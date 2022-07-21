UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Marburg

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. Also, check the answer to the previous MCQ.

Word: Marburg

Subject: Science, Health

(Relevance: In the age of pandemic, it is needless to say that diseases are potential questions. UPSC can mix up common facts with uncommon ones. Having a brief look will keep you prepared for difficult questions as well. Try to solve a general MCQ and ‘point to ponder’ below.)

Why in news?

— The first two cases of the Marburg virus disease, a highly infectious Ebola-like disease, have been confirmed officially by Ghana after test results were verified by a Senegal laboratory.

— This outbreak is only the second time that the disease has been detected in West Africa.

— It was first detected in 1967 after simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany; and in Belgrade, Serbia.

— Due to its detection in Marburg, it got its name.

What is the Marburg virus disease?

— According to WHO, Marburg virus disease (MVD), is a severe, often fatal hemorrhagic fever.

— It was earlier known as Marburg haemorrhagic fever.

— Marburg, like Ebola, is a filovirus; and both diseases are clinically similar.

What are the hosts for the Marburg virus?

— Rousettus fruit bats are considered the natural hosts for the Marburg virus.

— According to WHO, African green monkeys imported from Uganda were the source of the first human infection.

— The disease has an average fatality rate of around 50%.

— However, it can be as low as 24% or as high as 88% depending on virus strain and case management, says the WHO.

What are the challenges with Marburg virus disease?

— It is difficult to clinically distinguish MVD from diseases such as malaria, typhoid fever and other viral haemorrhagic fevers.

— However, it is confirmed by lab testing of samples, which like Coronavirus and Ebola are extreme biohazard risks.

— There is no approved antiviral treatment or vaccine for MVD as of now.

—I t can be managed with supportive care.

— According to the WHO, rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids, and treatment of specific symptoms can help prevent death.

Point to ponder: What is “disease management”?

MCQ:

Which of the following statement is/are correct?

1. The non-living characteristic of viruses is the ability to be crystallised.

2. Syphilis is a viral disease.

3. Marburg like Ebola is a filovirus.

a) 1, 2 and 3 b) 1 and 3

c) only 3 d) only 2

