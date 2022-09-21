UPSC Essentials: One word a day – AIBD, the organization

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. The Post Read Q&A will help you to self-evaluate your retention memory after reading the article. Go Beyond the term and know about the Code of Ethics for Media.

Word: AIBD

Subject: International Organizations, Media

Relevance: International Organizations are an important part of the UPSC Syllabus especially if they are in news. Moreover, AIBD General Conference is being held in New Delhi this year and therefore it is in the limelight. Most importantly the organization and the conference are in news because of the statement of the minister expressing concern for media ethics. Therefore, we go beyond explaining the term and briefly discuss the code of ethics for media and especially digital media (applied ethics) as it is the age of the latter. Aspirants must make a note of it for Prelims, GS and Ethics papers.

Why in news?

According to PIB,

“The 47th AIBD Annual Gathering / 20th AIBD General Conference and Associated Meetings held in New Delhi on 19-20 September 2022 witnessed a range of discussions, presentations and idea exchange sessions especially focusing on the topic of “Building a Stronger Future of Broadcasting in post pandemic era”. A five year plan for co-operative activities and exchange programmes was also finalised.

All the participating countries and member broadcasters pledged to work together for a sustainable broadcasting environment, latest technology know-how, finest content creation, various co-operative activities.”

What is AIBD?

— The Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) was established in August 1977 under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

— It is a unique regional inter-governmental organisation servicing countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) in the field of electronic media development. It is hosted by the Government of Malaysia and the secretariat is located in Kuala Lumpur.

— The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) are the founding organisations of the Institute and they are non-voting members of the General Conference.

— Full membership of the AIBD is confined to sovereign states and they are invited to designate the broadcasting authority of the country to be the beneficiary.

— The AIBD currently has 26 Full Members (countries), represented by 43 organisations, and 50 Affiliate Members (organisations) with a total membership of 93 representing 46 countries and regions and over 50 partners in Asia, Pacific, Europe, Africa, Arab States and North America.

What are the vision, mission and objective of AIBD?

—According to the official website of AIBD,

Vision: To achieve a vibrant and cohesive electronic media environment in the Asia-Pacific region through policy and resource development.

Mission: AIBD aims to innovate and inspire media growth by providing the best tools available in the industry and introducing the latest trends which sets the benchmark for excellence in the Asia Pacific region.

Objective: The strategic plan of the AIBD calls upon the Institute to play a more assertive role for the benefit of its present and future members by serving as the regional platform to encourage dialogue and cooperation in the electronic media policy of the Asia-Pacific region, taking full account of emerging current and global, regional and national issues

What else you should know?

— Addressing a gathering at an event of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) in New Delhi on Monday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said news channels run the risk of losing credibility by inviting guests who are “polarising” and “spreading false narratives”.

— Describing mainstream channels as the “biggest threat” to the mainstream media, Thakur has said that real journalism involves “reporting news without fabrication” and giving platform to “all sides to present their views”.

—The minister advocated the need to preserve professionalism instead of compromising values in the face of fierce competition. “I strongly believe that journalists are duty-bound to report news without fabrication, despite temptations to compete with those who propagate false news,” he added.

Beyond the word

What is the Code of Ethics for Media?

The Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics as mentioned on stanford.edu, enjoins journalists to:

Seek Truth and Report It- This will involve fact-checking, not intentionally distorting information, identifying sources, avoiding stereotypes, and supporting the open exchange of opinions.

Minimize Harm This includes demonstrating compassion for sources and subjects of stories and protecting the privacy of individuals. Interestingly, the code makes no prohibition to interfere with national security.

Act Independently This includes avoiding conflicts of interest and corruption, and resisting the attempts of advertisers and special interests groups to influence the news.

Be Accountable This includes correcting mistakes, inviting criticism, and exposing unethical practices of the media.

Code of Ethics of Digital Media

The Digital News Publishers Association has voluntarily drawn up a Code of Ethics for its members as outlined below, which demonstrates their commitment to responsible digital publishing — even as it, in order to protect our 19 (1) (a) and other Constitutionally mandated freedoms, keeps under review and scrutinizes any developments likely to restrict the gathering and dissemination of news and current affairs or any other content.