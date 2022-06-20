scorecardresearch
Monday, June 20, 2022
UPSC Essentials: One word a day- Boyfriend loophole

What is boyfriend loophole? The term is in news due to the deal on gun safety measures in US. Aspirants must not ignore such terms which appear between the lines in the news for UPSC CSE.

Written by Manas Srivastava | New Delhi |
June 20, 2022 6:03:59 pm
The gun safety measures in US also include the provision to address boyfriend loophole.

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE.

Word: Boyfriend loophole

Subject: Current events of international importance and social ssues

(Relevance: Prelims- question based on popular terms. Mains- Such an issue from India’s perspective in GS I and II Mains- Social Issues, as dating crimes are often seen in the news.)

Why in news?

US senators reached a bipartisan deal on gun safety measures. The reform outline includes a significant provision to address the ‘boyfriend loophole’.

What is the boyfriend loophole?

—It refers to a gap in American federal and some state gun laws that allow access to guns by dating abusers.

—The new plan on gun safety measures includes a provision to address what is known as the “boyfriend loophole”.

ALSO READ |UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Agnipath

—It would prohibit dating partners- not just spouses- from owning guns if they had been convicted of domestic violence.

—The framework says that convicted domestic violence abusers and individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders would be included in criminal background checks.

Point to ponder: There is a need to openly acknowledge the problem of dating violence like the spouse abuse. Discuss.

