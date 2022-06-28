UPSC Essentials: One word a day- VPN

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. Also, solve the MCQ below.

Word: VPN

Subject: Technology

(Relevance: Technology is one of the favourite areas of UPSC for prelims. Often they ask what is in news. Do solve the MCQ below. Also, do not miss the point to ponder. It is worth giving a thought.)

Why in news?

— VPN services such as ExpressVPN, NordVPN and SurfShark have announced shutting down India servers. This comes in the aftermath of the recent cybersecurity rules introduced by the country’s cyber security agency CERT-In.

— CERT-In extends new privacy rules for VPN providers to September 25.

— The guidelines require VPN providers to store user data for a period of five years.

What is VPN or Virtual Private Network?

— A private network that is virtually created when you surf the Web. Every time you switch on your VPN connection, a secure channel is created, which acts as an intermediary between your device and the destination webpage. Your data is then sent to an external VPN server, which then connects you to your destination.

—However, when the VPN server does this, your IP address, which is the online equivalent of a user-specific postal code, is changed — and thus websites are unable to accurately track your location.

This private network promotes online safety and enhances your overall privacy on the Web.

How does VPN work?

— Imagine you are driving somewhere from your home in your car. The number plate of your car is your IP address. Everyone on the road can see where you are headed, and can use the number plate to track your car back to you. This is like browsing online in the normal way — without a VPN.

— Using this same analogy, when you use a VPN, you are able to take a different, hidden road that leads to the same destination, but no one can see you on it, and the hidden road changes your number plate for the journey and then again when you come back home. Essentially then, no one knows where you’ve been, how, and for how long.

How is VPN useful?

— For privacy- Without a VPN connection, websites can see your IP address, and use it to accurately identify your identity and location.

— For Safety- A VPN would prevent everyone from the government to cyber criminals to track you easily.

— For Location spoofing- Another common reason why people use VPNs is to get around geo-restrictions.

ALSO READ | UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week

— For getting around online censorship- Many countries block access to various websites, which you cannot visit if you’re from those countries. A VPN allows you to bypass such restrictions.

Why is the Indian Government putting restrictions?

— Restrictions of the kind imposed by India can deter cybercriminals and prevent a range of crimes such as identity theft, online fraud, cyberbullying, stalking, etc. As our lives are increasingly lived online, we are more vulnerable to these crimes, especially those who do not understand how the Internet works and the risks it can pose.

Point to ponder: Free access to the Web is an important element of the freedom of speech and expression. Comment.

MCQ:

Which of the following statements regarding VPN is incorrect-

a) Without a VPN connection, websites can see your IP address, and use it to accurately identify your identity and location.

b) Hermit is a VPN service that has announced shutting down India servers.

c) A common reason why people use VPNs is to get around geo-restrictions.

d) A VPN would prevent everyone from the government to cyber criminals to track you easily.