UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Essential key terms from the last week’s news headlines or between the lines categorised as per the relevance to the UPSC-CSE syllabus along with the MCQs followed.

Why in news?

— Experts and conservationists have raised concerns over the proposed location for a mega oil refinery in Barsu village of Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. They claim that the refinery might damage prehistoric geoglyphs found in the area.

— The sites are protected by the state archaeology department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). In April, these sites in the Konkan region were added to a tentative list of UNESCO’s world heritage sites. While the UNESCO listing dates these sites to be over 12,000 years old, some experts have claimed that these sites might go as far back as 20,000 years, and that this can be ascertained through carbon and geological dating.

— The Barsu-Solgaon site was proposed after the original plan to construct a refinery in Nanar village of the district was dropped in 2019.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Omkar Gokhale writes:

What are geoglyphs?

— Geoglyphs are a form of prehistoric rock art, created on the surface of laterite plateaus (Sada in Marathi). They are made by removing a part of the rock surface through an incision, picking, carving or abrading. They can be in the form of rock paintings, etchings, cup marks and ring marks.

— The UNESCO listing mentions “Konkan geoglyphs.” However, elsewhere, the term petroglyph (literally, “rock symbol/character”) is also used. As per the UNESCO listing, petroglyphs and geoglyphs share similarities as both require the skills of removing parts or engraving a symbol on the rock surface.

What is the significance of Ratnagiri’s prehistoric rock art?

— Clusters of geoglyphs are spread across the Konkan coastline in Maharashtra and Goa, spanning around 900 km. Porous laterite rock, which lends itself to such carving, is found on a large scale across the entire region.

— Ratnagiri district has more than 1,500 pieces of such art, also called “Katal shilpa,” spread across 70 sites. UNESCO’s tentative world heritage list mentions seven sites with petroglyphs in Ratnagiri district — Ukshi, Jambharun, Kasheli, Rundhe Tali, Devihsol, Barsu and Devache Gothane, one in Sindhudurg district –Kudopi village, and nine sites at Phansamal in Goa.

— According to UNESCO, “rock art in India is one of oldest material evidence of the country’s early human creativity.” Ratnagiri’s rock art is evidence of the continued existence of human settlements from the Mesolithic (middle stone age) to the early historic era. The geoglyphs also show the existence of certain types of fauna that are no longer present in the region today.

— Ratnagiri’s prehistoric sites are among three Indian attractions that may soon become World Heritage Sites. The other two include Jingkieng Jri, the living root bridge in Meghalaya, and Sri Veerabhadra Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Lepakshi.

What does the imagery in these sites tell us?

— UNESCO’s World Heritage Site listing says that imagery from these sites shows how people “adapted to ephemeral wetlands in a dry-arid plateau having shallow rock pools, streams and watercourses”. Experts say that the discovery of geoglyphs has added to ongoing research on human resilience and adaptation to extreme fluctuations in climates.

— The geoglyph clusters also are examples of advanced artistic skills, showing the evolution of techniques of etching and scooping in rock art.

— The figures depicted in the geoglyphs include humans and animals such as deer, elephant, tiger, monkey, wild boar, rhinoceros, hippopotamus, cattle, pig, rabbit, and monkey. Moreover, they also include a high number of reptilian and amphibian creatures such as tortoises and alligators, aquatic animals such as sharks and sting rays, and birds like peacocks.

— Some clusters have one or two standalone figures of larger-than-life scale, while others show multiple figures gathered together, seemingly for a purpose.

— The largest rock engraving or geoglyph in India is at Kasheli in the Ratnagiri district, which has a large figure of an elephant with dimensions of 18X13 metres.

“The iconography, content, scale and composition record faunal, especially marine and large mammals that have become extinct in the Indian subcontinent over 30,000 years,” the UNESCO listing states.

Why have experts raised red flags over the refinery project site at Barsu- Solgaon?

— The committee of experts appointed by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology visited Ratnagiri last month to assess the funds required for the conservation of geoglyphs. Senior archaeologist Professor Vasant Shinde, who headed the team said that more than 250 geoglyphs have been identified in the area where the petrochemical refinery will be built. He said that if the project starts at the presently proposed site in Barsu, the rock carvings will get destroyed due to construction and chemical reaction at the site. “A refinery project can be set up elsewhere in Konkan beyond 5-6 km of the petroglyphs,” Shinde said.

