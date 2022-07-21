UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Marburg

July 21, 2022 4:53:46 pm
Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. Also, check the answer to the previous MCQ.
Word: Marburg
Subject: Science, Health
(Relevance: In the age of pandemic, it is needless to say that diseases are potential questions. UPSC can mix up common facts with uncommon ones. Having a brief look will keep you prepared for difficult questions as well. Try to solve a general MCQ and ‘point to ponder’ below.)
Subscriber Only Stories
Why in news?
— The first two cases of the Marburg virus disease, a highly infectious Ebola-like disease, have been confirmed officially by Ghana after test results were verified by a Senegal laboratory.
— This outbreak is only the second time that the disease has been detected in West Africa.
— It was first detected in 1967 after simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany; and in Belgrade, Serbia.
— Due to its detection in Marburg, it got its name.
What is the Marburg virus disease?
— According to WHO, Marburg virus disease (MVD), is a severe, often fatal hemorrhagic fever.
— It was earlier known as Marburg haemorrhagic fever.
— Marburg, like Ebola, is a filovirus; and both diseases are clinically similar.
What are the hosts for the Marburg virus?
— Rousettus fruit bats are considered the natural hosts for the Marburg virus.
— According to WHO, African green monkeys imported from Uganda were the source of the first human infection.
— It was first detected in 1967 after simultaneous outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany; and in Belgrade, Serbia.
— The disease has an average fatality rate of around 50%.
— However, it can be as low as 24% or as high as 88% depending on virus strain and case management, says the WHO.
What are the challenges with Marburg virus disease?
— It is difficult to clinically distinguish MVD from diseases such as malaria, typhoid fever and other viral haemorrhagic fevers.
— However, it is confirmed by lab testing of samples, which like Coronavirus and Ebola are extreme biohazard risks.
— There is no approved antiviral treatment or vaccine for MVD as of now.
—I t can be managed with supportive care.
— According to the WHO, rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids, and treatment of specific symptoms can help prevent death.
Point to ponder: What is “disease management”?
MCQ:
Which of the following statement is/are correct?
1. The non-living characteristic of viruses is the ability to be crystallised.
2. Syphilis is a viral disease.
3. Marburg like Ebola is a filovirus.
a) 1, 2 and 3 b) 1 and 3
c) only 3 d) only 2
Answer to the previous MCQ:UPSC Essentials: One word a day – RCTs (d)
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
The history and culture of eating 'muri', symbol of Mamata's protest against Centre's GST regime
What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Madras HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in K'taka, a troubling view of women emergesPremium
Latest News
China to repay more depositors to defuse rural bank scandal
Kerala: Car racing at night leads to death of one person
Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break
Jolarpet-Hosur railway line work has got Centre’s green signal, says Tamil Nadu MP Chellakumar
Explained: The history and culture of eating ‘muri’, symbol of Mamata Banerjee’s protest against the Centre’s GST regime
Like other services, reservation applicable in ‘Agnipath’ scheme too: Govt
Documentary on Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding to premiere on Netflix
Kyrgyzstan promotes its traditional mare’s milk to lure tourists
PIL on water, toilet facilities in cricket grounds: If parents can buy children gear, they can buy water as well, says HC
SC to hear in Oct first week pleas on Gyanvapi mosque
Delhi: Congress protests as ED questions Sonia Gandhi; Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot among over 70 detained
Myanmar’s economy fragile as fighting, inflation hit poor