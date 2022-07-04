UPSC Essentials: One word a day- TiHAN

Word: TiHAN

Subject: Science and Technology

(Relevance: Technology is one of the favourite areas of UPSC for prelims. Often they ask what is in the news especially if there is a government initiative involved. Do solve the MCQ below. Also, do not miss the point to ponder.)

Why in news?

— Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art “Autonomous Navigation” facility to develop unmanned ground and aerial vehicles in the IIT Hyderabad campus- “Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation” or TiHAN.

— It is seen as one of the steps toward India’s vision of ‘Atmanibhar Bharat’, ‘Skill India’ and ‘Digital India’.

What is TiHAN?

— Funded by the Union Ministry of Science & Technology at a budget of Rs 130 crore, the “Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation” is a multidisciplinary initiative, which aims at making India a global player in the futuristic and next-generation “Smart Mobility” technology.

— The multi-departmental initiative includes researchers from electrical, computer science, mechanical and aerospace, civil, mathematics, and design at IIT-H. There is also collaboration and support from reputed institutions and industry.

— The focus will be on solving various challenges hindering the real-time adoption of unmanned autonomous vehicles for both terrestrial and aerial applications.

— It will facilitate research grounds to investigate the functioning of unmanned and connected vehicles in a controlled environment by replicating different situations.

— It should be noted that there is no such testbed facility in India to evaluate the autonomous navigation of vehicles.

— TiHAN aims to fill this gap by developing a fully functional and exemplary testbed facility dedicated to connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs).

Point to ponder: TiHAN is just another feather in the hat of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Elaborate.

MCQ

Which of the following statements is incorrect with respect to TiHAN?

a) It is the state-of-the-art facility at IIT-Hyderabad.

b) It is funded by Ministry of Education in collaboration with reputed instititions and industry.

c) It is first of its kind in India.

d) It is term seen in news related to automation navigation.

(source: PIB)