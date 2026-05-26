UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : sustainable marine fishing and drone-launched missile systems (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-3 to check your progress.

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Discuss the importance of sustainable marine fishing for balancing economic growth with marine ecosystem conservation in India.

QUESTION 2

Discuss the significance of indigenous drone-launched missile systems in strengthening India’s defence preparedness.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the importance of sustainable marine fishing for balancing economic growth with marine ecosystem conservation in India.

Relevance: This question is relevant to GS-3 Economy and Environment as it links sustainable development with resource governance. It tests understanding of balancing economic growth with ecological sustainability, a recurring UPSC theme.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— India’s marine fisheries sector is critical to economic growth, job creation, food security, and export revenue. With an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), marine resources have enormous potential. However, unsustainable fishing practices can decrease fish stocks and harm marine biodiversity.

— Recently, Odisha approved a proposal to enact the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Bill, 2026, to establish a robust, modern, and inclusive legal framework for the marine fisheries sector.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Importance of Sustainable Marine Fishing

— Sustainable fishing allows for the long-term exploitation of marine resources, which benefits India’s Blue Economy through exports, employment, and value addition. It aligns with India’s ambition of being a global leader in marine resource management.

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— Scientific regulation helps to prevent overfishing, habitat degradation, and fish supply depletion. Seasonal fishing limits, restrictions on harmful gear, and ecosystem-based management all contribute to maintaining biodiversity.

— Over 50 lakh fishermen rely directly on marine fisheries. Sustainable practices provide stable fish stocks, which secures long-term livelihoods and reduces coastal communities’ vulnerability.

— Deep-sea fishing and mariculture promotion relieves pressure on overexploited coastal seas while also releasing underutilised offshore resources such as tuna fisheries.

— Traceability, certification, and quality regulation promote access to global seafood markets, boosting India’s export prospects.

Conclusion:

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— Aligned with the “Blue Economy” initiative, sustainable fishing aims to strengthen marine fisheries governance and achieve economic benefits. Blue Economy refers to an economic model that promotes the sustainable use of marine resources to drive economic growth and generate livelihoods.

(Source: How a new Odisha Bill aims to boost sustainable marine fishing, http://www.pib.gov.in)

Points to Ponder

How does sustainable marine fishing contribute to the growth of India’s Blue Economy?

How can state-level fisheries reforms strengthen long-term marine resource governance?

Related Previous Year Question

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India needs to strengthen measures to promote the pink revolution in food industry for ensuring better nutrition and health. Critically elucidate the statement. (2013)

QUESTION 2: Discuss the significance of indigenous drone-launched missile systems in strengthening India’s defence preparedness.

Relevance: This question is important for GS-3 Science & Technology and Defence as it reflects India’s defence modernisation efforts. It connects with themes of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, indigenous innovation, and strategic preparedness.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out final development trials of the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3, paving the way for its critical user trials by the armed forces.

— The DRDO completed the final deliverable configuration development trials of the ULPGM-V3 in both air-to-ground and air-to-air modes at DRDO’s National Open Area Range test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The trials were carried out using an integrated ground control system (GCS) to command and control the ULPGM weapon system.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Significance of drone-launched missile systems

— The GCS features state-of-the-art technologies to automate readiness and launch operations. While the final development trials will be followed by user trials by the armed forces, the term “deliverable configuration” suggests that not much will change in the subsequent trials.

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— A DRDO scientist said that compared with the earlier ULPGM-V1 and V2 variants, the ULPGM-V3 represents a significant advancement in India’s indigenous drone-launched missile capability.

— The V1 was a basic free-fall precision missile and the V2 introduced propulsion, longer range, and mid-course target updates. The V3 adds the ability to engage both ground and aerial targets, including drones and helicopters. It also features more advanced target-seeking systems, improved day-and-night combat capability, and multiple warhead options for different battlefield roles, making it a far more versatile weapon for modern drone warfare.

— The ULPGM-V3 is fitted with a high-definition dual-channel seeker, an advanced guidance system using multiple sensors to accurately track targets — allowing it to strike a wide range of threats. The missile can be deployed in both plains and high-altitude regions and is capable of operating during both day and night. It is also equipped with a two-way data link, enabling operators to change or update the target even after the missile has been launched.

Conclusion:

— The missile can be fitted with three different types of warheads depending on the mission. These include an anti-armour warhead designed to destroy heavily protected tanks and armoured vehicles — even those fitted with rolled homogeneous armour and explosive reactive armour which are special layers of protection used in modern battle tanks. It also has a penetration-cum-blast warhead meant to pierce and destroy bunkers and fortified structures, and a pre-fragmentation warhead that disperses high-speed metal fragments over a large area to maximise damage. The missile can engage both stationary and moving targets with precision in all-weather, day-and-night combat conditions.

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(Source: How DRDO’s new drone-launched missile offers precision strikes, anti-drone combat capability)

Points to Ponder

How do indigenous precision-guided missile systems enhance India’s strategic autonomy?

What are the challenges in scaling indigenous defence innovations for operational deployment?

Related Previous Year Question

What is the technology being employed for electronic toll collection on highways? What are its advantages and limitations? What are the proposed changes that will make this process seamless? Would this transition carry any potential hazards? (2024)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

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UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 155)

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