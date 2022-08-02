scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Astrobee

What is Astrobee? How is it connected with ISAAC and SPHERES? Aspirant must take a look at this important term in news for UPSC-CSE. Also, do not miss to solve the MCQ below.

Written by Manas Srivastava | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 3:54:23 pm
upsc, astrobee, nasa, upsc essentials, robotics, space, isaac, one word a day, science and technology, upsc key, upsc prelims 2023, upsc mains 2022, sarkari naukri, government jobsNASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough poses with the three Astrobee robots. (Image credit: NASA/Shane Kimbrough)

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. Also, check the answer to the previous MCQ.

Word: Astrobee

Subject: Science and Technology

Relevance: Humans are not alone on the International Space Station. Moreover, anything which is related to space becomes important for UPSC exams. This one has robotics involved too. Remember, it is an important term for prelims but it can also be in your mains answers as an example. If you know apt examples, a difficult statement may look simple. Don’t miss the MCQ at the end.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

Why in news?

For the first time ever, two Astrobee robots have begun working independently on the International Space Station, side by side with humans.

What is Astrobee?

—Astrobee is NASA’s new free-flying robotic system.

ALSO READ |UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

—According to NASA, “it will help astronauts reduce the time they spend on routine duties, leaving them more time to focus on the things that only humans can do. Working autonomously or via remote control by astronauts, flight controllers or researchers on the ground, the robots are designed to complete tasks such as taking inventory, documenting experiments conducted by astronauts with their built-in cameras or working together to move cargo throughout the station.”

—Astrobee also consists of a system that serves as a research platform that can be outfitted and programmed to conduct microgravity experiments. Thus, it will help to learn more about how robotics can benefit astronauts in space.

What are Honey, Queen and Bumble?

—The three free-flying robots are named Honey, Queen, and Bumble. The robots are shaped like cubes 12.5 inches wide.

—The Astrobee system consists of three cube-shaped robots, some software and a docking charging station used for recharging. They are about 32 centimetres wide.

—The three robots propel themselves using electric fans that allow them to fly through the microgravity environment of the International Space Station.

—They “look around” and navigate their surroundings using cameras and sensors.

—All of the robots are equipped with a perching arm that allows them to grasp handrails to either conserve energy or grab and hold items.

—When they are running low on charge, they can automatically return to their docking station to begin recharging.

What else you should know about Astrobee?

—The Astrobee robots are built on the knowledge acquired from operating SPHERES (Synchronised Position Hold, Engage, Reorient, Experimental Satellite) robots which have been operating on the International Space Station for over a decade. Once fully commissioned, the Astrobee system will take over for SPHERES as the space station’s robotic test facility.

ALSO READ |UPSC Essentials: Case Study of the week- The impact of social media on young India’s mental health

—In the latest development, Bumble tested its navigation ability in the Harmony module and gathered new station mapping data while Queen captured its first 360-degree panoramic image of the interior of the orbital laboratory.

—The mapping and imaging experiments conducted by Astrobee are part of the Integrated System for Autonomous and Adaptive Caretaking (ISAAC) project, managed at NASA’s Ames Research Center.

—As part of ISAAC, project scientists have been teaching Astrobees to autonomously support spacecraft monitoring, maintenance and other tasks. Apart from making space missions safer and more cost-effective, Astrobees could manage routine chores that would free up human operators for more complex work.

—Even more importantly, Astrobees could be instrumental in future space crafts that won’t be crewed year-round, like the Gateway space station. These will need autonomous robots to keep things runnings while humans are away.

Point to ponder: The best way to predict the future is to create it. Discuss with reference to advancement in the field of science and technology.

MCQ

Which of the following statement is not true with respect to space technology?

a) Astrobee is NASA’s new free-flying robotic system.

b) ISAAC project is developing technology for combining robots inside a spacecraft with vehicle infrastructure subsystems.

c) SPHERES consists of 3 free-flying satellites on board the International Space Station that test a diverse range of hardware and software from scientists all over America.

d)Bumble is the world’s first full-scale mission to test technology for defending Earth against potential asteroid or comet hazards.

Answer to the previous MCQ- UPSC Essentials: One word a day– flyways (c)

(source: nasa.gov)

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 03:54:23 pm

Most Popular

1

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

2

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

3

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

4

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

5

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago
'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in T...
Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

ED raids National Herald office, other locations in Delhi

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

Mohammed Fazil murder: Mangaluru police arrest six persons

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in Tollywood

NTR's legacy fades in politics, even as a third generation now grows in Tollywood

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands
Explained

As 5G spectrum auction concludes, a look at who bought what bands

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

UP: After row over recital of ‘kalima’ during morning prayers, Kanpur school manager booked

How the US let 20 million doses of monkeypox vaccine expire

How the US let 20 million doses of monkeypox vaccine expire

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg
Explained

CWG 2022: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
C Raja Mohan writes

Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement