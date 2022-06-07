UPSC Essentials: Reports, policies and data on your tips- Jan Samarth Portal

Essential data, facts, figures, and background information from reports, policies and important documents for UPSC-CSE.

What is Jan Samarth Portal?

– According to Prime Minister’s Office, Jan Samarth Portal is a one-stop digital portal that links the government credit schemes.

– Beneficiaries can digitally check eligibility, apply online and receive digital approval.

What is the special feature of this portal?

– The portal is unique in the sense it is the first of its kind. It connects beneficiaries directly to the lenders.

What is the idea behind launching this portal?

– The idea behind launching this portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of several sectors.

– This will be achieved by guiding them toward the appropriate government schemes and benefits through simple and easy digital processes.

– Important is to note that this portal ensures end-to-end coverage of all the linked schemes.

How many schemes are linked to this portal?

-13 schemes under 4 loan categories are linked to this portal. The 4 loan categories are- education, agricultural infrastructure, business activity and livelihood.

When was this portal launched?

– The Prime Minister launched this portal in the ‘Iconic week celebrations’ of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi.

-The Iconic week (June 6-11) is being celebrated as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

– A digital exhibition that traces the journey of two ministries — Finance and Corporate Affairs — over the past eight years was also unveiled.

– PM also released special series of Re 1, Rs. 2, Rs. 5, Rs. 10, and Rs. 20 coins. These special series of coins have the theme of the logo of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. A very special feature about these coins is that they are easily identifiable to visually impaired persons.

Point to ponder: What is the significance of Jan Samarth portal? Who all will be its beneficiaries?

