UPSC Essentials: One word a day – CCI, the statutory body

Word: CCI

Subject/Topic: Polity and Governance

Relevance: CCI has been in the news a lot due to the imposition of penalties on Google and others. Although it may seem to be more a specialist topic than a generalist one, UPSC questions may revolve around basics, terms in news, aims and objectives or challenges with respect to this word. We go Beyond the word to discuss a few of these briefly.

Why in news?

—In what is turning out to be a bad month for Google, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) Tuesday imposed a Rs 936.44-crore penalty on the company for “abusing its dominant market position with respect to its Play Store policies”.

—This comes just days after the antitrust regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 1,338 crore on it for “abusing its dominant position in multiple categories related to Android mobile device ecosystem” in India.

What is CCI or the Competition Commission of India and what is its role?

—The Competition Commission of India (within the Ministry of Corporate Affairs) has been established to enforce the competition law under the Competition Act, 2002.

—It should be noted that on the recommendations of Raghavan committee, the Monopolies and Restrictive Trade Practices Act, 1969 (MRTP Act) was repealed and replaced by the Competition Act, 2002.

—The Commission consists of a Chairperson and not more than 6 Members appointed by the Central Government.

—It is the statutory duty of the Commission to eliminate practices having an adverse effect on competition, promote and sustain competition, protect the interests of consumers and ensure freedom of trade carried on by other participants, in markets in India as provided in the Preamble as well as Section 18 of the Act.

—The Commission is also mandated to give its opinion on competition issues to government or statutory authority and to undertake competition advocacy for creating awareness of competition law. Advocacy is at the core of effective competition regulation. Competition Commission of India (CCI), which has been entrusted with implementation of law, has always believed in complementing robust enforcement with facilitative advocacy. It is a quasi-judicial body.

According to PM Narendra Modi,

India is continuously marching ahead with holistic efforts focussed at all-round and all-inclusive development. We have strived constantly for a governance that is professional and process-driven. Our approach has been to ‘Reform with intent, Perform with integrity, Transform with intensity. In such a scenario, the role of CCI assumes greater significance in furthering healthy competitiveness aimed at inspiring stakeholders to innovate and augment effectiveness. Ensuring a level-playing field and stimulating the business processes is critical for the larger benefit.

What is the Competition Act?

—The Competition Act, 2002, as amended by the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2007, follows the philosophy of modern competition laws. The Act prohibits anti-competitive agreements, and abuse of dominant position by enterprises and regulates combinations (acquisition, acquiring of control and M&A), which causes or likely to cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition within India.

—In accordance with the provisions of the Amendment Act, the Competition Commission of India and the Competition Appellate Tribunal have been established.

— The government of India replaced Competition Appellate Tribunal (COMPAT) with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in 2017.

—The provisions of the Competition Act relating to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position were notified on May 20, 2009.

What is the vision and mission of CCI?

VISION —To promote and sustain an enabling competition culture through engagement and enforcement that would inspire businesses to be fair, competitive and innovative; enhance consumer welfare; and support economic growth.

MISSION— Competition Commission of India aims to establish a robust competitive environment through:

