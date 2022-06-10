UPSC Essentials: One word a day- Environmental Performance Index

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE.

Word: Environmental Performance Index (EPI)

Subject: Environmental and Ecology

(Relevance and utilization: High value for prelims. Also for GS III- Ecology and Essay. Such rankings are not accepted by the government. Do look for the government’s arguments.)

What is the Environmental Performance Index (EPI)?

– EPI is a biennial index that is a scorecard that ranks countries on their environmental performance.

– It was first published in 2002. The aim was to supplement the environmental targets of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals.

– Importantly it also provides guidance for countries that aim to move toward a sustainable environment in the future.

– Prepared by Yale University and Columbia University in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.

The 2022 EPI is based on 40 performance indicators grouped into 11 issue categories. The three objectives of these categories are: Environmental Health, Ecosystem Vitality and Climate Change.

What is India’s present rank in the EPI?

– India ranks 180th in the Environment Performance Index (EPI) 2020 (score: 18.9 ). It ranks below Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Myanmar. Importantly, India has also scored low on rule of law, control of corruption, and government effectiveness, according to EPI. India ranked 168th in 2020.

Who were the top rankers?

-Denmark tops the 2022 rankings. The United Kingdom and Finland secured 2nd and 3rd positions.

Point to ponder: What is the signification of EPI? Why does Indian government issues rebuttal on EPI 2022?