UPSC Essentials: One word a day – ‘Prarambh’, the space mission

Why in news?

—India’s first privately developed launch vehicle – Hyderabad-based Skyroot’s Vikram-S – is all set to make its maiden flight from the country’s only spaceport in Sriharikota between November 12 and 16.

—Marking the beginning of private sector launches, the mission named ‘Prarambh’ will see Vikram-S carry three customer satellites in a sub-orbital flight.

“We could build and get our Vikram-S rocket mission ready in such a short time only because of the invaluable support we received from ISRO and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre), and the technology talent that we inherently possess. We are proud to announce our path-breaking mission ‘Prarambh’ dedicated to the Indian private space sector, which has hugely benefited from the reforms and vision of the Government of India,” said Pawan Kumar Chandna, CEO and co-founder of Skyroot.

What are the key takeaways?

—The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which will carry three customer payloads and help test and validate technologies in the Vikram series space launch vehicles.

—Sub-orbital flight are those vehicles which are travelling slower than the orbital velocity – meaning it is fast enough to reach outer space but not fast enough to stay in an orbit around the Earth.

—The mission will help the company test its systems in space.

—The company is designing three Vikram rockets that will use various solid and cryogenic fuels to carry between 290 kg and 560 kg payloads to sun-synchronous polar orbits.

—In comparison, India’s workhorse PSLV can carry up to 1,750kg to such an orbit while the newly-developed small satellite launch vehicle – meant for carrying smaller commercial satellites – can carry up to 300 kg to sun-synchronous orbit.

—Although Skyroot will be the first private company to launch its rocket, others are not far behind. Take for example Agnikul Cosmos, whose semi-cryogenic Agnilet engine was test- fired for 15 seconds on Tuesday at Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) vertical testing facility at Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS), Thiruvananthapuram. ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV) are also likely to be manufactured and operated by private players soon.

—As for private satellite missions, ISRO’s heaviest launch vehicle Mark III launched 36 OneWeb satellites (India’s Bharti is a stakeholder). The space agency will be launching another fleet of 36 satellites for the company as well. Other than that, the space agency has also launched at least four satellites made by students.

Beyond the word

How private players in space sector can boost defence and manufacturing?

(Context: Minister of State for the Department of Space (DOS) Dr Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha in the last Parliament session that the government was looking at opening the space sector to foreign direct investment.

Why are the Department of Space and ISRO looking at bringing private players in space market?

—ISRO is centrally funded and our annual budget is between Rs 14-15,000 crore and most of this is used in building rockets and satellites. This is a drop in the ocean.

—The size of the space economy in India is small. To increase the scale of the sector, it is imperative for private players to enter the market. A new policy will end ISRO’s monopoly of the space sector in India.

—ISRO will be sharing knowledge and technology, such as manufacturing rockets and satellites, to all those who want to. There have always been private players in the sector, but this has been entirely in manufacture of parts and sub-systems.

—The objective is to provide a fillip to industry to be able to manufacture rockets and satellites. The United States, Europe, Russia — all have space industries with big players like Boeing, SpaceX, Air Bus, Virgin Galactic, etc. There is no such ecosystem in India.

—This can in turn really boost defence systems and manufacturing. The process has already begun and BHEL will form a consortium of various companies to manufacture a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV rocket) and ISRO will fund the first vehicle, which will be for training purposes.

Will India open up for foreign launches too?

— Foreign rockets have so far not come to India to launch. This is a revenue source that we cannot ignore. Rocket launches are controlled under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR is a multilateral export control regime, and an understanding among 35 member states that seek to limit the proliferation of missiles and missile technology).

—India wants its launch sites to be used by foreign concerns, subject to regulation of course. IN-SPACe was created which is an independent nodal agency under the Department of Space, for allowing space activities and usage of DOS-owned facilities, which will regulate, facilitate and monitor such activities.

—IN-SPACe will also assist start-ups. Once the foreign concerns start launching in India – this will boost the domestic industry, especially in manufacturing and infrastructure development. The ancillary benefit is that it will generate jobs.

IN-SPACe

—The government in June 2020 approved the creation of a new organisation to ensure greater private participation in India’s space activities.

—The new Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), assesses the needs and demands of private players, including educational and research institutions, and, explore ways to accommodate these requirements in consultation with ISRO. Existing ISRO infrastructure, both ground- and space-based, scientific and technical resources, and even data are made accessible to interested parties to enable them to carry out their space-related activities.

Why private participants:

—It is not that there is no private industry involvement in India’s space sector. In fact, a large part of manufacturing and fabrication of rockets and satellites now happens in the private sector. There is an increasing participation of research institutions as well.

