UPSC Essentials: One word a day- CITES

Important conventions and agreements are very relevant for UPSC Prelims. One such agreement is CITES which UPSC aspirants should definitely make a note of. CITES ensures that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival.

Word: CITES

Subject: Environment and Ecology

What is CITES?

CITES is an international agreement that stands for the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). It was drafted as a result of a resolution adopted in 1963 by the members of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It entered into force in July 1975. Currently, there are 184 parties (including countries or regional economic integration organizations). The CITES Secretariat is administered by UNEP (The United Nations Environment Programme) and is located in Geneva, Switzerland. The Conference of the Parties to CITES is the supreme decision-making body of the Convention and comprises all its parties.

What is the aim and need of CITES?

The aim of CITES is to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival.

CITES is an agreement based on cooperation among member parties. The international wildlife trade is estimated to be worth billions of dollars annually. The exploitation of some animal and plant species is very high. Trade and habitat loss are capable of heavily depleting their populations. Some species are also coming close to extinction. The trade in wild animals and plants crosses borders. Therefore, much effort to regulate it requires international cooperation. The idea was to safeguard certain species from over exploitation.

Is CITES legally binding?

CITES is legally binding on its members. However, it cannot take place of national laws. It is in fact a framework for all its members to adopt in their own domestic legislation. The domestic legislation should ensure that CITES is implemented at the national level.

Point to ponder: What are Appendix I, II, and III to the CITES convention?