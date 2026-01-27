UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Questions on hypersonic missile technology and Goldilocks economy (Week 139)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-3 to check your progress.

India’s successful development of hypersonic glide missile technology marks a significant leap in its strategic deterrence and defence preparedness. Discuss the strategic and technological implications of this development.

QUESTION 2

India is currently witnessing a ‘Goldilocks phase’ characterised by high growth and low inflation. What is a ‘Goldilocks economy’? Discuss the macroeconomic factors behind this phase and the structural challenges that may threaten its sustainability.

QUESTION 1: India’s successful development of hypersonic glide missile technology marks a significant leap in its strategic deterrence and defence preparedness. Discuss the strategic and technological implications of this development.

Relevance: This topic is highly relevant for GS 3 under Defence Technology, Internal Security and Science & Technology, as it covers strategic deterrence, military modernisation, indigenisation of defence technology, and emerging warfare systems, which are core focus areas in UPSC Mains.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— At the 77th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, the highlight of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) display is the Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM), which it is showcasing for the first time.

— The missile system is designed to meet the coastal battery requirements of the Indian Navy. The LR-AShM is capable of engaging static and moving targets and is designed to carry various payloads to a range of around 1,500 kilometers.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Strategic and technological implications

— This missile follows a quasi-ballistic trajectory with hypersonic speeds starting at Mach 10 (multiples of speed of sound) and maintaining average Mach 5 with multiple skips. Ballistic missiles are boost-powered initially and then travel unpowered on a high, arched trajectory. Quasi-ballistic missiles begin ballistically but fly lower and manoeuvre in flight to change course and evade interception.

— This missile flies at low altitudes with high speed and manoeuvrability, enemy ground and ship-based radars cannot detect it. The LR-AShM is configured with a two-stage solid propulsion rocket motor system. These propulsion systems boost the missile to the required hypersonic velocities. Stage-1 of the vehicle is separated after it is spent. After Stage-II burnout, the vehicle performs an unpowered glide with required manoeuvres in the atmosphere before engaging the target.

— It has high aerodynamic efficiency which means that it moves through the air with minimal drag while generating effective lift and control, allowing it to fly farther, faster, or more accurately using the same amount of energy.

— The advantages of the hypersonic speed is it makes it difficult for missiles to be detected. It can cover its range of around 1,500 kilometers in 15 minutes. Versions with higher ranges upto 3,500 kilometers are currently at various stages of development.

Conclusion:

— All classes of warships can be neutralised with the missile. This variant and the upcoming ranges will be a key asset for sea denial operations, which prevent an adversary from using a maritime area for military or commercial purposes.

— DRDO is working on two key hypersonic technologies. One is hypersonic glide and another is hypersonic cruise. LR-AShM is a hypersonic glide vehicle and includes in itself major achievements in indigenous technologies like materials and control systems needed for sustained hypersonic flight.

(Source: DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its features, strategic significance)

Points to Ponder

Read more about hypersonic missiles

Read about Ramjets engines

Related Previous Year Questions

The fusion energy programme in India has steadily evolved over the past few decades. Mention India’s contributions to the international fusion energy project International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER). What will be the implications of the success of this project for the future of global energy? (2025)

India aims to become a semiconductor manufacturing hub. What are the challenges faced by the semiconductor industry in India? Mention the salient features of the India Semiconductor Mission. (2025)

QUESTION 2: India is currently witnessing a ‘Goldilocks phase’ characterised by high growth and low inflation. What is a ‘Goldilocks economy’? Discuss the macroeconomic factors behind this phase and the structural challenges that may threaten its sustainability.

Relevance: This topic directly falls under Indian Economy – growth, inflation, macroeconomic stability, fiscal and monetary policy, and structural reforms, which are high-priority areas for GS 3 Mains.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Recently, the RBI Governor characterised India’s current macroeconomic moment as a “rare goldilocks period”, that marks high economic growth and exceptionally low inflation.

— The Indian economy is in the Goldilocks zone with high growth and low inflation. NSO’s first advanced estimates show that real GDP growth would be 7.4 per cent in FY26. Nominal growth is expected to be 8 per cent. CPI inflation is projected at around 2 per cent. Despite trade tensions and geopolitical risks, the global and US GDP growth could be higher than expected due to fiscal support and AI-led investment.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— Domestic tailwinds can keep the Goldilocks period going in FY26-27 and beyond. From the Centre, there has been a sustained shift towards higher capital expenditure. States are also increasing their capex.

— Income tax and GST reforms may continue to raise consumption. Unconditional cash transfers of over Rs 2 lakh crore to women across several states. Reduced interest rates and the regulatory reforms undertaken by the RBI will improve growth.

— A diverse export portfolio decreases reliance on a few tariff-exposed industries or destinations. Well-designed FTAs can give market access, lower effective tariff barriers, and more predictable trading rules, allowing exporters to keep their market share.

— The current account deficit is under control. These characteristics, when considered together, provide grounds for confidence, even as policymakers remain vigilant against global and domestic threats. GDP growth in FY27 might range from 6.5 to 7%. Nominal GDP growth would be higher because inflation is expected to be around 4% in FY27.

— To become a developed nation by 2047, India requires 7-8 per cent growth. The investment rate needs to increase by 4-5 per cent. Higher savings rates are required for increased investment.

— There should be a balance between welfare and progress. The success of the Centre’s changes will be determined by how they are implemented at the state level.

Conclusion:

— The income tax and GST revisions, labour code notifications, and quality control orders will all benefit the economy. Google, Amazon, and Microsoft have all offered billions in investments. The Centre’s Research, Development, and Innovation plan has the potential to stimulate private investment.

— Artificial intelligence will improve efficiency in the education and healthcare industries. Another growth driver is a young population, with a median age of approximately 28 years. More cities will require more infrastructure, which will boost growth. Enhancing women’s empowerment will boost India’s GDP. So will the structural shift from agriculture to manufacturing and services.

(Source: Goldilocks phase of India’s economy can be sustained)

Points to Ponder

What structural strengths support sustainability?

What are the key policy priorities to sustain the Goldilocks phase?

Related Previous Year Questions

Explain how the Fiscal Health Index (FHI) can be used as a tool for assessing the fiscal performance of states in India. In what way would it encourage the states to adopt prudent and sustainable fiscal policies? (2025)

Discuss the merits and demerits of the four ‘Labour Codes’ in the context of labour market reforms in India. What has been the progress so far in this regard? (2024)