(Source: Ratnagiri’s pre-historic rock art: Why a proposed oil refinery has experts worried? by Omkar Gokhale)

Point to ponder: What is Mandala in art?

1. MCQ:

Consider the following historical places (2013):

1. Ajanta Caves

2. Lepakshi Temple

3. Sanchi Stupa

Which of the above places is/are known for mural paintings?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) None

Why in news?

— The Election Commission of India said that it has begun the process of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Assam. The process will be based on Census data from 2001. The last delimitation of constituencies in Assam was done in 1976 on the basis of the 1971 Census.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

— Delimitation is the act of redrawing boundaries of Lok Sabha and state Assembly seats to represent changes in population. The main objective of delimitation is to provide equal representation to equal segments of a population.

— For instance, in 1971, Assam’s population was 1.46 crore. In 2001, it increased to 2.66 crores. Further, the population does not grow uniformly across all areas of a state. Hence, delimitation of constituencies is periodically carried out to reflect not only an increase in population but changes in its distribution.

Who carries out delimitation?

— Delimitation is carried out by an independent Delimitation Commission, appointed by the Government of India under provisions of the Delimitation Commission Act. The Delimitation Commission is appointed by the President of India and works in collaboration with the Election Commission of India. It is composed of the following: a retired Supreme Court judge, the Chief Election Commissioner of India and respective State Election Commissioners.

— The Delimitation Commission is to work without any executive influence. The Constitution mandates that the Commission’s orders are final and cannot be questioned before any court as it would hold up an election indefinitely.

How is delimitation supposed to be carried out?

— Under Article 82, Parliament is to enact a Delimitation Act after every Census. Once the Act is in force, the Union government sets up the Delimitation Commission.

— The Commission is supposed to determine the number and boundaries of constituencies in a way that the population of all seats, so far as practicable, is the same. The Commission is also tasked with identifying seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

— The draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission are published for public feedback. The Commission also holds public sittings. After hearing the public, it considers objections and suggestions, and carries out changes, if any, in the draft proposal. The final order is published in the Gazette of India and the State Gazette concerned and comes into force on a date specified by the President.

How have previous delimitation exercises actually worked?

— In the history of the Indian republic, Delimitation Commissions have been set up four times — 1952, 1963, 1973 and 2002 under the Acts of 1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002. There was no delimitation after the 1981, 1991 and 2001 Censuses.

— However, the 2002 Act did not make any changes in total Lok Sabha seats or their apportionment between various states. It also left out a few states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur from the exercise due to “security risks.” The central government reconstituted the Delimitation Commission for these four states as well as the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 6 March 2020.

Why have we not seen delimitation exercises after each census?

— The last delimitation exercise that changed the state-wise composition of the Lok Sabha was completed in 1976 and done on the basis of the 1971 census (more than half a century ago at this point). The reason for not having more frequent delimitation processes is an unintended consequence of how the Constitution envisioned constituencies to be delimited.

— The Constitution mandates that the number of Lok Sabha seats allotted to a state would be such that the ratio between that number and the population of the state is, as far as practicable, the same for all states. However, this provision meant that states that took little interest in population control could end up with a greater number of seats in the Parliament.

— The fear of losing meaningful political representation was especially great in the southern states which not only had had greater success in controlling populations but also economically developed such that they generated a lot more per capita revenue than the northern states. Delimitation on the basis of population would disenfranchise them politically while the central government would continue to benefit from these states’ economic contributions to the country.

— To allay these fears, the Constitution was amended during Indira Gandhi’s Emergency rule in 1976 to suspend delimitation until 2001. Another amendment postponed this until 2026. It was hoped that the country would achieve a uniform population growth rate by this time.

(Source: Election Commission begins ‘delimitation’ in Assam: What this exercise is, why it is important? )

Point to ponder: How proposals of delimitation commission in J&K and the north east ensure greater fairness and balance?

2. MCQ:

Which of the following statements are not true with reference to the process of Delimitation ?

(a) Delimitation is carried out by an independent Delimitation Commission appointed by the Election Commission of India.

(b) The draft proposals of the Delimitation Commission are published for public feedback.

(c) Under Article 82, Parliament is to enact a Delimitation Act after every Census.

