UPSC Essentials: One word a day – iDEX

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. Also, check the answer to the previous MCQ.

Word: iDEX

Subject: Defence

Relevance: Replies of the ministers for the Parliament questions remind us about initiatives of the government which we might overlook. Defence technology is often neglected by aspirants. iDEX has already been appreciated by the Prime Minister in the past. Know about it and solve the MCQ.

Why in news?

—Information regarding policy initiatives for indigenous manufacturing of state-of-the-art defence products was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply.

—The reply focussed on the utilization and applications of science and technology in the defence sector.

What is iDEX?

—Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) is an innovation ecosystem for Defence. It has been launched in April, 2018.

—iDEX is aimed at creating an ecosystem to foster innovation and technology development in Defence and Aerospace by engaging Industries including Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Start-ups, Individual Innovators, Research & Development (R&D) institutes and Academia and provide them grants/funding and other support to carry out R&D which has potential for future adoption for Indian defence and aerospace needs.

— Two major objectives of iDEX are indigenization and innovation.

— iDEX-Prime supports projects requiring support beyond Rs 1.5 crore up to Rs 10 crore, to help ever-growing start-ups in the defence sector.

—iDEX is funded and managed by “Defence Innovation Organisation” (DIO). DIO is a not-for-profit organisation formed under section 8 of the Companies Act 2013. It is funded by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). It helps as a policy guide to iDEX.

Why iDEX is important for India?

According to iDEX website:

—One of the first aims of India as a nation since its Independence has been to achieve self-reliance in the field of defence and defence production.

—India is the world’s largest defence equipment importer and is expected to spend around USD 220 Billion in the coming decade to modernize its armed forces.

—In recent years, the government of India has initiated various schemes like Make In India, Startup India, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)4, etc. to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship in the Indian commercial ecosystem.

ALSO IN NEWS | Get inspired: Lessons from the life of Dr MS Swaminathan

—This has also made it increasingly evident that achieving the goal of self-sufficiency for the Indian military will require a means to incorporate innovation rapidly in the weapons procurement process.

—Department of Defence Production (DDP) received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 under the ‘Innovation (General) – Central’ category for the iDEX initiative.

What are the other initiatives highlighting indigenous manufacturing of state-of-the-art defence products by utilising the applications of science and technology in defence sector?

‘Buy {Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)}’

—In order to promote indigenous design and development of defence equipment ‘Buy {Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)}’ category has been accorded top most priority for procurement of capital equipment.

DAIC and DAIPA

—To enable adoption of Artificial Intelligence in defence, Defence AI Council (DAIC) and Defence AI Project Agency (DAIPA) has been created. Also, an AI roadmap has also been finalized.

DAP-2020

—Specific provisions have been introduced in DAP-2020 under ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ and ‘Buy (Global – Manufacture in India)’ category, wherein indigenous production is carried out with Transfer of Technology (ToT) from foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEM).

—Discharge of offset obligations by foreign OEMs through ToT to Indian enterprises including government institutions has been incorporated.

SP Model

—The government has notified the ‘Strategic Partnership (SP)’ Model which envisages the establishment of long-term strategic partnerships with Indian entities through a transparent and competitive process, wherein they would tie up with global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to seek technology transfers to set up domestic manufacturing infrastructure and supply chains.

DRDO

—Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) identified nine thrust areas for focused research, namely Platforms, Weapon System, Strategic Systems, Sensors & Communication Systems, Space, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, Material &Devices and Soldier Support.

ALSO IN NEWS | UPSC Essentials: Data on your tips- NFHS 5 on underage marriages and TFR

TDF

—Technology Development Fund (TDF) Scheme funds industries, especially – Start-ups and MSMEs up to an amount of Rs. 10 Crore. It is for innovation, research and development of defence Technologies in the field of defence and Aerospace.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

—The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle designed and developed by DRDO, has been successfully tested in fully autonomous mode.

—DRDO carried out the successful maiden flight of the ‘Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator’ from the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka.

Quote:

“iDEX has provided an opportunity to our science and technology professionals to understand futuristic technologies such as AI, Augmented Reality, Block-chain and Space technologies. The start-up ecosystem has also been promoted and encouraged through order placement.”~ Raksha Mantri at the launch of iDEX- Prime.

Point to ponder: Highlight certain initiatives of the Indian defence sector promoting indigenization.

MCQ:

With reference to defence technology in India, which of the following statements are true.

1) iDEX-Prime supports innovative defence projects requiring support beyond Rs 1.5 crore up to Rs 10 crore, to help ever-growing start-ups in the defence sector.

2) DRDO’s MARS is a smart robust robot to handle land mines and Inert Explosive Devices (IEDs).

3) N Chadrasekharan Task Force was set up to study implications of AI in national security.

a) 1 and 2 b) 2 and 3

c) only 1 d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer to previous MCQ: UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NALSA (c)

(sources: PIB, idex.gov.in)