety. According to the FSSAI, the index is aimed at encouraging states and UTs to “improve their performance and work towards establishing a proper food safety ecosystem in their jurisdiction…”

— The report has been prepared by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to measure the performance of States across five parameters of food safety — human resources and institutional data, compliance, food testing facility, training, and capacity building, and consumer empowerment. This year, among the larger states, Tamil Nadu was the top-ranking state, followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra. Among the smaller states, Goa stood first, followed by Manipur and Sikkim. Meanwhile among UTs, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh secured first, second and third rank respectively.

What is FSSAI?

— Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is an autonomous statutory body established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSS Act). Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India is the administrative Ministry of FSSAI. It is headquartered in Delhi.

— The main role of the authority is to regulate and monitor, manufacture, processing, distribution, sale and import of food while ensuring safe and wholesome food to the consumers. Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006 aims to establish a single reference point for all matters relating to food safety and standards, by moving from multi-level, multi-departmental control to a single line of command. The Act established FSSAI and the State Food Safety Authorities for each State.

Point to ponder: What are some of the important initiatives for food safety in India ?

China takes over as biggest importer of Indian broken rice

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Why in news?

— China emerged as the top buyer of Indian rice during the pandemic, with the neighbouring country importing 16.34 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) — or 7.7 per cent — of India’s total rice export of 212.10 LMT in financial year 2021-22, according to an analysis of trade data. The analysis shows that out of China’s total rice import from India of 16.34 LMT, nearly 97 per cent, or 15.76 LMT, was broken rice, which has seen a spike in demand from that country. In fact, China is now the top buyer of Indian broken rice, which was earlier exported mostly to African countries.

—The reason for an increase in export of broken rice to China is the higher demand of rice for making noodles and wine in that country. Experts say another reason for the increase in demand could be rising prices of corn. The demand for broken rice has seen a spike at a time when prices of food items have registered an increase globally in recent months, particularly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If the rice kernels are not sound it is called broken rice.

— In 2021-22, India’s total rice exports — both basmati and non-basmati — was 212.10 LMT, which is 19.30 per cent higher than 177.79 LMT exported in 2020-21. Of India’s total rice export in 2021-22, basmati rice accounted for 39.48 LMT, which was 14.73 per cent lower than 46.30 LMT exported in 2020-21. Non-basmati rice accounts for the lion’s share in the basket of Indian rice exports. During 2021-22, export of rice other than basmati was 172.62 LMT, which was 31.27 per cent higher than 131.49 LMT in 2020-21.

Bengal Assembly passes Bill to replace Governor with CM as chancellor of state universities

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States and Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies.

Why in news?

—The state Legislative Assembly passed the West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to replace the Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, with the CM as the Chancellor of state-run universities. Ironically, the Bill will become law only after it receives Governor’s assent.

—The move by the Mamata Banerjee government has once again brought to the fore similar disputes playing out in Opposition-ruled states such as Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, which too have curtailed the authority enjoyed by Governors as Chancellors.

—Governor may give his assent to the Bill, or withhold assent, or send it back to the Assembly for reconsideration. But if the Assembly passes the Bill again, with or without amendments, and sends it back, the Governor will be left with no option but to give his assent. There is a fourth alternative too available to the Governor. He may reserve the Bill for the consideration of the President of India. Instead of giving his assent, the President has the option to direct the Governor to send it back to the Assembly for reconsideration. The Assembly may reconsider and send it back with or without changes. But even in that case, the President may choose to withhold his assent, as the Constitution does not impose any time limit on him to take decisions in such cases.

—The appointment of Vice-Chancellors in state government-run universities is among the responsibilities of Governors as Chancellors. Chancellors in most states have the power to annul decisions of the decision-making bodies of universities such as the Executive Council, and to make appointments to these bodies. They also enjoy the power to preside over the convocation of universities.

Points to ponder: Chief Minister, Governor, Chancellor of state university and Punchhi Committee’s recommendations-connect the dots. What is the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) role in this? What do Articles 153 to 167 in Part VI of the Constitution of India deal with?

Agneepath Scheme

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Why in news?

— Government announced a recruitment scheme for armed forces — Agnipath — on June 14. Under the new scheme, soldiers or “Agniveers” will be recruited for a period of four years at the end of which they will get over Rs 10 lakh tax-free and certificates or diplomas for their service. Agniveers will be selected through an online centralised system. Educational qualification for Agniveers will be the same as the criteria for regular positions in the force.

— The government aims to recruit about 45,000-50,000 personnel below officer rank in the three services every year through a biannual exercise with a six-month gap. At the end of their tenure, 25 per cent of these recruits will be inducted back into the services and go on to serve for a full 15 years in non-officer ranks. The remaining will exit the services with a package between Rs 11 lakh-Rs 12 lakh, but they will not be eligible for pension benefits.

— Candidates between the ages of 17-and-a-half years and 21 years (23 for the current year) will be eligible to apply, and recruitment will be conducted under existing qualification criteria. The recruits will undergo training for six months and serve for the remaining period. Currently, a soldier serves for nearly 17-20 years.

— Under the new scheme, the starting salary will be Rs 30,000, which will go up to Rs 40,000 by the end of the fourth year. However, 30 per cent of the salary will be held back as savings, and an equal amount contributed by the Government per month, under the Seva Nidhi scheme. On its success, the scheme will cut the annual revenue and pension bill which accounts for half of the annual defence budget of Rs 5.2-lakh crore. Provisions have been made for loss of life or disability due to an injury on duty.

— Among major concerns are job security and pension. Also, not everyone is certain that the training Agniveers will get will be enough to trust them.

(Note: Keep tracking the developments related to this news. There will be many updates.)

