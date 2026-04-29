UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 2 : India–South Korea relations and India–GCC engagement (Week 152)

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India–South Korea relations are transitioning from transactional economic ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Discuss.

Discuss how recent geopolitical crises in West Asia have reshaped India’s engagement with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

QUESTION 1: India–South Korea relations are transitioning from transactional economic ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Discuss.

Relevance: The question is important in the context of India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific strategy. The topic is frequently linked to questions on middle-power cooperation and balancing China’s influence. Aspirants should be aware of recent developments and bilateral trade between these two countries.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Recently, the Indian Prime Minister’s talks with the South Korean President produced 15 outcomes, including in strategic sectors like AI, fintech, shipbuilding, and energy.

— The two sides also agreed to resume negotiations to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Additional agreements included climate cooperation, cultural exchange, creative industries, and sports.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— There is no animosity between the two countries, though there have been some hiccups due to the Russia-Ukraine War. They have a positive relationship that has struggled to sustain its momentum. This has led to sluggish negotiations on upgrading the CEPA, a growing trade imbalance, and stalled cooperation in emerging technologies.

Background: Story continues below this ad Due to India’s neutral position in the Korean War and affinity with the USSR, Rhee, a hardcore pro-US anti-communist, perceived India as a communist nation. This delayed the establishment of diplomatic ties until 1973. When South Korea was seeking foreign markets for exports in the 1960s, India’s socialist economic framework was not an attractive option. In the early 1990s, India’s Look East policy spurred some momentum in ties.

Transitioning of India-South Korea relations

— In this context, the recently announced MOUs and framework reset the relationship as a strategic partnership. The Distinguished Visitors Programme (DVP) will invite Korean lawmakers and eminent personalities for familiarisation with India. A dialogue was launched between the two foreign ministers on global themes. Instead of short-term goals, the agreements focus on futuristic engagement between the two countries.

— To mitigate trade asymmetry, the two countries have decided to upgrade the CEPA within the next year and prioritise strategic and high-impact sectors, with MOUs in shipbuilding, ports, steel supply chain, maritime logistics, and defence. Delhi and Seoul also expanded cooperation in multilateral platforms on global issues such as climate change, the Arctic, clean energy, and maritime security. Lastly, there is a focus on people-to-people connections, including education, research, and tourism.

Conclusion:

— The real success of this visit will lie in plan-based implementation, not optics. The MOUs must be converted into time-bound deliverables. Furthermore, the CEPA must be upgraded before expanding trade goals to reach $50 billion by 2030.

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— India also needs to work on strengthening its intellectual property rights regime and providing a grievance mechanism for Korean investors.

(Source: India and South Korea align for the long term)

Points to Ponder

How has the upgrading to a Special Strategic Partnership changed the scope of cooperation?

How is South Korea contributing to India’s goals in manufacturing, electronics, and semiconductors?

Related Previous Year Questions

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Indian Diaspora has an important role to play in South East Asian countries economy and society. Appraise the role of Indian Diaspora in South-East Asia in this context. (2017)

Evaluate the economic and strategic dimensions of India’s Look East Policy in the context of the post Cold War international scenario. (2016)

QUESTION 2: Discuss how recent geopolitical crises in West Asia have reshaped India’s engagement with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Relevance: The topic is highly relevant due to ongoing West Asian conflicts impacting energy security and diaspora. The question tests understanding of India’s evolving foreign policy from reactive to proactive diplomacy. Aspirants should keep a track of places in news and strategic locations.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The military confrontation in the Middle East, which began on February 28 when Israel and the United States jointly conducted air strikes against Iran, has engulfed the entire region in its repercussions.

— While this flare-up has shaken up most of the region, it has been the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states that have come under direct missile and drone attacks from Iran.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

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— The current conflict has erupted at a crucial juncture when there has been a significant enhancement of partnerships in various fields between India and capitals across the region. Moreover, the ‘personalised diplomacy’ undertaken by Indian leader since 2014 has become an instrumental tool in transforming the nature of these bilateral ties, which for a prolonged period were restricted to oil and energy trade, with limited reciprocal visits by leaders.

— The frequency of high-level visits and the discussions between leaders, particularly those during the ongoing crisis, underscore the importance attached to these partnerships which have grown significant. Building upon growing socio-economic ties, India’s response to the current developments reflects a broader modernisation of its regional ties.

Significance of India-GCC ties The salience of India’s traditional ties with the GCC countries is signified by the fact that New Delhi imports roughly 70 per cent of crude oil from West Asian exporters. On the energy front, nearly 60 per cent of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports pass through the much-contested Strait of Hormuz, and approximately 90 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports transit via this maritime route. For instance, Qatar remains India’s single largest supplier of both LPG and LNG. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—with a bilateral trade volume reaching US$100.5 billion (2024-25)—stands as India’s third-largest trading partner, while Saudi Arabia remains the fifth largest, with trade valued at US$41.88 billion (2024-25). These statistics underscore the critical economic and energy/oil-related interdependencies between the two sides.

— The closure or blockade of this critical waterway, therefore, whether by Iran, the US, or any other actor, and deterioration of the security situation, carries direct and indirect negative implications for India. The safety of the large Indian diaspora, further, remains another key concern for the Indian government.

Conclusion:

— Even in times of crisis like this, the sustained India-Gulf engagement has also opened avenues for cooperation in newly developing domains such as defence. This has signalled the maturation of ties beyond their traditional oil and energy foundations.

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— Over the past few years, there has been discernible growth in India’s defence cooperation with GCC partners, particularly the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while there is a similar momentum with the remaining member states. This phenomenon coincides with the military modernisation programmes being undertaken by these countries, for which forging defence industrial ties has remained a key policy priority.

(Source: Evolution of India-GCC strategic ties, from energy to defence opportunities)

Points to Ponder

How have disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea influenced India’s strategic calculations?

In what ways is India diversifying its energy and economic partnerships with GCC countries?

Related Previous Year Question

India-Africa digital partnership is achieving mutual respect, co-development and long-term institutional partnerships. Elaborate. (2025)

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

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