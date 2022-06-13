scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
UPSC Essentials: One Word a day- NeVA

What is NeVA? Why is it introduced? Aspirants must keep a track of such terms in news for UPSC- CSE.

Written by Manas Srivastava
June 13, 2022 5:39:51 pm
Uttar Pradesh is one of the few state legislatures in India that has implemented the digital Vidhan Sabha system.

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE.

Word: NeVA

Subject: Polity and Governance

(Relevance: High value for Prelims, Mains GS II)

Why in news?

—Recently, a delegation of MLAs from Gujarat visited the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly to learn about the novel e-Vidhan system for paperless proceedings that has been recently adopted by the UP state assembly.

What is NeVA?

—The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) is a system for digitising the legislative bodies of all Indian states and the Parliament through a single platform on which house proceedings, starred/unstarred questions and answers, committee reports etc. will be available.

ALSO READ |UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week

—Nagaland became the first state to implement NeVA, in March this year.

Why is NeVA introduced?

—The NeVA system has been developed to make all the work and data related to legislative bodies available online for the use of both citizens and the members of Assemblies. It includes a website and a mobile app.

—There has been a shift towards digitisation in recent years by the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the idea of a “One Nation One Legislative Platform” in November 2021.

—This has been done for streamlining information related to various state assemblies, and to eliminate the use of paper in day-to-day functioning. Its website states: “Several thousand tons of papers would be saved, which in turn would help in saving lakhs of trees annually”.

Point to ponder: What are the challenges with NeVA?

