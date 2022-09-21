UPSC Essentials: One word a day – AIBD, the organization

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, and phenomena from the static and current parts of the UPSC-CSE. The Post Read Q&A will help you to self-evaluate your retention memory after reading the article. Go Beyond the term and know about the Code of Ethics for Media.
Word: AIBD
Subject: International Organizations, Media
Relevance: International Organizations are an important part of the UPSC Syllabus especially if they are in news. Moreover, AIBD General Conference is being held in New Delhi this year and therefore it is in the limelight. Most importantly the organization and the conference are in news because of the statement of the minister expressing concern for media ethics. Therefore, we go beyond explaining the term and briefly discuss the code of ethics for media and especially digital media (applied ethics) as it is the age of the latter. Aspirants must make a note of it for Prelims, GS and Ethics papers.
Why in news?
According to PIB,
“The 47th AIBD Annual Gathering / 20th AIBD General Conference and Associated Meetings held in New Delhi on 19-20 September 2022 witnessed a range of discussions, presentations and idea exchange sessions especially focusing on the topic of “Building a Stronger Future of Broadcasting in post pandemic era”. A five year plan for co-operative activities and exchange programmes was also finalised.
All the participating countries and member broadcasters pledged to work together for a sustainable broadcasting environment, latest technology know-how, finest content creation, various co-operative activities.”
What is AIBD?
— The Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) was established in August 1977 under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
— It is a unique regional inter-governmental organisation servicing countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) in the field of electronic media development. It is hosted by the Government of Malaysia and the secretariat is located in Kuala Lumpur.
— The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) are the founding organisations of the Institute and they are non-voting members of the General Conference.
— Full membership of the AIBD is confined to sovereign states and they are invited to designate the broadcasting authority of the country to be the beneficiary.
— The AIBD currently has 26 Full Members (countries), represented by 43 organisations, and 50 Affiliate Members (organisations) with a total membership of 93 representing 46 countries and regions and over 50 partners in Asia, Pacific, Europe, Africa, Arab States and North America.
What are the vision, mission and objective of AIBD?
—According to the official website of AIBD,
Vision: To achieve a vibrant and cohesive electronic media environment in the Asia-Pacific region through policy and resource development.
Mission: AIBD aims to innovate and inspire media growth by providing the best tools available in the industry and introducing the latest trends which sets the benchmark for excellence in the Asia Pacific region.
Objective: The strategic plan of the AIBD calls upon the Institute to play a more assertive role for the benefit of its present and future members by serving as the regional platform to encourage dialogue and cooperation in the electronic media policy of the Asia-Pacific region, taking full account of emerging current and global, regional and national issues
What else you should know?
— Addressing a gathering at an event of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) in New Delhi on Monday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said news channels run the risk of losing credibility by inviting guests who are “polarising” and “spreading false narratives”.
— Describing mainstream channels as the “biggest threat” to the mainstream media, Thakur has said that real journalism involves “reporting news without fabrication” and giving platform to “all sides to present their views”.
—The minister advocated the need to preserve professionalism instead of compromising values in the face of fierce competition. “I strongly believe that journalists are duty-bound to report news without fabrication, despite temptations to compete with those who propagate false news,” he added.
Beyond the word
What is the Code of Ethics for Media?
The Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics as mentioned on stanford.edu, enjoins journalists to:
Seek Truth and Report It- This will involve fact-checking, not intentionally distorting information, identifying sources, avoiding stereotypes, and supporting the open exchange of opinions.
Minimize Harm This includes demonstrating compassion for sources and subjects of stories and protecting the privacy of individuals. Interestingly, the code makes no prohibition to interfere with national security.
Act Independently This includes avoiding conflicts of interest and corruption, and resisting the attempts of advertisers and special interests groups to influence the news.
Be Accountable This includes correcting mistakes, inviting criticism, and exposing unethical practices of the media.
Code of Ethics of Digital Media
The Digital News Publishers Association has voluntarily drawn up a Code of Ethics for its members as outlined below, which demonstrates their commitment to responsible digital publishing — even as it, in order to protect our 19 (1) (a) and other Constitutionally mandated freedoms, keeps under review and scrutinizes any developments likely to restrict the gathering and dissemination of news and current affairs or any other content.
The object of this Code is to outline high standards, ethics and practices in digital news publishing, and does not constitute any attempt to involve itself in the day to day operations of the publishers — who have complete editorial and content independence.
The basic precepts of the Code of Ethics are to maintain the standards of digital publishing as well as protect and maintain the independence of journalists, content entities and publishers.
1. Digital news websites follow the laws of the land including the Constitution of India, the over 30 laws relating to the media, relevant provisions of IPC, CrPC as well as the Information Technology Act, 2000, where applicable.
2. They also diligently adhere to accepted norms of journalistic ethics and practices and maintain the highest standards of professional conduct. There are several layers of these self-regulatory ethics and codes – including as outlined by specific entities as well as rigorous processes in newsrooms at the level of journalists and editors.
3. Accuracy, Transparency & Fairness Members should eschew publication of inaccurate, baseless or distorted material. Pre-publication verification should be mandatory. Defamation should be avoided. Adherence to applicable laws and rules is necessary.
4. Right of reply- News reports and articles should incorporate comments or version of person or party in respect of whom allegations are carried. If not carried, the person or party’s response, if received later, to be incorporated.
5. Take down, delete or edit
If news report or article is found to contain false or inaccurate information, then on approach by the concerned person or party, providing correct information, identifying himself or herself, providing required documents or material, the portion of the news report or article should be edited or deleted.
If entire news report is found to contain false, inaccurate information, the entire article should be deleted.
6. Respect Intellectual Property Rights
7. Care to be taken for reporting sensational matters and crime. Presumption of innocence must be preserved. Comments and speculation on evidence, witness and witness conduct, accused and victim and their respective conduct to be avoided. Such reporting should be based on facts and unbiased.
8. Special care to be taken while reporting on sexual harassment in workplace, child abuse, rape, where accused or victims are minors, matrimonial, riots and communal disputes / clashes, divorce and custody cases, adoption matters, etc.
• Care to be taken, to follow Sections 67, 67A and 67B of the Information Technology Act, 2000 where applicable — which provide for penalties for publishing or transmitting obscene material, sexually explicit material and also material depicting children in sexually explicit acts, in electronic form.
9. Grievance Redressal Mechanism
Members –when intermediaries as defined under the Information Technology Act, 2000— follow the grievance redressal mechanism as outlined therein and are cognizant of the liabilities and safe harbor protections under Section 79 of the IT Act 2000. Hence, as relevant, they follow the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules, 2011 including appointing a grievance officer whose contact details are displayed on the website and who acts within 36 hours of receipt of complaint by affected person and redresses the complaint within one month from its receipt.
10. Training and Awareness Programs
Conduct periodic training and awareness programs with editorial staff about existing laws including Constitution of India, the over 30 laws relating to the media like The Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, Copyright Act, Right to Information Act, relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code and CrPC, civil and criminal defamation, IPR, Juvenile justice, POCSO, relevant provisions relating to reporting on rape and molestation, harassment in the work place, caste or gender related crime, domestic violence, etc.
Point to ponder: The Digital Media Code balances many priorities, interests of several stakeholders. Discuss.
MCQ:
Which of the following statements with respect to AIBD is not true?
a) The Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) was established under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
b) AIBD is a unique regional inter-governmental organisation servicing countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) in the field of electronic media development.
c) The 47th AIBD Annual Gathering was held at its secretariat in New Delhi.
d) Full membership of the AIBD is confined to sovereign states.
(Sources: PIB, cs.stanford.edu, spj.org)
