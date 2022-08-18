scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NAMASTE

What is NAMASTE? Recently in news it is expected to address one of the most important challenge in India. Aspirants must make a note of this term for the Social Justice syllabus of UPSC-CSE.

upsc, namaste, upsc current affairs, daily current affairs, sanitation workers, MoHUA, MoSJE, social justice, safai karmis, upsc news, upsc key, sarkari naukri, government jobsNAMASTE is significant as it will be providing access to alternative livelihoods support and entitlements to reduce the vulnerabilities of sanitation workers. (file image)

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. Also, check the answer to the previous MCQ.

Word: NAMASTE

Subject: Social Justice

Relevance: This is one of the latest schemes. PIB notes that Urban India has recommitted itself towards ensuring the safety, dignity, and security of all sanitation workers (SafaiMitras). Sanitation workers and related issues are an important topics for Social Justice of GS II. It has always been an issue of concern. The scheme’s aim and its significance will act as a fodder for mains. Also, it is of direct relevance for prelims. Try out the point to ponder. Do not miss the MCQ below.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

Why in news?

— The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment launched ‘NAMASTE’ (National Action for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem) Scheme.

What is NAMASTE?

— Namaste is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) as a joint initiative of the MoSJE and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

ALSO READ |UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

— It envisages the safety and dignity of sanitation workers in urban India by creating an enabling ecosystem that recognises sanitation workers as one of the key contributors to operations and maintenance of sanitation infrastructure.

— In doing so, it provides sustainable livelihood and enhances their occupational safety.

— It focuses on capacity building and improved access to safety gear and machines.

What is the significance of the NAMASTE scheme?

Advertisement

— NAMASTE is significant as it will be providing access to alternative livelihoods support and entitlements to reduce the vulnerabilities of sanitation workers.

— It will enable them to access self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities and break the intergenerationality in sanitation work.

— NAMASTE will also bring about a behavior change amongst citizens towards sanitation workers and enhance demand for safe sanitation services.

What is the aim of NAMASTE?

— Zero fatalities in sanitation work in India.

— All sanitation work is performed by skilled workers.

Advertisement

— No sanitation workers come in direct contact with human faecal matter.

— Sanitation workers are collectivised into SHGs and are empowered to run sanitation enterprises.

ALSO READ |UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to food inflation

— All sewer and septic tank sanitation workers (SSWs) have access to alternative livelihoods.

— Strengthened supervisory and monitoring systems at national, state and ULB levels to ensure enforcement and monitoring of safe sanitation work.

— Increased awareness amongst sanitation services seekers (individuals and institutions) to seek services from registered and skilled sanitation workers.

What else you should know?

Advertisement

— For the first time, 500 cities across India have declared themselves as ‘SafaiMitra Surakshit Shehar’.

— Capacity, manpower and equipment norms as stipulated by MoHUA and are providing safe working conditions for SafaiMitras.

Advertisement

— According to PIB, the ‘SafaiMitra Surakshit Shehar’ declaration done by 500 cities aligns with Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban’s longstanding goal of promoting sustainable sanitation practices and acting as a catalyst for the transformation of every ‘manhole’ into a ‘machine hole’.

— All Indian Cities to be SafaiMitra Surakshit by March 2024.

— Skill Development and trainings of Safai Mitras is being taken up with the support of the MoSJE through the National Safai Karamchari Finance Development Corporation (NSKFDC).

Advertisement

— It should be also noted that the ministry also promotes Urban Local Bodies and Safai Mitras to avail loans provided by MoSJE under its Swachhta Udyami Yojna to procure equipment and vehicles for cleaning sewers and septic tanks.

— The Government has formulated various structures like the Responsible Sanitation Authority (RSA) and Emergency Response Sanitation Unit (ERSU). This will ensure that only trained professionals are exposed to any potential hazard with appropriate safety gear (as a last resort, if the mechanized equipment is unable to make necessary improvements).

ALSO READ |UPSC Essentials: Case study of the week- Mundka fire case: Fire disaster in urban areas.

— National Safai Karamchari Financial Development Corporation (NSKFDC) would be implementing agency for NAMASTE.

— The safety of SSWs is a joint responsibility of MoSJE and MoHUA. Hence, the intent of NAMASTE is to strengthen convergence amongst both Ministries for governance and implementation of the NAMASTE components.

— The identified sanitation workers and their family members will be extended benefits of all the social security schemes being implemented by various departments.

— For providing a safety net to identified SSWs and their families they will be covered under the Ayushyaman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

— The premium for AB-PMJAY for those identified SSWs families who are not covered earlier shall be borne under NAMASTE.

— Do not be confused. National AYUSH Morbidity and Standardized Terminologies Electronic Portal (NAMASTE Portal) was launched on 17th October, 2017 (2nd Ayurveda day). The portal provides standardised terminologies and morbidity codes for Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani systems of medicines.

Point to ponder: The demand for sanitation work, which had already been growing due to urbanization, has witnessed a steep increase following the successful construction of toilets in the first phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission. Discuss.

MCQ:

Consider the following statements and answer the question below:

1) BHARAT TAP initiative is to provide low-flow, sanitary-ware at scale, and thereby reduce water consumption at source considerably.

2) Namaste is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) as a joint initiative of the MoSJE and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

3) The ‘SafaiMitra Surakshit Shehar’ declaration done by 500 cities aligns with Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban’s longstanding goal of promoting sustainable sanitation practices.

Which of the statements are true?
a) 1 and 2                                      b) 2 and 3
c) Only 2                                       d) 1, 2 and 3

( sources: PIB, vikaspedia.in)

Answer to previous MCQ: UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO (b)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 02:31:37 pm
Next Story

Sleepy Greek port becomes US arms hub, as Ukraine war reshapes region

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

5

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Syrma SGS Technologies IPO: Why has the public offer got a good response?
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Zimbabwe four down, Chahar with three wickets on return

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

National Anthem must in schools during morning assembly, orders Karnataka education department

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement