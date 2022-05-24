UPSC Essentials: One word a day- Quad

Quad leaders are meeting in Tokyo today. Quad aims to work for a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. UPSC aspirants must pay attention to this term for UPSC-CSE prelims and mains.

Essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static part of the UPSC-CSE

Word: Quad

Subject: International Relations

What is QUAD?

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is the informal strategic dialogue between India, USA, Japan and Australia.

The four nations share a common objective to ensure and support a “free, open and prosperous” Indo-Pacific region.

How was QUAD formed?

The idea of Quad was first mooted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007. The Quad was supposed to establish an Asian Arc of Democracy. But the idea couldn’t move ahead with Australia pulling out of it. Chinese pressure was believed to be the cause of Australia’s move.

In December 2012, Shinzo Abe once again came up with a similar concept of Asia’s “Democratic Security Diamond”. This concept involved Australia, India, Japan and the US. The objective was maritime security from the Indian Ocean to the western Pacific.

In November 2017, India, the US, Australia, and Japan came together to give a shape to the “Quad” Coalition. The coalition’s objective was to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence (especially China). Primarily it wanted to work for the free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The Quad coalition aimed at developing a new strategy to keep the Indo-Pacific free from any influence, especially from China.

In 2020, the trilateral India-US-Japan Malabar naval exercises expanded to include Australia. This was an important juncture in Quad’s history as it marked the first joint military exercises among the four countries in over a decade.

Note: Unlike NATO, the Quad does not include provisions for collective defence, instead choosing to conduct joint military exercises as a show of unity and diplomatic cohesion.

What is ‘The Spirit of Quad’?

In March 2021, the Quad leaders met virtually and later released a joint statement titled ‘The Spirit of the Quad,’. This statement outlined the group’s approach and objectives.

According to the Spirit of the Quad, the group’s primary objectives include maritime security, combating the Covid-19 crisis, especially vis-à-vis vaccine diplomacy, addressing the risks of climate change, creating an ecosystem for investment in the region, and boosting technological innovation.

Note: Quad members have also indicated a willingness to expand the partnership through a so-called Quad Plus that would include South Korea, New Zealand, and Vietnam amongst others.

Point to ponder: How is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the continuing China’s threat and other non-security issues are major challenges for Quad?