UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week

Essential key terms from last week’s news are categorized as per the relevance of the UPSC-CSE syllabus.

Thomas Cup

Syllabus

Prelims: Current events of national and international importance

— India’s men’s badminton team won the Thomas Cup title for the first time ever. India has defeated the 14-time champions Indonesia. The tournament was held in Bangkok (Thailand).

— Former winners of this cup were China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, and Denmark. India became only the sixth country ever to break into this elite club of badminton champions.

— Thomas Cup is related to the sport of badminton. It is a 16-nation team event.

— Thomas cup was donated in 1939 by Sir George Thomas for a series of men’s international team competitions to be managed by the International Badminton Federation (IBF), of which Thomas was then president.

— The first tournament was held in 1948–49 and won by Malaya.

— Thomas and Uber Cup is the biennial international badminton championship contested by the men’s and women’s national teams.

— The Indian team comprised Kidambi Srikant, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy.

Lumbini

Syllabus

Prelims: History of India

Mains: GS I- Indian Culture – Salient aspects of Art Forms, Literature, and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

– PM Modi’s recent visit to Lumbini and laying the foundation of its monastery may provide India with a foothold along with a cultural space.

– The Lord Buddha was said to be born in 623 BC in the sacred area of Lumbini located in the Terai plains of southern Nepal.

– Ashoka, the king of ancient India, had erected one of his commemorative pillars there. The site is now being developed as a Buddhist pilgrimage center. Here, the archaeological remains associated with the birth of the Lord Buddha form a central feature.

-The complex structures include- the Shakya Tank, the remains within the Maya Devi Temple, the sandstone Ashoka pillar with its Pali inscription in Brahmi script, the excavated remains of Buddhist viharas (monasteries) of the 3rd century BC to the 5th century AD, the remains of Buddhist stupas (memorial shrines) from the 3rd century BC to the 15th century AD.

-Lumbini Garden is described in Buddhist literature as a Pradimoksha-Vana (sin-free forest), containing grooves of sal trees, beautiful flowers, birds, and natural landscapes. It was built by Anjana, king of the Koliya clan, for his queen Rupadevi or Rummindei, pronounced “Lumindei” in the Magadhi language, hence the name Lumbini, according to some historians. (Others believe the name was given by the emperor Ashoka later.)

– According to Buddhist literature, Lumbini was located on an ancient trade route passing through Kapilavastu (present location uncertain), Kushinagar (in modern-day Uttar Pradesh), and Vaishali, Pataliputra, Nalanda, and Rajgriha (all in today’s Bihar). There were shops, eating places, and rest houses for both the elite and common people along the route.

-Both Lumbini and the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya are UNESCO World Heritage sites. The first foreign monastery in Lumbini was built by a Vietnamese monk, Thay Huyen Dieu.

-The largest monastery has been built by the Chinese who sponsor and support international conferences on Buddhism in Nepal as well as the massive celebrations of Buddhist festivals such as Vesak. India does not have a monastery in Lumbini yet.

Devasahayam Pillai

Syllabus

Prelims: History of India

Mains: GS I- Art and Culture

– Devasahayam Pillai was declared Saint by Pope Francis (Catholic Church) at The Vatican. He had converted to Christianity in the 18th century in the then Kingdom of Travancore.

– Devasahayam had become the first Indian layman to get sainthood for what The Vatican calls ‘enduring increasing hardships’.

– He was baptized in 1745, and assumed the name ‘Lazarus’, meaning ‘God is my help’.

– His conversion did not go well with the heads of his native religion. False charges of treason and espionage were brought against him and he was divested of his post in the royal administration.

– He went on to fight against Caste discrimination prevalent in the country and was persecuted and then killed.

– On 14th January 1752, Devasahayam was shot dead in the Aralvaimozhi forest. He is widely considered a martyr, and his mortal remains were interred inside what is now Saint Francis Xavier’s Cathedral in Kottar, Nagercoil.

Monk Skin Tone (MST) Scale

Syllabus

Prelims: Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector initiatives, etc

Mains: GS III- Science and Technology

–- The Monk Skin Tone (MST) Scale is a tool that will be primarily incorporated by Google into computer vision, which is a type of AI that allows computers to see and understand images.

–- It has been found that computer vision systems often do not function as efficiently for people of darker skin as they do for those with fairer complexion.

— Using the MST Scale, Google and the tech industry are aiming to build more representative datasets so that such AI models can be trained to identify a wider range of skin tones in images.

–- According to Google, the scale will “make it easier for people of all backgrounds to find more relevant and helpful” search results.

–- For example, users who search for makeup or beauty tutorials in Google Images will see an option to refine search results further by skin tone.

–- Going ahead, Google will utilise the MST Scale to better detect and categorise images to give a larger range of results.

Special Drawing Rights (SDR)

Syllabus

Prelims: Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector initiatives, etc

Mains: GS III- Economy

— SDR is a potential claim on the freely usable currencies of IMF members. SDRs can be exchanged for these currencies.

