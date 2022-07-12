UPSC Essentials: One word a day – ICSE

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. Also, check the answer to the previous MCQ.

Word: ICSE

Subject: Social Issues

(Relevance: This topic has a news point. Extremely important for GS I and II social issues. You might find it relevant on topics related to use and abuse of technology, crime against children etc. Use it as an example wisely.)

Why in news?

—Central Bureau of Investigation has joined Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) initiative.

What is ICSE ?

—It is Interpol’s initiative against child sexual abuse.

—The ICSE database uses video and image comparison to analyse Child Sex Exploitation Material (CSEM).

— It makes connections between victims, abusers and places.

— Using the image and video comparison software, the investigators attempt to identify locations of markers visible in a piece of media.

— This can be through the signage nearby, the kind of artwork, photos on a wall, etc.

—The detectives in all 68 countries of the grouping can further exchange information across the world.

What has ICSE achieved?

—As of July 2022, over 30,000 victims of child abuse and over 13,000 criminals have been identified by Interpol using this database and software.

Why is CBI’s joining Interpol’s ICSE significant?

—India is the 68th country to have access to this database and software.

—Interpol’s website said that on average, the database helps identify seven child victims everyday globally.

—ICSE initiative will help CBI to collaborate with investigators in other countries for detecting child sex abuse online identifying abusers, victims, and crime scenes from audio-visual clips using specialized software.

—India reported over 24 lakh instances of online child sexual abuse from 2017 to 2020, with 80% victims being girls below the age of 14 years, according to Interpol data.

—More than 60% unidentified victims were prepubescent, including infants and toddlers. Around 65% of unidentified victims were girls, but severe abuse images were more likely to have boys, the Interpol said on its website.

What is Interpol?

—Interpol is the world’s largest international police organisation with 195 member countries, and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

—Each member country hosts an Interpol National Central Bureau that connects their national law enforcement to it and in India, the CBI is that nodal agency.

Point to ponder: What has been India’s few steps to fight online child sex abuse?

MCQ

With reference to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, consider the following: (UPSC 2010)

1. The Right to Development

2. The Right to Expression

3. The Right to Recreation

Which of the above is/are the Rights of the child?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

