UPSC Essentials: One word a day- World Economic Forum

Thursday, May 26, 2022
Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static part of the UPSC-CSE.

Written by Manas Srivastava | New Delhi |
Updated: May 26, 2022 6:51:15 pm
WEF, World Economic Forum, UPSC CSE news, UPSC current affairs, Davos summit, UPSC Essentials, One word a day,WEF is a Swiss nonprofit foundation established in 1971

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is in news due to the Davos Summit. Keeping this in mind, UPSC aspirants must make a note of such international forums for the UPSC-CSE prelims and mains exams.

Word: World Economic Forum

Subject: Economy, International Relations

What is World Economic Forum?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a Swiss nonprofit foundation established in 1971, based in Geneva, Switzerland. It is recognised by the Swiss authorities as an international institution for public-private cooperation. The Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF is Klaus Schwab.

What is the mission of WEF?

WEF is committed to improving the situation of the world by engaging business, political, academic, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.

What are some major reports published by WEF?

Some of the major reports published by WEF are:

— Energy Transition Index,

— Global Competitiveness Report,

— Global IT Report (WEF along with INSEAD, and Cornell University publishes this report),

— Global Gender Gap Report,

— Global Risk Report

— Global Travel and Tourism Report

Where is the annual meeting of WEF, 2022 taking place?

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting will take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. This year, the meeting will commence on May 22 and all proceedings will conclude on May 26, 2022.

Theme of WEF’s annual meeting, 2022

This year, the WEF’s annual meeting will take place under the theme of ‘Working Together, Restoring Trust’.

Point to ponder

What were the major takeaways of the PM Modi’s address at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos agenda in January this year?

