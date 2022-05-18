scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
UPSC Essentials: One Word A Day- Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is one of the most important terms often seen in the news. UPSC Aspirants should have a brief knowledge about this term for the Economy part of the UPSC- CSE syllabus.  

Written by Manas Srivastava | New Delhi I |
May 18, 2022 11:18:38 am
Consolidate your current affairs by using them smartly.

Essential concepts, terms and phenomena from the static part of the UPSC-CSE syllabus.

The word: Cryptocurrency

Subject: Economy

What is Cryptocurrency?

A cryptocurrency is a form of digital or virtual currency based on a network that is distributed across a large number of computers. It is nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Many cryptocurrencies are decentralized networks based on blockchain technology. 

Read |UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week

Who issues cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies are generally not issued by any central authority. Therefore, it makes them theoretically immune to government interference or manipulation.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of cryptocurrencies?

Advantages-They include cheaper and faster money transfers.

 — They are decentralized systems that do not collapse at a single point of failure.

— They enable secure online payments without the use of third-party intermediaries.

Also read |UPSC Essentials: One Word A Day- SaaS

Disadvantages – They include price volatility

— They include high energy consumption for mining activities

— They can be used in criminal activities.

— It is believed that cryptocurrency will disrupt many industries, including finance and law.

Point to ponder- What are the different types of Cryptocurrencies? What is the legal status of cryptocurrency in India?

(Source: investopedia.com)

