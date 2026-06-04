UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 2: How Oman matters to India? What is the evolving role of UN Peacekeeping Operations? (Week 157)

UPSC Essentials brings you its initiative for Mains answer-writing practice. It covers key topics from both the static and dynamic components of the UPSC Civil Services Examination syllabus across various General Studies papers. Designed as a value-added resource, this initiative aims to strengthen your answer-writing skills and enhance your Mains preparation for UPSC 2026 and future exams. With India–Oman Free Trade Agreement (FTA) gaining significance amid disruptions to global shipping routes in the Red Sea, this week’s GS Paper 2 practice question focuses on critical issues of Gulf diplomacy and regional peace and security.

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QUESTION 1

Why has Oman emerged as a critical strategic partner for India in the Gulf region amid evolving geopolitical challenges in West Asia?

QUESTION 2

Discuss the role of United Nations Peacekeeping Operations in maintaining peace and security in conflict-affected regions. Illustrate your answer with the example of South Sudan.

QUESTION 1: Why has Oman emerged as a critical strategic partner for India in the Gulf region amid evolving geopolitical challenges in West Asia?

Relevance: The topic highlights India’s bilateral relations with West Asian countries and the growing role of economic diplomacy through trade agreements. It is also relevant for understanding how India balances its interests amid evolving geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

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Introduction:

— The India-Oman free trade agreement (FTA) signed in December last year entered into force on June 1, at a time when the sustained blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is triggering wider macroeconomic worries.

— By virtue of its location just outside the Strait of Hormuz, Oman is increasingly being seen as a critical gateway if the US-Iran conflict continues. Trade experts pointed out that, unlike most Gulf countries, which rely on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, much of Oman’s coastline is located outside the strait, on the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. This allows major ports such as the Port of Salalah and Port of Duqm to remain accessible even when traffic through the strait is disrupted.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Significance of India-Oman engagement in the Gulf region

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— India and Oman have a strategic partnership built on strong political, defence, economic, and cultural ties. Key strategic points include, economic collaboration and energy security through oil and gas trade; and shared interests in regional stability, counter-terrorism, and maritime security.

— Ties with Oman would also be important for India as its trade with the neighbouring UAE has taken a steep hit due to the West Asia crisis. After signing a trade deal with the UAE in 2022, Abu Dhabi emerged as one of India’s largest trade partners in the Gulf region, with overall trade crossing $100 billion during the last financial year.

— Under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Oman has granted zero-duty access across 98% of tariff lines, covering 99% of India’s exports, boosting prospects for products ranging from petroleum goods to machinery and steel.

— The agreement deepens India’s energy security by ensuring access to Omani crude oil, LNG, fertilisers, methanol and ammonia, worth over $7.2 billion in imports in FY2026.

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— Currently, 15.33% of India’s export value and 11.34% of tariff lines (2022–24 average) enter the Omani market at zero duty under the Most Favoured Nation regime of the World Trade Organisation. With the CEPA, Indian exports to Oman that earlier faced duties of up to 5%, valued at around $3.64 billion, are expected to gain significantly.

— Oman largely exports crude oil, liquefied natural gas, fertilisers, and chemical inputs such as methyl alcohol and anhydrous ammonia, along with petroleum coke. Indian exports to Oman, largely consisting of machinery and parts, have doubled in the last five years — from $3 billion to $6 billion.

— Oman is the first Gulf country with which all the three wings of India’s defence forces hold joint exercises. In recent years, both countries have cooperated in ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

Conclusion:

— The overall trade with the UAE declined by 35% in April this year. This is primarily because only two UAE ports, Khor Fakkan and Fujairah, have managed to avoid operational difficulties amid the blockade. Energy imports from Iraq, Qatar and the UAE declined sharply in April 2026, but shipments from Oman jumped 246.42% to $1.48 billion last month, compared to $429.58 million in April last year.

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— In FY 2024–25, India-Oman bilateral trade stood at $10.61 billion. Before the war, India’s trade had been heavily dependent on the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The two countries accounted for 8.4% and 2.7% of India’s total exports, respectively, in FY25, while Oman’s share stood at just 0.9%. On the import side, the UAE and Saudi Arabia comprised 8.8% and 4.2% of India’s total imports, with Oman again at 0.9%, Commerce Ministry data showed.

Keep in mind : You don’t need to memorize extensive data; the data provided here is only for reference. Instead, be aware of the broader trends and use them to substantiate your arguments.

(Source: India-Oman trade deal effective today: How this could help cushion impact of West Asia conflict)

Points to Ponder

What factors make Oman a strategically important partner for India in West Asia?

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What role do energy security and sea lanes of communication play in India–Oman relations?

Related Previous Year Question

“Energy security constitutes the dominant kingpin of India’s foreign policy, and is linked with India’s overarching influence in Middle Eastern countries.” How would you integrate energy security with India’s foreign policy trajectories in the coming years? (2025)

QUESTION 2: Discuss the role of United Nations Peacekeeping Operations in maintaining peace and security in conflict-affected regions. Illustrate your answer with the example of South Sudan.

