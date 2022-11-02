UPSC Essentials: One word a day – PMNRF, the emergency fund

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. The Post Read Q&A will help you to self-evaluate your retention memory after reading the article.

Why in news?

The Prime Minister’s Office announced “an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

What is PMNRF ?

—Historically, this fund was instituted by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (1948). It then aimed to assist displaced persons from Pakistan. It was established by public contributions.

—In current times it is used to tackle natural calamities such as floods, cyclones and earthquakes etc.

—PMNRF is also used to help with medical treatment like kidney transplantation, cancer treatment, acid attack and to the victims of the major accidents and riots.

—The fund consists entirely of public contributions and does not get any budgetary support.

—The corpus of the fund is invested in various forms with scheduled commercial banks and other agencies. Disbursements are made with the approval of the Prime Minister.

—PMNRF has not been constituted by the Parliament.

—The fund is recognized as a Trust under the Income Tax Act and the same is managed by Prime Minister or multiple delegates for national causes.

—PMNRF operates from the Prime Minister’s Office, South Block, New Delhi-110011 and does not pays any license fee.

—PMNRF is exempt under Income Tax Act, 1961 under Section 10 and 139 for return purposes. Contributions towards PMNRF are notified for 100% deduction from taxable income under section 80(G) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

—PMNRF accepts only voluntary contributions by individuals and institutions. Contributions flowing out of budgetary sources or from the balance sheets of the Public Sector Undertakings are not accepted.

—The PMNRF is audited by an independent auditor outside the Government.

BEYOND THE WORD

Another Emergency fund- PM CARES Fund

According to pmcares.gov.in:

“Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)’ was up.”

—PM CARES Fund has been registered as a Public Charitable Trust.

—The trust deed of PM CARES Fund has been registered under the Registration Act, 1908 at New Delhi on 27th March, 2020.

Objectives :

—To undertake and support relief or assistance of any kind relating to a public health emergency or any other kind of emergency, calamity or distress, either man-made or natural, including the creation or upgradation of healthcare or pharmaceutical facilities, other necessary infrastructure, funding relevant research or any other type of support.

—To render financial assistance, provide grants of payments of money or take such other steps as may be deemed necessary by the Board of Trustees to the affected population.

—To undertake any other activity, which is not inconsistent with the above objects.

Constitution of the Trust :

—Prime Minister is the ex-officio Chairman of the PM CARES Fund and Minister of Defence, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Finance, Government of India are ex-officio Trustees of the Fund.

—The Chairperson of the Board of Trustees (Prime Minister) shall have the power to nominate three trustees to the Board of Trustees who shall be eminent persons in the field of research, health, science, social work, law, public administration and philanthropy.

—Any person appointed a Trustee shall act in a pro bono capacity.

Other details :

—The fund consists entirely of voluntary contributions from individuals/organizations and does not get any budgetary support. The fund will be utilised in meeting the objectives as stated above.

—Donations to PM CARES Fund would qualify for 80G benefits for 100% exemption under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Donations to PM CARES Fund will also qualify to be counted as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure under the Companies Act, 2013

—PM CARES Fund has also got an exemption under the FCRA and a separate account for receiving foreign donations has been opened. This enables PM CARES Fund to accept donations and contributions from individuals and organizations based in foreign countries. This is consistent with respect to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). PMNRF has also received foreign contributions as a public trust since 2011.

—PM CARES Fund is audited by an independent auditor.

—PM CARES Fund can receive contributions from Public Sector Undertakings. However, contributions flowing out of budgetary sources of the PSUs are not accepted.

—Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June this year released benefits like scholarships and health insurance under the PM CARES for Children scheme to support children who lost their parents due to coronavirus during the pandemic.