scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read

UPSC Essentials: One word a day- Environmental Performance Index

What is EPI? Reports, policies and index are very essential part of CSE syllabus. Aspirants must surely look into such terms for prelims and mains.

Written by Manas Srivastava | New Delhi |
June 10, 2022 4:56:58 pm
EPI. Environment performance index, UPSC, UPSC current affairs, UPSC news, UPSC Essentials, One word a day, Reports, policies and index, Environment and ecology for upsc,India ranks 180th in the recently released EPI. (File image)

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE.

Word:  Environmental Performance Index (EPI)

Subject: Environmental and Ecology

(Relevance and utilization: High value for prelims. Also for GS III- Ecology and Essay. Such rankings are not accepted by the government. Do look for the government’s arguments.)

Best of Express Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...Premium
An 8-km elevated road, 3 ‘finger bridges’ to ghats: UP govt comes up with...
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...Premium
Rajiv Mehrishi: Finance secretary, home secretary, CAG — and now pickle-m...
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...Premium
Explained: Why bond yields are rising, and what it means for markets and ...
Gagan Deep Sharma writes: Celebrating Indian universities’ rise in global...Premium
Gagan Deep Sharma writes: Celebrating Indian universities’ rise in global...
More Premium Stories >>

What is the Environmental Performance Index (EPI)?

– EPI is a biennial index that is a scorecard that ranks countries on their environmental performance.

– It was first published in 2002. The aim was to supplement the environmental targets of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals.

ALSO READ |UPSC Essentials: One word a day- Gulf Cooperation Council

– Importantly it also provides guidance for countries that aim to move toward a sustainable environment in the future.

– Prepared by Yale University and Columbia University in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.
The 2022 EPI is based on 40 performance indicators grouped into 11 issue categories. The three objectives of these categories are: Environmental Health, Ecosystem Vitality and Climate Change.

What is India’s present rank in the EPI?

– India ranks 180th in the Environment Performance Index (EPI) 2020 (score: 18.9 ). It ranks below Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Myanmar. Importantly, India has also scored low on rule of law, control of corruption, and government effectiveness, according to EPI. India ranked 168th in 2020.

Who were the top rankers?

ALSO READ |UPSC Essentials: Historical Tidbits- Kabir

-Denmark tops the 2022 rankings. The United Kingdom and Finland secured 2nd and 3rd positions.

Point to ponder: What is the signification of EPI? Why does Indian government issues rebuttal on EPI 2022?

 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 10: Latest News
Advertisement