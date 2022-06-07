UPSC Essentials: One word a day- Food safety (Part 1)

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE.

Word: Food safety (Part I)

Subject: Polity, Governance and Justice

(Relevance: Prelims, GS II, GS III, Ethics and Essay)

Note: Part II will cover Food safety from India’s perspective – FSSAI, Food Safety Index etc.

Why food safety?

– We are all food consumers, and we all want our food to be safe. Safe food is essential to human health and well-being. Only when food is safe can we fully benefit from its nutritional value and from the mental and social benefits of sharing a safe meal. Safe food is one of the most critical guarantors for good health.

– Foodborne illnesses, caused by bacteria, viruses or parasites, are infectious and toxic. They can enter the body through contaminated food and water. Foodborne diseases affect 1 in 10 people worldwide each year. There are over 200 of these diseases – some mild, but others deadly.

– From a social perspective, they contribute to absenteeism from school and work and reduce productivity.

– According to the United Nations website, “With an estimated 600 million cases of foodborne illnesses annually, unsafe food is a threat to human health and economies, disproportionally affecting vulnerable and marginalized people, especially women and children, populations affected by conflict, and migrants.”

– It is, therefore, important to ensure the food stays safe at every step of the food chain, from production to consumption.

What is World Food Safety Day?

– It is an annual celebration to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks.

– The United Nations General Assembly established World Food Safety Day in 2018 to raise awareness of this important issue.

– WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly facilitate the observance of World Food Safety Day, in collaboration with the Member States and other stakeholders.

What is the theme of this year’s World Food Safety Day and what does it highlight?

– This year’s theme is “Safer food, better health”.

– It highlights the role that safe, nutritional food plays in ensuring human health and well-being and calls for a set of specific actions to make food safer.

– According to WHO- We all have a role to play; whether we grow, process, transport, store, sell, buy, prepare or serve food, food safety is in all our hands. And if we work together, we can all help achieve safer food for better health.

What is the food safety slogan by the UN and what does it mean?

– Food safety slogan is “Food safety is everyone’s business”.

-Under the slogan “Food safety, everyone’s business”, the action-oriented campaign promotes global food safety awareness and calls upon countries and decision-makers, the private sector, civil society, UN organizations, and the general public to take action.

What are WHO’s five keys to safer food?

WHO’s five keys to safer food: keep clean, separate raw and cooked, cook thoroughly, keep food at safe temperatures and use safe water and raw materials.

What is the connection between food safety and food security?

( Relevance: Good fodder for your noted on food safety)

– According to FAO, food security means having regular access to enough safe and nutritious food to lead an active and healthy life. “That makes food safety an integral part of food security. If food isn’t safe, it can make you sick. If food isn’t safe, it isn’t good for you. If it isn’t safe, it isn’t food. To end hunger and achieve food security, we must ensure access to safe food for all.”

What are some facts and figures provided by WHO related to food safety?

(Relevant in supporting your arguments and answers. Just a few points will do)

– One in ten people worldwide fall ill from contaminated food each year. It affects all countries.

– The magnitude of the public health burden due to foodborne diseases is comparable to that of malaria or HIV AIDS.

– Over 200 diseases are caused by eating food contaminated with bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances such as heavy metals.

– Antimicrobial-resistant microbes can be transmitted through the food chain. Each year, an estimated 700 000 people die around the globe because of antimicrobial-resistant infections.

– Children under the age of five are at a higher risk of malnutrition and mortality due to unsafe food and carry 40 percent of the foodborne disease burden. Unsafe food caused one in six deaths from diarrhea, a major killer in this age group.

– If there are no contraindications, exclusive breastfeeding is the safest way to feed infants during the first six months of life.

– The production of safe food reduces food loss and waste and benefits the planet.

– 188 countries and one member organization (the European Union) have negotiated science-based recommendations in all areas related to food safety and quality, Codex Alimentarius standards, which ensure that food is safe and can be traded.

What should be the role of different stakeholders for food safety?

(Relevant for Essay, GS II and Ethics)

As per WHO, role of different stakeholders are:

1) Governments

Encourage and engage in multi-sector collaboration at the local, national, regional and global levels.

Public support programmes must focus on healthy and safe food.

Design strong policies and practice good governance. Support policy measures and legal frameworks to strengthen the national food safety system and ensure it complies with food safety standards.

2) Food Businesses

Everyone involved in food production, processing, distribution and retail – must ensure compliance with standards to identify, evaluate and control food safety hazards.

Engage employees, suppliers and other stakeholders to grow and develop a food safety culture. Organize regular informational sessions, trainings or workshops on food safety.

Comply with international food standards.

3) Educational Institutions and Workplaces

Universities, schools and workplaces should include food safety education into wellness policies. Consider including food safety education training as part of professional development.

Food halls and canteens should ensure that all food safety regulations are followed by, for example, applying Hazard Analysis and Critical Points (HACCP)processes and all relevant standard operating procedures, as well as by providing adequate training to anyone handling food.

Involve families in food safety activities, allowing them to learn and inform others that by changing simple day-to-day actions, they can reduce the risk of foodborne disease.

4) Consumers

Keep informed and promote food safety. Consumers have the power to drive change. By making safe and healthy dietary choices, you help reduce the global burden of disease and support sustainable food systems.

Practice safe food handling at home.

Follow WHO’s Five Keys to Safer Food: keep clean, separate raw and cooked, cook thoroughly, keep food at safe temperatures and use safe water and raw materials.

How can one spread the message of food safety in an innovative way?

(Relevant for Essay, Ethics and Personality test)

WHO suggests some interesting ways-

1) Host a webinar- Bring together key players in the food system to talk about everyone’s role in food safety

2) Organize public event and launch a campaign on social media- Organize an event for the general public – concerts, festivals or fairs, food tastings or cooking demonstrations with a food safety message. Music concerts and demonstrations can also attract virtual audiences.

3) Hold a sport activity- Organize a run, march, walk to promote food safety. Fitness and exercise are a great way to encourage people to get involved in their communities for a cause.

4) Reach out to media- Use radio, newspapers and magazines to generate awareness of food safety issues.

5) Collect personal stories and recognize success- Document stories about food workers, farmers, health professionals or someone who has suffered a foodborne illness. Sharing experiences can help people understand just how important food safety is.

6) Turn to the arts or make it a game- There are numerous ways you can learn about food safety or share your knowledge either in person or online. Run a competition or a quiz. Develop and act out a drama with friends, write a song or poem.

What is Codex Alimentarius?

– The Codex Alimentarius or “Food Code” is a collection of standards, guidelines and codes of practice adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

– The Codex Alimentarius Commission is a joint intergovernmental body of the Food and Agriculture Organization and World Health Organization. Currently, it has 189 members and India is a member.

(source: who.int, fao.org)

To be continued..