Relevance: The question tests understanding of the role and effectiveness of international institutions, particularly the United Nations, in maintaining global peace and security. It provides an opportunity to discuss India’s long-standing contribution to UN Peacekeeping Operations as part of its commitment to multilateralism.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

Since the first UN peacekeeping mission was launched in 1948, more than 2 million personnel from 125 countries have served in peacekeeping operations worldwide. Mandated by the United Nations Security Council, these missions aim to protect civilians, support peaceful resolution of conflicts, and help build conditions for lasting peace and stability.

UN peacekeepers, popularly known as “Blue Helmets”, derive their name from the light blue colour of the United Nations flag, which symbolises peace. Over time, the blue helmet has become a globally recognised symbol of the UN’s commitment to maintaining international peace and security.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

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There are three basic principles that continue to set UN peacekeeping operations apart as a tool for maintaining international peace and security.

These three principles are inter-related and mutually reinforcing:

Consent of the parties Impartiality Non-use of force except in self-defence and defence of the mandate

Role of United Nations Peacekeeping Operations

— UN peacekeeping is an important instrument utilised by the United Nations to ensure global peace and security. It works alongside other UN initiatives, such as conflict prevention, peacemaking, peace enforcement, and peacebuilding.

— UN peacekeeping deployments are sent to assist cease-fires and peace treaties. However, modern peacekeeping has grown into a multifaceted operation that extends beyond military presence. It includes:

(i) Supporting negotiations and governance structures;

(ii) Ensure the safety of vulnerable populations in war zones.

(iii) Assisting former warriors in their transition to civilian life.

(iv) Organising and supervising free and fair elections; and

(v) Promoting justice, accountability, and governance transformation.

UNMISS in South Sudan: A Case Study UN staff assist refugees at the Doro camp in South Sudan. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) UN staff assist refugees at the Doro camp in South Sudan. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) South Sudan was created after a long struggle for independence from the Republic of Sudan, itself created in 1956 after British and Egyptian colonial rule ended. The southern region of this nation felt sidelined and unfairly treated, leading to the birth of South Sudan in 2011. United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) was created almost along with the country. The nation’s short history is marked with such conflict that today, more than half its population faces acute food shortage. Soon after independence, a political power struggle escalated into a civil war in 2013, deepening ethnic divisions and humanitarian crises. Although a peace agreement was signed in 2018, key provisions remain unimplemented, and renewed tensions have continued to fuel violence, displacement, food insecurity, and attacks on civilian infrastructure. People have possessed arms, and the knowledge to use them, since the days of the independence struggle, when the rebels were looting government armouries and the government was arming those loyal to it. Also, the largely pastoral society has had a culture of cattle raids. To add to that, the conflict in Sudan has seen foreign-made arms pour into the country, some of which cross the border into South Sudan. A UN report says, “Hunger is pushing 56 per cent of South Sudan’s population into high levels of acute food insecurity between April and July 2026… Through July this year, 700,000 children are projected to face severe acute malnutrition, the deadliest form.” It added that acute malnutrition “is being exacerbated by lack of access to health and nutrition services that have been damaged or closed due to conflict.” UNMISS’ mandate has consistently been renewed by the United Nations Security Council, which has determined that the situation in South Sudan continues to pose a threat to international peace and security. UNMISS’ most recent mandate, under Resolution 2820 (2026), requires the mission to protect civilians, create the conditions conducive to the safe, timely and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance, use targeted good offices to support the peace process and prevent escalation of political violence, and monitor and report on human rights and international humanitarian law violations and abuses. India is the second-largest troop contributor to the UNMISS, with 4,268 personnel as of March 31. Among the United Nations Peacekeepers to be honoured with the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal this year, given to those who lost their lives on UN peacekeeping missions, is Indian national Naib Subedar Sujit Kumar Pradhan, killed in South Sudan last year.

Conclusion:

— According to official website of UN, “Eighty years after its founding on the belief that peace is possible, the United Nations stands at a pivotal moment. While UN Peacekeeping remains a proven and cost-effective instrument for addressing these challenges, it depends on consistent political backing and reliable, sustained financial resources. Under this year’s theme, Invest in Peace, the United Nations calls for decisive action. Peace does not happen by accident, it requires political will, sustained financing and collective commitment.”

(Source: The overlooked conflict: The civil war pushing South Sudan to the brink, http://www.pib.gov.in)

Points to Ponder

What are the primary objectives and principles of UN Peacekeeping Operations?

India’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions

Related Previous Year Question

‘Terrorism has become a significant threat to global peace and security.’ Evaluate the effectiveness of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) and its associated bodies in addressing and mitigating this threat at the international level. (2024)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 157)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 155)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 155)

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