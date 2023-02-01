UPSC Essentials: One word a day — MISHTI, the new government scheme

(The UPSC Essentials Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest updates.

Subject/Topic: Government schemes Relevance: New government schemes and policies announced in the Union Budget are relevant directly and indirectly for Prelims, Mains and Personality Test. Not just facts, but analysis and background details may be a part of important UPSC questions. This scheme revolves around the much in news — Mangroves. We go Beyond the word to discuss 2 case studies which can be utilised as good fodder to your answers and the importance of mangroves from The Indian Express article by Ranjit Lal.

Why in news?

— In the Union Budget 2023-24 presented on Wednesday (February 1), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a new MISHTI scheme.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

What is MISHTI scheme?

— Union Budget 2023-24 states:

“Building on India’s success in afforestation, ‘Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes’, MISHTI, will be taken up for mangrove plantation along the coastline and on salt pan lands, wherever feasible, through convergence between MGNREGS, CAMPA Fund and other sources.”

Why mangroves?

— Mangroves have been the focus of conservationists for years and it is difficult to overstate their importance in the global climate context. Mangrove forests — consisting of trees and shrub that live in intertidal water in coastal areas — host diverse marine life. They also support a rich food web, with molluscs and algae-filled substrate acting as a breeding ground for small fish, mud crabs and shrimps, thus providing a livelihood to local artisanal fishers.

— Equally importantly, they act as effective carbon stores, holding up to four times the amount of carbon as other forested ecosystems. Mangrove forests capture vast amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and their preservation can both aid in removal of carbon from the atmosphere and prevent the release of the same upon their destruction.

Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC)

— At the 27th session of Conference of Parties (COP27), this year’s UN climate summit, the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) was launched with India as a partner. The move, in line with India’s goal to increase its carbon sink, will see New Delhi collaborating with Sri Lanka, Indonesia and other countries to preserve and restore the mangrove forests in the region.