— The SDR serves as the unit of account of the IMF and some other international organizations.

— The currency value of the SDR is determined by summing the values in US dollars, based on market exchange rates, of an SDR basket of currencies.

— The SDR basket of currencies includes the US dollar, Euro, Japanese yen, pound sterling and the Chinese renminbi.

— The SDR currency value is calculated daily (except on IMF holidays or whenever the IMF is closed for business) and the valuation basket is reviewed and adjusted every five years.

— The quota (the amount contributed to the IMF) of a country is denominated in SDRs.

— Members’ voting power is related directly to their quotas.

— IMF makes the general SDR allocation to its members in proportion to their existing quotas in the IMF.

Note: India’s foreign exchange reserves also incorporate SDR other than gold reserves, foreign currency assets and Reserve Tranche in the IMF.

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Syllabus

Prelims: Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector initiatives, etc

Mains: GS II-Important International institutions, agencies, their structure and mandates

— The IMF was set up in 1945 along with the World Bank after the Second World War to assist in the reconstruction of war-ravaged countries.

— The two organizations were set up at a conference in Bretton Woods in the US. Hence, they are known as the Bretton Woods twins.

— Created in 1945, the IMF is governed by and accountable to the 190 countries that make up its near-global membership. India joined in December 1945.

— The IMF’s primary purpose is to ensure the stability of the international monetary system — the system of exchange rates and international payments that enable countries to transact with each other. Its mandate was updated in 2012 to include all macroeconomic and financial sector issues that bear on global stability.

– The two reports by the IMF are- The Global Financial Stability Report and World Economic Outlook.

Cryptocurrency

Syllabus

Prelims:Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector initiatives, etc

Mains: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment

— A cryptocurrency is a form of digital or virtual currency based on a network that is distributed across a large number of computers. It is nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Many cryptocurrencies are decentralized networks based on blockchain technology.

— Cryptocurrencies are generally not issued by any central authority. Therefore, it makes them theoretically immune to government interference or manipulation.

— The advantages of cryptocurrency are that they include cheaper and faster money transfers, they are decentralized systems that do not collapse at a single point of failure and they enable secure online payments without the use of third-party intermediaries.

— The disadvantages include price volatility, high energy consumption for mining activities and can be used in criminal activities.

-– It is believed by some that cryptocurrency will disrupt many industries, including finance and law.

(Source: investopedia.com)

Dollarization of economy

Syllabus

Prelims:Economic and Social Development – Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector initiatives, etc

Mains: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment.

— Dollarisation can be defined as a form of currency substitution, where dollars are used in addition to or in place of the local currency of a particular country. Dollarization, according to the officials, can be against the sovereign interest of the country.

— According to the RBI Governor, dollarization of the economy can undermine RBI’s capacity to determine monetary policy and regulate the monetary system of the country.

FAQ wheat

Syllabus

Prelims: General issues on Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialisation

Mains: GS III- Agriculture

— FAQ or fair and average quality wheat is fully developed and has a proper shine or luster. The main varieties are golden or pale yellow in color, the grain is not dark, and does not have any streaks.

— It is properly dry and meets all nutritional conditions, the values of which are tested in the lab in case of doubt.

— The Centre relaxed the Fair and Average Quality (FAQ) norms for wheat in the ongoing rabi marketing season in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh by a factor of three, raising the permissible limit of “shriveled and broken grains” to 18% from the existing 6%.

The Places of Worship Act

Syllabus

Prelims: Polity

Mains: GS II- Polity and Constitution

– The Act was in news due to the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case.

– The long title describes it as “An Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”

– Section 3 of the Act bars the conversion, in full or part, of a place of worship of any religious denomination into a place of worship of a different religious denomination — or even a different segment of the same religious denomination.

– Section 4(1) declares that the religious character of a place of worship “shall continue to be the same as it existed” on August 15, 1947. Section 4(2) says any suit or legal proceeding with respect to the conversion of the religious character of any place of worship existing on August 15, 1947, pending before any court, shall abate — and no fresh suit or legal proceedings shall be instituted. The provision to this subsection saves suits, appeals, and legal proceedings that are pending on the date of commencement of the Act, if they pertain to the conversion of the religious character of a place of worship after the cut-off date.

– Section 5 stipulates that the Act shall not apply to the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, and to any suit, appeal, or proceeding relating to it.

Protected Mobility Vehicle

Syllabus

Mains: GS III- Science and Technology

– The Army has floated a Request for Information (RFI) to purchase Protected Mobility Vehicles (PMV) for high-altitude areas and for deserts and plains.

– The PMV is essentially a wheeled armoured personnel carrier. It provides protection to the soldiers travelling inside the vehicle from mine blasts and sudden attack by small arms.

– The troops in these vehicles could be members of any quick reaction team heading to a point of conflict, or members of patrolling parties heading to border areas.

– They could also be members of a reconnaissance squad operating behind enemy lines or in forwarding positions of their own troops.

