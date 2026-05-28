UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 2 : challenges to Indian federalism and Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

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“India’s federalism is increasingly being tested by demographic divergence and fiscal asymmetry among states.” Discuss the emerging challenges to Indian federalism in this context.

QUESTION 2

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) has evolved from a consultative platform into a strategic mechanism for Indo-Pacific governance. Discuss.

QUESTION 1: “India’s federalism is increasingly being tested by demographic divergence and fiscal asymmetry among states.” Discuss the emerging challenges to Indian federalism in this context.

Relevance: The question is relevant for GS-2 as it covers Centre-State relations, fiscal federalism, delimitation, and cooperative federalism. It tests analytical understanding of how governance reforms can balance equity, representation, and national unity in India’s federal structure.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— India’s federal structure is based on the notion of collaboration between the Union and the States. However, disparities in population growth rates, economic performance, and resource distribution across states are causing new problems. These demographic and fiscal contrasts put Indian federalism to the test.

— Discussions surrounding the recently lost Constitutional Amendment Bill have been contentious. But this has been true throughout the growth of federalism since Independence, not least because federalism has been an important tool for nation-building.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Challenges to Indian federalism

Demographic divergence

— Some southern states have effectively managed population growth through improved health and education programs, whilst many northern states continue to have higher population growth rates. This resulted in a demographic imbalance.

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— The anticipated delimitation exercise after 2026 has sparked concerns that states with slower population growth could lose parliamentary representation, while states with higher populations may gain more seats. This raises concerns that states that did better in population control will face political disadvantages.

— In democracies, equal citizenship requires that each citizen’s vote should have the same weight. As populations shift, periodic adjustments in the distribution of seats, both across states (between states with slower and more rapid growing populations) as well as within states (between slower growing rural areas and faster growing urban areas) is needed to ensure this equality. But principles in the abstract need to be adjusted with the pragmatism of political wisdom.

Fiscal asymmetry

— Economically stronger states frequently argue that they contribute more to national taxes while receiving proportionally less in return through central transfers.

— Fiscal transfers are intended to benefit poorer governments and minimise regional disparities. However, better-performing nations may believe they are being penalised for their success.

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— In a federal polity, fiscal resources would be generated and allocated across states in line with economic size and performance.

Conclusion:

— From the centralisation turn in the constitutional design in the aftermath of the horrors of Partition, to the never-ending debates on vertical and horizontal devolution in fiscal federalism, to the centralising effects of the Planning Commission, to the misuse of Article 356 and dismissal of state governments by the Centre and imposition of President’s Rule, to the partisan role of Governors, the language imbroglio, delimitation and the distribution of seats in Parliament, federalism has been a work in progress and never set in stone.

(Source: India’s federalism challenges, and how consensus building is the way forward)

Points to Ponder

In what ways can delimitation based on population create tensions within India’s federal structure?

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How do concerns over vertical and horizontal fiscal imbalances affect Centre-State trust?

Related Previous Year Questions

Examine the evolving pattern of Centre-State financial relations in the context of planned development in India. How far have the recent reforms impacted the fiscal federalism in India? (2025)

What changes has the Union Government recently introduced in the domain of Centre-State relations? Suggest measures to be adopted to build the trust between the Centre and the States and for strengthening federalism. (2024)

QUESTION 2: The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) has evolved from a consultative platform into a strategic mechanism for Indo-Pacific governance. Discuss.

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Relevance: The question is relevant for GS-2 under India’s foreign policy, regional groupings, and international relations in the Indo-Pacific. The question assesses understanding of India’s strategic autonomy, multilateral diplomacy, and evolving role in shaping regional governance architecture.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is an informal strategic collaboration among India, the United States, Japan, and Australia. The Indian government sees the Quad as an important diplomatic venue for maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region while also boosting economic resilience, maritime security, and global stability.

— The Quad grouping’s foreign ministers recently gathered, marking the 11th such diplomatic session. According to insiders, one of the primary concerns likely to be raised during the discussion is the impact of the war in West Asia on maritime and energy security.

Body:

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You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Formation of QUAD Following the Indian Ocean tsunami of December 2004, India, Japan, Australia, and the US came together in an informal arrangement to coordinate disaster relief operations. In 2007, then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave political shape to the grouping through the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the Quad. As strategic priorities diverged among member states, the grouping gradually lost momentum after its initial phase. In 2017, faced again with the rising Chinese challenge, the four countries revived the Quad and broadened its objectives.

— The Quad is not structured like a typical multilateral organisation and lacks a secretariat and any permanent decision-making body (like the EU or UN). Instead, it has focused on expanding existing agreements between member countries and highlighting their shared values. Additionally, unlike NATO, the Quad does not include provisions for collective defence, with member states instead relying on coordination, strategic dialogue, and joint military exercises to demonstrate alignment.

Quad’s objectives

— In 2020, the trilateral India-US-Japan Malabar naval exercises expanded to include Australia, marking the first official grouping of the Quad since its resurgence in 2017, and the first joint military exercises among the four countries in over a decade. In March 2021, the Quad leaders met virtually and later released a joint statement titled ‘The Spirit of the Quad,’ which outlined the group’s approach and objectives.

— Maritime security nevertheless remains central to the Quad’s outlook, especially given the growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific, concerns over freedom of navigation, and anxieties among member states over China’s expanding military and maritime presence in the region. The four countries have also coordinated on disaster relief, climate resilience, and health security initiatives.

Conclusion:

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— Quad members have also indicated a willingness to expand the partnership through a so-called Quad Plus that would include South Korea, New Zealand, and Vietnam, amongst others.

(Source: Quad foreign ministers meet in Delhi today: What is the Quad and what are its objectives?, http://www.mea.gov.in)

Points to Ponder

What distinguishes the Quad from a traditional military alliance like NATO?

How does India balance its participation in the Quad with its policy of strategic autonomy?

Related Previous Year Question

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is transforming itself into a trade bloc from a military alliance, in present times Discuss. (2020)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 155)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 154)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 155)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 154)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 155)

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