Point to ponder: Agnipath scheme will enhance the “youthful profile” of the forces along with bringing a transformational shift towards a more tech-savvy combat force. Comment.

The four Buddha relics travelling to Mongolia as ‘state guest’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Why in news?

—Four Holy Relics of Lord Buddha are being taken to Mongolia for an 11-day exposition to coincide with Mongolian Budhha Purnima celebrations. A 25-member delegation, led by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, will accompany the relics on their onward journey on Monday, to be displayed at the Batsagaan Temple in Gandan Monastery complex in Ulaanbaatar. The four relics come from among 22 Buddha relics, currently housed at Delhi’s National Museum. Together, they are known as the ‘Kapilvastu Relics’ since they are from a site in Bihar believed to be the ancient city of Kapilvastu. The site was discovered in 1898.

—At the age of 80, according to Buddhist beliefs, Buddha attained salvation in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district. The Mallas of Kushinagar cremated his body with ceremonies befitting a universal king. His relics from the funeral pyre were collected and divided into eight shares to be distributed among the Ajathsatrus of Magadha, the Licchavis of Vaishali, the Sakyas of Kapilavastu, Mallas of Kushinagar, Bullies of Allakappa, the Mallas of Pava, the Koliyas of Ramagrama and a Brahmana of Vethadipa. The purpose was to erect stupas over the sacred relics. Two more stupas came up — one over the urn in which the relics had been collected and the other over the embers.

—Stupas erected over the bodily relics of Buddha (Saririka stupas) are the earliest surviving Buddhist shrines. It is said that Ashoka (272–232 BC), being an ardent follower of Buddhism, opened up seven of these eight stupas, and collected major portion of the relics for enshrinement within 84,000 stupas built by him in an effort to popularise Buddhism as well as the cult of the stupas.

—The Kapilavastu relics: The discovery of an inscribed casket in 1898 at the stupa site in Piprahwa (near UP’s Siddharthnagar) helped identify the place with the ancient Kapilavastu.

Point to ponder: Comment on the rising role of Buddhism in India’s Bilateral Relations and in soft power strategy.

Spanish foreign minister, India and NATO

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Why in news?

—Ahead of NATO summit in Madrid on June 28, visiting Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation), which traditionally only looked towards the eastern flank, must also look to the southern flank, and reach out to all those countries that like India, might be good partners, and interested in keeping stability in the world.

—Albares, when asked about possible discussions between India and the NATO, said, “It is not for me to decide, it is up to the NATO Secretary General to decide that. But of course, a dialogue, certainly between NATO and India, is most welcome.”

What is NATO?

—NATO stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization which is also called the North Atlantic Alliance. It is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949. The organisation constitutes a system of collective defence whereby its member states agree to mutual defence in response to an attack by a non-member external party. NATO’s headquarters are located at Boulevard Leopold III in the city of Brussels, Belgium, where the Supreme Allied Commander resides.

—NATO was formed as a means to ensure collective security in western Europe. Although World War 2 had come to an end it lead to the Cold War between USSR and USA. The USSR sought to expand its influence in Europe through the spread of communism, while the US saw the ideology of the USSR as a threat to its way of life. Hence it saw the need to form NATO.

Point to ponder: What are arguments for and against India becoming NATO’s member ?

India-ASEAN conclave

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Why in news?

—Recently, the 24th ASEAN-India Senior Official’s Meeting (SOM) was hosted in Delhi. India and ASEAN celebrated the 30th anniversary of their Dialogue Relations. Foreign Minister Jaishankar said that India fully supports a strong, unified and prosperous ASEAN with a central role in the Indo-Pacific and both sides should identify a new set of priorities while navigating the “arduous path” arising from developments in Ukraine.

What is Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)?

—It is a regional grouping that promotes economic, political, and security cooperation.

—It was established in August 1967 in Bangkok, Thailand with the signing of the ASEAN Declaration (Bangkok Declaration) by the founding fathers of ASEAN, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

—ASEAN countries have a total population of 650 million people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of USD 2.8 trillion. It is India’s 4th largest trading partner with about USD 86.9 billion in trade.

—ASEAN members are 10 Southeast Asian states — Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — into one organisation.

What were the major highlights of ASEAN- SOM?

1) assessment on the progress of cooperation under three pillars of Partnership — Political-Security, Economic and Socio-Cultural.

2) deliberated on the steps for further implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025).

3) discussion on regional and international issues of mutual interest including the Covid-19 pandemic and post-pandemic recovery.

4) emphasis on the implementation of the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation on ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) to strengthen the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership.

Point to ponder: Why is ASEAN significant for India?

WTO strikes global trade deals

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Why in news?

—The World Trade Organization has approved a package of six trade agreements, including commitments on reversing over-fishing and pledges on health and food security at the 12th ministerial conference. The deal, reached on a partial waiver of intellectual property rights, will allow developing countries to produce and export COVID-19 vaccines.

—The accord to curb fishing subsidies is only the second multilateral agreement setting new global trading rules struck in the WTO’s 27-year history and is far more ambitious than the first, which was designed to cut red tape. The fishing subsidies deal has the potential to reverse collapsing fish stocks.

—India’s efforts to bring members on a table to discuss issues irrespective of the existing geopolitical order has ensured that the world order is not broken, Piyush Goyal said.

What is WTO?

— The World Trade Organization (WTO) is the only global international organization dealing with the rules of trade between nations. At its heart are the WTO agreements, negotiated and signed by the bulk of the world’s trading nations and ratified in their parliaments. The WTO has 164 members (including European Union) and 23 observer governments (like Iran, Iraq, Bhutan, Libya etc).

Point to ponder: India has been able to secure a favourable outcome at the WTO after many years. Discuss.