UPSC Essentials: One word a day – International Booker Prize

Essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static part of the UPSC-CSE.

Word: International Booker Prize

Subject: Current events of national and international importance.

What is the International Booker Prize?

– It was formally known as The Man Booker International Prize.

– It was established in 2005.

– The International Booker Prize is honored for finest fiction translated in English and published in the UK or Ireland.

– The Man Group continued to sponsor both prizes until 2019, when Crankstart became the funder, and the prize names reverted to the familiar ‘Booker’ name alone.

What is the Booker Prize?

Booker Prize or Man Booker Prize was formerly known as Booker McConnell Prize. It is a prestigious British award given annually for a full-length novel in English.

What are the important points to know regarding the Booker Prize?

-The award was established in 1968 by Booker McConnell, a multinational company.

– It provided a counterpart to the Prix Goncourt in France.

– Initially, it was not meant for writers around the world. Only English-language writers from the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Commonwealth countries were eligible.

– It was in 2013 that it was announced that the prize would be open to English-language writers worldwide from 2014.

– Aim of the prize is to encourage the reading and discussion of contemporary fiction.

– The first woman to win the Booker Prize was Bernice Rubens, for The Elected Member (1970).

Points to ponder: What is Geetanjali Shree’s novel ‘Tomb of Sand’ all about? Who has translated it to English?

(source: thebookerprizes.com, Britannica.com)