—Indian industry had a barely three per cent share in a rapidly growing global space economy which was already worth at least $360 billion. Only two per cent of this market was for rocket and satellite launch services, which require fairly large infrastructure and heavy investment. The remaining 95 per cent related to satellite-based services, and ground-based systems.

—Indian industry, however, is unable to compete, because mostly its role has been mainly that of suppliers of components and sub-systems. Indian industries do not have the resources or the technology to undertake independent space projects of the kind that US companies such as SpaceX have been doing, or provide space-based services. Additionally, the demand for space-based applications and services is growing even within India, and ISRO is unable to cater to this.

—The need for satellite data, imageries and space technology now cuts across sectors, from weather to agriculture to transport to urban development, and more.

—IN-SPACe is supposed to be a facilitator, and also a regulator. It will act as an interface between ISRO and private parties, and assess how best to utilise India’s space resources and increase space-based activities.

How ISRO gains:

—There are two main reasons why enhanced private involvement in the space sector seems important. One is commercial, and the other strategic.

—Of course, there is need for greater dissemination of space technologies, better utilisation of space resources, and increased requirement of space-based services. And ISRO seems unable to satisfy this need on its own. The private industry will also free up ISRO to concentrate on science, research and development, interplanetary exploration and strategic launches.

—Right now, too much of ISRO’s resources is consumed by routine activities that delay its more strategic objectives. There is no reason why ISRO alone should be launching weather or communication satellites. The world over, an increasing number of private players are taking over this activity for commercial benefits.

—ISRO, like NASA, is essentially a scientific organisation whose main objective is exploration of space and carrying out scientific missions. There are a number of ambitious space missions lined up in the coming years, including a mission to observe the Sun, a mission to the Moon, a human spaceflight, and then, possibly, a human landing on the Moon. And it is not that private players will wean away the revenues that ISRO gets through commercial launches. The space-based economy is expected to “explode” in the next few years, even in India, and there would be more than enough for all.

—In addition, ISRO can earn some money by making its facilities and data available to private players.

Beyond IN-SPACe: NSIL

—In the 2019 Budget, the government had announced the setting up of a New Space India Limited (NSIL), a public sector company that would serve as a marketing arm of ISRO.

—Its main purpose is to market the technologies developed by ISRO, bring it more clients that need space-based services with the primary responsibility of enabling Indian industries to take up high technology space related activities.

NSIL mandate

—Owning satellites for Earth Observation and Communication applications and providing space-based services.

—Building satellites and launching them as per demand. Providing Launch Services for satellite belonging to customer.

—Building launch vehicles through Indian Industry and launch as per satellite customer requirement.

—Space based Services related to Earth Observation and Communication satellites on commercial basis.

—Satellite building through Indian Industry.

—Technology Transfer to Indian Industry.

(source: nsilindia.co.in, IN-SPACe explained by Amitabh Sinha)

ISpA

—Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA), an industry body consisting of various stakeholders of the Indian space domain. The members of the organisation include government bodies such as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and private telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel’s One Web, Tata Group’s Nelcom, L&T, MapMyIndia, and others.

What does ISpA aim to achieve?

—One of the main goals of the organisation is to supplement the government’s efforts towards making India a global leader in commercial space-based excursions. Of late, ISRO’s rockets have been carrying the payload and communication satellites of various countries; now, private players will also look to broach this space with the new organisation.

—ISpA said it would engage with stakeholders across the ecosystem for the formulation of an enabling policy framework which fulfils the government vision of leading commercial space exploration. “ISpA will also work towards building global linkages for the Indian space industry to bring in critical technology and investments into the country to create more high skill jobs,” the organisation said.

Who are the stakeholders in this organisation?

—ISpA will be represented by leading domestic and global corporations that have advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies. The founding members include telecom service providers such as Bharti Airtel, engineering firm Larson & Toubro, and other companies such as Nelco of Tata Group, OneWeb, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Alpha Design Technologies.

(source: Public-private partnership breaches space frontier by Pranav Mukul , Aashish Aryan)

Point to ponder: Why is participation of startups and non-government private entities vital for Space sector growth?

MCQ:

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. The mission named ‘Prarambh’ will see Vikram-S carry three customer satellites in a sub-orbital flight.

2. Prarambh marks the beginning of private sector launches of rockets in space.

3. Sub-orbital flight are those vehicles is fast enough to reach outer space but not fast enough to stay in an orbit around the Earth.

a) 1 and 2 b) only 2

c) 1 and 3 d) 1, 2 and 3