Urban Heat Island

Syllabus

Prelims: Geography

Mains: GS I- Geography

– An urban heat island is a local and temporary phenomenon experienced when certain pockets within a city experience a higher heat load than surrounding or neighboring areas on the same day.

– For example, a greener locality like Pashan in Pune often records cooler temperatures than urban areas like Shivajinagar, Chinchwad, or Magarpatta.

-The variations are mainly due to heat remaining trapped within locations that often resemble concrete jungles.

-The temperature variation can range between 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Article 142

Syllabus

Prelims: Polity

Mains: GS II- Polity and Constitution

– The release of AG Perarivalan in the Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case has brought Article 142 in news once again.

– Article 142 provides a unique power to the Supreme Court, to do “complete justice” between the parties, where at times law or statute may not provide a remedy. In those situations, the Court can extend itself to put a quietus to a dispute in a manner that would fit the facts of the case.

– Article 142(1) states that “The Supreme Court in the exercise of its jurisdiction may pass such decree or make such order as is necessary for doing complete justice in any cause or matter pending before it, and any decree so passed or order so made shall be enforceable throughout the territory of India in such manner as may be prescribed by or under any law made by Parliament and, until provision in that behalf is so made, in such manner as the President may by order prescribe”.

– The necessity for incorporating such an article into the Constitution was spelt out in the Constituent Assembly. The framers of the Constitution felt that this provision is of utmost significance to those people who have to suffer due to the delay in getting their necessary reliefs due to the disadvantaged position of the judicial system.

(sources: constitutionofindia.net, legalserviceindia.com)

FMCGs

Syllabus

Prelims: Economy

Mains: GS III -Economy

– Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) are non-durable products that sell quickly at a relatively low cost. They are categorized by low-profit margins and high-volume sales.

Examples of FMCGs include milk, gum, fruit and vegetables, toilet paper, soda, beer, and over-the-counter drugs like aspirin.

Universal Basic Income (UBI)

Syllabus

Prelims: Polity

Mains: GS II- Government Policies

— Recently, the PM panel flagged urban job guarantee schemes and universal basic income.

— The Economic Survey of India 2016-17 advocated the concept of Universal Basic Income (UBI) as an alternative to the various social welfare schemes in an effort to reduce poverty. Idea behind the Universal Basic Income is that every person should have a right to a basic income to cover his needs, just by virtue of being a citizen.

-The purpose of the UBI is to prevent or reduce poverty and increase equality among citizens.

-It has five components- universality (it is universal in nature), periodic (payments at periodic regular intervals (not one-off grants)), payments to individuals, payments in cash (not food vouchers or service coupons)), Unconditionality (there are no preconditions attached with the cash transferred to the beneficiary.)

– Benefits of Universal Basic Income (UBI)- UBI will provide secured income to individuals, the scheme will reduce poverty and income inequality in society, it will increase the purchasing power of every poor which will further increase aggregate demand, easy to implement because no identification of the beneficiary is involved and it will reduce the wastage of government money because its implementation is very simple.

Door Detection

Syllabus

Prelims: Science and Technology

Mains: Science and Technology

— iPhone maker Apple has unveiled a set of new software features combined with the hardware capabilities on some of its high-end devices to help users with certain physical disabilities. These features include Door Detection on the iPhone and the iPad.

– Apple said in a statement that this feature can help users, who are blind or have low vision, locate a door upon arriving at a new destination, understand how far they are from it, and describe door attributes — including if it is open or closed, and when it’s closed, whether it can be opened by pushing, turning a knob, or pulling a handle.

-Door Detection can also read signs and symbols around the door, like the room number at an office, or the presence of an accessible entrance symbol, the company claimed. This feature uses LiDAR, camera, and on-device machine learning, and will be available on iPhone and iPad models with the LiDAR Scanner.

InSight lander

Syllabus

Prelims- Science and Technology

– Recently, it was reported that the InSight lander is losing power.

– The Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) mission is a robotic lander designed to study the deep interior of the planet Mars.

NATO

Syllabus

Prelims: Current events of national and international importance

Mains: GS III- Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting the Indian interests

– Recently, Finland and Sweden have applied for membership in NATO.

– It is a military alliance established by the North Atlantic Treaty (also called the Washington Treaty) of April 1949, by the United States, Canada, and several Western European nations to provide collective security against the Soviet Union.

– There are currently 30 member states. Its original members were Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

– France withdrew from the integrated military command of NATO in 1966 but remained a member of the organization, it resumed its position in NATO’s military command in 2009.

– Its headquarters is in Brussels, Belgium. Headquarters of Allied Command Operations: Mons, Belgium.

– The Objectives of NATO are NATO’s essential and enduring purpose is to safeguard the freedom and security of all its members by political and military means.

– Its political objectives are that NATO promotes democratic values and enables members to consult and cooperate on defense and security-related issues to solve problems, build trust and, in the long run, prevent conflict.

– Its military objective is that NATO is committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes. If diplomatic efforts fail, it has the military power to undertake crisis-management operations.