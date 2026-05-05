UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : cell broadcast–based emergency messaging system and ethanol blending in India (Week 153)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-3 to check your progress.

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“India’s adoption of the Cell Broadcast–based emergency messaging system marks a paradigm shift in disaster communication.” Discuss the significance of this technology in strengthening disaster preparedness and response in India.

QUESTION 2

Discuss the economic, environmental, and technological implications of increasing ethanol blending in India.

QUESTION 1: “India’s adoption of the Cell Broadcast–based emergency messaging system marks a paradigm shift in disaster communication.” Discuss the significance of this technology in strengthening disaster preparedness and response in India.

Relevance: The question is directly linked to Disaster Management in GS-3 syllabus, focusing on technology-driven early warning systems. It reflects the role of governance and ICT in enhancing preparedness, mitigation, and resilience.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Recently, many smartphones across India suddenly played a sharp beeping sound, accompanied by vibrations. A pop-up message flashed on screens in English, Hindi and other languages with the headline ‘extremely severe alert’.

— Currently, the government already issues disaster alerts through SMS. But unlike SMS alerts, which may be missed by many, the cell broadcast technology used was unmissable.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Cell Broadcast technology and its significance

— Cell Broadcast is a method of simultaneously sending short messages to multiple mobile phones within a defined geographic area.

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— It can reach a very large number of devices at once, or, in case of hazards that affect only a small area, be sent to just a limited number of handsets, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN agency. The system overrides any network congestion, allowing messages to be delivered instantaneously.

— The technology is considered an international best practice and is now used by more than 30 countries for emergency warning communications. The alerts are also adaptable to specific requirements, such as a user’s language.

India tested its indigenous alert system on Saturday with this message. India tested its indigenous alert system on Saturday with this message.

How does cell broadcast work? As part of day-to-day network functionality, cell towers communicate with phones within their reach, providing information such as the network it is connected to, according to the GSM Association, a global body that represents network operators. Story continues below this ad This information is usually invisible to the user. Its only purpose is to help the network function as it should. The communication of information from cell towers to handsets, and the technology that enables it, are known broadly as cell broadcast, says the industry body. So, government authorities can harness this system of one-way communication between cell towers and phones to issue emergency alerts. The system essentially works by sending a single message from a mobile network tower to all phones connected to that tower at the same time, instead of sending individual SMS messages.

Conclusion:

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— It was developed in the early 1990s by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, with inputs from telecom operators and equipment makers across Europe.

— First demonstrated in 1997 in Paris, it was later adopted by several countries to simultaneously warn people within a certain area about natural disasters (tsunamis, earthquakes and lightning strikes) or human-made ones (such as gas leaks or chemical hazards).

(Source: India tests new emergency messaging system for citizens: How cell broadcast works, why it matters)

Points to Ponder

How effective is the system in areas with low digital literacy or limited network coverage?

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What privacy and data security concerns may arise with location-based alert systems?

Related Previous Year Questions

How is science interwoven deeply with our lives? What are the striking changes in agriculture triggered off by science-based technologies? (2020)

Discuss the recent measures initiated in disaster management by the Government of India departing from the earlier reactive approach. (2020)

QUESTION 2: Discuss the economic, environmental, and technological implications of increasing ethanol blending in India.

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Relevance: The topic falls under Energy Security, Environment, and Infrastructure in GS-3. It highlights India’s shift toward renewable energy and sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Recently, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification proposing the recognition of 85 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E85) and even 100 per cent ethanol (E100) as automotive fuels.

— This is as against the 20 per cent blend (E20) that has already been achieved and made mandatory for all petrol sold in India from April 2026. The draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, once approved, will pave the way for the introduction of flex-fuel vehicles that can run on E85, if not 100 per cent ethanol.

Body:

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You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— The vehicles manufactured since April 2023 are E20-compliant, compatibility with higher blends will require major overhaul of internal combustion engines and auto parts to withstand any potential corrosion from the hygroscopic (moisture-absorbing) property of ethanol.

Implications ethanol blending in India

— Ethanol made from sugarcane, maize and rice is now cheaper than petrol refined from crude oil. It reinforces the case for incentivising the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles as well as separate dispensing equipment in gas stations for higher ethanol mixes.

— Efforts are needed to promote sweet sorghum, bajra, and other millets as sustainable feedstocks for ethanol production, with fermentation efficiency comparable to maize or sugarcane.

— In addition to pollution reduction, there have been transformative advantages for the rural economy, such as the elimination of sugarcane arrears and the viability of maize farming in the country.

— According to a study conducted by NITI Aayog on the life cycle emissions of ethanol, GHG emissions from the usage of sugarcane and maize-based ethanol are 65% and 50% lower than those from petrol, respectively.

— E-20 provides greater acceleration, riding quality, and, most importantly, reduces carbon emissions by about 30% as compared to E10 fuel. Ethanol‘s higher octane number (~108.5 vs. 84.4) makes it a desirable alternative for modern high-compression engines that require higher octane levels. Vehicles modified for E20 provide faster acceleration, which is critical in city driving circumstances.

— Ethanol’s higher heat of vaporisation lowers intake manifold temperatures, enhancing air-fuel mixture density and volumetric efficiency.

Conclusion:

— The current oil shock is an inflection point for biofuels — and for Indian policymakers to think beyond incremental ethanol blending.

(Source: The next fuel shift: More ethanol in Indians’ gas tank, http://www.pib.gov.in)

Points to Ponder

Does ethanol blending lead to a “food vs fuel” debate in India’s context?

How does ethanol blending impact fuel efficiency and vehicle performance?

Related Previous Year Questions

How can India achieve energy independence through clean technology by 2047? How can biotechnology can play a crucial role in this endeavour? (2025)

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

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