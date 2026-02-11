UPSC Essentials | Mains Answer Practice GS 2 : Questions on significance of India-Seychelles relations and integration of Sikkim into India (Week 141)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

Discuss the strategic significance of India-Seychelles relations in the context of India’s Indo-Pacific vision.

QUESTION 2

“Sikkim’s integration into India serves as a distinct example of the confluence of democratic aspirations and strategic statecraft.” Discuss this statement in the context of India’s federal structure.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the strategic significance of India-Seychelles relations in the context of India’s Indo-Pacific vision.

Relevance: This question fits directly under India and its neighbourhood, Indian Ocean Region, and Indo-Pacific policy. It is also important in the context of China’s growing presence in the IOR, SAGAR doctrine, Colombo Security Conclave, and maritime security.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— India and Seychelles have a relationship that goes far beyond diplomatic interaction. For generations, the Indian Ocean’s waves have brought our people together. Along its shores, trade between our countries has expanded, cultures have merged, and trust traditions have grown stronger.

— Seychelles, as a maritime neighbour and valued partner, plays an important role in India’s MAHASAGAR Vision.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— India and Seychelles have an elaborate architecture of defence and security cooperation that has deepened over the years against the backdrop of the growing menace of piracy and other economic offences in the strategic Indian Ocean region.

— India-Seychelles ties are people-centric and play an important role in ensuring peace, security and stability in the Western Indian Ocean Region.

Recent developments between India and Seychelles

— The Indian Prime Minister stressed that defence and maritime cooperation are important pillars in the relationship between India and Seychelles. The two countries would also cooperate in renewable energy and climate solutions.

— In the areas of marine research, capacity-building and data-sharing, India will share its expertise with Seychelles.

— Seychelles is now a full member of the Colombo Security Conclave, a regional maritime security grouping formed in 2011 by India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives – now expanded to include Mauritius and Bangladesh as well. his will strengthen our efforts for peace and stability in the Indian Ocean and deepen our ties.

— India and Seychelles adopted a Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL). They signed a series of key agreements covering health, maritime cooperation, digital transformation, capacity-building and cultural exchange.

— Seven MoUs were signed, including on pharmacopoeial cooperation in the health sector; technical and scientific collaboration between meteorological authorities; a cultural exchange programme for 2026-2030; cooperation on digital transformation; ocean observation, maritime scientific research and data sharing; capacity-building training programmes for Seychelles civil servants and procurement of food items.

Conclusion:

— According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi and President Herminie reaffirmed that as close maritime neighbours they share a special partnership rooted in history, kinship and shared democratic values. The President’s visit comes around 100 days after his inauguration in the island nation and coincides with the 50th anniversary of Seychelles’ independence and 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

— India announced a Special Economic Package of $175 million for Seychelles, comprising $125 million in a rupee-denominated Line of Credit and the rest as grant assistance, the MEA said. The package will support Seychelles’ developmental needs in public housing, mobility, infrastructure, capacity-building and maritime security.

(Source: From maritime to digital: India, Seychelles give ties a shot in arm, http://www.pib.gov.in)

Points to Ponder

Read more about India and other Indian Ocean Island Countries

Read more about maritime security in Indian Ocean Region

Related Previous Year Questions

Discuss the geopolitical and geostrategic importance of the Maldives for India with a focus on global trade and energy flows. Further, discuss how this relationship affects India’s maritime security and regional stability amidst international competition. (2024)

‘India is an age-old friend of Sri Lanka.’ Discuss India’s role in the recent crisis in Sri Lanka in the light of the preceding statement. (2022)

QUESTION 2: “Sikkim’s integration into India serves as a distinct example of the confluence of democratic aspirations and strategic statecraft.” Discuss this statement in the context of India’s federal structure.

Relevance: This topic falls under Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States & Comparison of constitutional provisions. It covers Article 2, Article 371F, 35th & 36th Constitutional Amendments — core constitutional content.

Maharaja of Sikkim Tashi Namgyal with former president Dr. Rajendra Prasad in New Delhi on 24.1.1961. (Express Archive) Maharaja of Sikkim Tashi Namgyal with former president Dr. Rajendra Prasad in New Delhi on 24.1.1961. (Express Archive)

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The British Empire’s influence on Sikkim was multifaceted, encompassing diplomacy, conflict and modernization. Warren Hastings, the first Governor-General of India, recognised the geopolitical importance of Sikkim as early as 1774 when Captain Samuel Turner was sent to negotiate trade relations with the kingdom.

— Under the Treaty of Titalia between Sikkim and the East India Company (EIC) in 1817, Sikkim regained territory annexed by Nepal and, in return, pledged allegiance to the British. India, in exchange for protection. Sikkim also gave the EIC trading rights and access to the Tibetan frontier. This agreement essentially underscored Sikkim’s role as a client state under British hegemony.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— The mid-nineteenth century witnessed increased friction, culminating in the Anglo–Sikkimese War of 1861 and the Treaty of Tumlong, further subordinating Sikkim. British interference in Sikkim’s internal affairs also exacerbated internal tensions.

— The monarchy faced challenges from the Lepcha, Bhutia and Nepali communities, each vying for political and economic dominance. The introduction of land revenue systems disrupted traditional agricultural practices and disproportionately affected the peasantry.

— The rise of Indian nationalism and the eventual independence in 1947 reshaped Sikkim’s political landscape. Although Sikkim remained a protectorate under India, its history under British influence laid the groundwork for its eventual integration into the Indian Union in 1975.

Integration of Sikkim

— The Indo–Sikkim Treaty of 1950 formalised this arrangement, granting India control over Sikkim’s external affairs, defence and communication while allowing the Chogyal to retain internal autonomy.

— The 1950s and 1960s witnessed growing dissatisfaction among the population, particularly the Nepali-speaking majority, who demanded political representation and democratic and socio-economic reforms. The political crisis in Sikkim came to a head in 1973 when widespread protests erupted against the monarchy.

— The Tripartite Agreement of 1973, signed by the Chogyal, the SSC and the Indian government marked the beginning of the end for Sikkim’s monarchy. The agreement established a new political structure that significantly curtailed the Chogyal’s powers, paving the way for greater Indian involvement in governance.

— The Indian Parliament passed the 36th Constitutional Amendment, making Sikkim the twenty-second state of India on 16 May 1975. It brought political stability and economic development but also marked the end of Sikkim’s centuries-old monarchy and status as a sovereign kingdom.

Conclusion:

— Since its integration, Sikkim has been playing a crucial role in India’s defence and foreign policy in the Himalayan region.

(Source: Book excerpt: How Sikkim went from kingdom to Indian state)

Points to Ponder

Read about other princely states integration in India

Read constitutional provisions

Related Previous Year Question

To what extent is Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, bearing marginal note “Temporary provision with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir”, temporary? Discuss the future prospects of this provision in the context of Indian polity. (2016)

