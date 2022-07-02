UPSC Essentials: Quotes of the week

The Indian Express brings you a list of the essential quotes, statements and remarks from the past week, to help you understand the current issues. They can be used wisely as mains fodder for your UPSC CSE preparations.

1. We hail all courageous defenders of democratic systems that stand against oppression and violence, and will step up international cooperation to improve the resilience of democratic societies globally~ India, along with G7 countries and four other countries .

(Relevance: Especially for GS II IR. Also important on questions related to free speech not only offline but also online in essays, GS I, ethics and interview due to the content of the news depending on the demand of the question.)

Why in news?

—India, along with G7 countries and four invited countries, Monday signed the ‘2022 Resilient Democracies Statement’ in which they committed to “guarding the freedom, independence and diversity of civil society actors” and “protecting the freedom of expression and opinion online and offline”.

—A four-page statement, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the G-7 summit in Germany, said, “We, the Leaders of Germany, Argentina, Canada, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Senegal, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union, affirm our commitment to strengthening the resilience of our democracies.”

—The signatories said that democracies enable “open public debate, independent and pluralistic media” and the “free flow of information online and offline”, fostering legitimacy, transparency, responsibility and accountability for citizens and elected representatives alike.

—It said that democracies promote solidarity and non-discriminatory, diverse, equitable, accessible and inclusive environments, enabling fair representation and political participation.

—The countries also committed to “protecting freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief and promoting inter-faith dialogue” and “promoting social cohesion, solidarity and the inclusion of all members of society online and offline, while denouncing all forms of discrimination and violence”.

Point to ponder: Suggest a few commitments that the governments should take to ensure freedom of speech in society.

2. Women self-help groups can be significant contributors to GDP~ Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj addressing the third edition of the Indian Express Thinc session on Gender.

(Relevance: GS I and II social issues related to women and SHGs. Remember, the content can be used as fodder for essay on theme of women empowerment. Advisable to go through the Indian Express Thinc session on Gender.)

Why in news?

—While the Government has already prioritised the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), aimed at raising the annual income of each woman in self-help groups (SHGs) to Rs 1 lakh by 2024, it is aggressively promoting entrepreneurship and economies of scale among them. Not just that, instead of a grant-based economy, it wants to back up its hand-holding efforts by easing loans and enabling access to markets.

—Elaborating on a multi-pronged approach, the Minister said how women’s SHGs in the villages could usher in a new green revolution by making organic fertilizers.

Point to ponder: Discuss the role of SHGs in empowering women.

3. Poor need same energy rights, access as rich~ PM Modi at G-7 summit

(Relevance: GS III- Energy and security issues. PM has been often mentioning about such issues. It is valid to accept a question around a similar theme. PM’s suggestions in the summit can act as fodder for your answers.)

Why in news?

—At a time when India is facing criticism from the West for its purchase of discounted oil from Russia amid the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked the need for the poor to be able to access energy — as much as the rich.

—PM Modi put forward a series of suggestions. “First, we must focus on the availability of fertilizers, and keep the value chains of fertilizers smooth at a global scale. We are trying to increase the production of fertilizers in India and seek cooperation from G7-countries in this regard,” he said.

—“Second, India has immense agricultural manpower compared to the countries of the G7. Indian agricultural skills have helped give new life to traditional agricultural products like cheese and olive in some of the countries of the G7. Can the G7 create a structured system for the widespread use of Indian agricultural talent in its member countries? With the help of the traditional talent of India’s farmers, food security will be ensured to G7 countries,” he said.

—At the session on climate, energy and health, Modi asked the G-7 countries to invest in research and manufacturing in “green energy technologies” and said that they can help India to take innovations in “digital technology in the health sector” to “other developing countries”.

—Asking G-7 countries to invest in research, innovation and manufacturing in green energy technologies, he said: “The scale that India can provide for every new technology can make that technology affordable for the whole world. The core theories of the circular economy have been an integral part of Indian culture and lifestyle.”

Point to ponder: Due to the impact of ongoing geopolitical tension, the energy and security of developing countries are particularly at risk. Comment.