(d) In the history of the Indian republic, Delimitation Commissions have been set up four times.

Why in news?

— While discussions within the Election Commission (EC) to enable remote voting by migrants are not new, the poll body has this week come out with a plan to test its latest proposal to help domestic migrants cast their ballots for their home constituencies, from polling stations in the cities they work in.

— The EC spelled out its plan in a letter to political parties on December 28, asking them to attend a demonstration of the prototype Remote Voting Machine (RVM) on January 16, 2023 and send in their comments by January 31, 2023. KEY TAKEAWAYS Damini Nath writes: Why the need for remote voting? — Though voter turnout has increased over the years since the first few general elections after Independence when it hovered around 50%, the last three Lok Sabha polls have seen an average of one-third of registered voters sit out the elections. In its letter to parties, the EC expressed concern over the stagnation in voter turnout. In 2019, 67.40% of the 91.20 crore registered electors voted, slightly higher than 66.44% in 2014. In 2009, the turnout was 58.21%. — The EC letter said it was concerned that about 30 crore electors were not exercising their franchise, as well as about the differential voter turnout in different states and UTs. ALSO READ | Experts talk | Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What does wearing a police uniform mean? (Part II) — One of the reasons, according to the EC, was internal migration that took electors away from their home constituencies. Electors can have their names added to the electoral rolls of the constituency they ordinarily reside in, but many chose to retain the Voter ID from their home constituencies for various reasons. Hearing a petition on the alleged denial of voting opportunities to migrants, the Supreme Court had in 2015 directed the EC to explore options for remote voting. — The EC had formed a committee of officers to come up with solutions for remote voting in 2016, however, there were several unanswered questions. The term domestic migrant was not defined and counted in a central database. The EC letter pointed out that the Registrar General of India, the Union Labour and Employment Ministry and the National Sample Survey Organisation had different meanings of “migrant”. The 2011 Census says 45.36 crore Indians or 37% of the population are “migrants” and 75% of these migrants moved due to marriage or other family-related reasons. — While the committee had considered options of internet voting, proxy voting, early voting and postal ballots for migrants, it did not eventually end up recommending these. The committee recommended the creation of a robust electoral roll. Now, the EC has come up with a technological solution to the problem. What is the current proposal for remote voting? — Working with the Electronics Corporation of India, a company under the Department of Atomic Energy, the EC has come up with a prototype Remote Voting Machine (RVM), which is a modified version of the existing Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). — The RVM will be able to handle 72 constituencies in a single remote polling booth. The special remote polling booths would be set up in different states when elections are on in the home state of migrants. The EC proposed using this in a State Assembly election as a pilot so internal migrants within a state can cast their ballots. — The remote voter will have to pre-register for the facility by applying online or offline with the Returning Officer of the home constituency. The special polling stations would then be set up in the places of current residence of the remote voters. The RVM is a standalone and non-networked system, the EC said in its concept note. Instead of a paper ballot sheet, the RVM would have a dynamic ballot display that can change with the selection of different constituencies. — The system would have a device similar to the VVPAT so voters can verify their votes. The units will save the number of votes for each candidate for each of the constituencies, to be tallied on counting day. The results would then be shared with the home RO. How will the EC keep the process secure? — According to the EC, the RVM, like the EVM, would not be connected to the internet. The RO in the remote location will load the symbols of candidates into the unit using a laptop. These laptops, an EC source said, would not be connected to the internet. Representatives of political parties and candidates would be invited to be present when the symbols are loaded onto the unit. The symbols would be visible on a display unit for all to see. (Source: Remote voting for migrants proposal: What are RVMs, how they will work by Damini Nath ) Point to ponder: Will the Election Commission’s strategy to name and shame voters help? 3. MCQ: Consider the following statements (2017): 1. The Election Commission of India is a five-member body. 2. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs decides the election schedule for the conduct of both general elections and bye-elections. 3. Election Commission resolves the disputes relating to splits/mergers of recognised political parties. Which of the statements given above is/are correct? (a) 1 and 2 only (b) 2 only (c) 2 and 3 only (d) 3 only

Why in news?

— South Korea on Monday reported its first case of infection from Naegleria fowleri or “brain-eating amoeba”, according to The Korea Times. The authorities said a 50-year-old Korean national, who had recently returned from Thailand, died 10 days after showing symptoms of the rare yet fatal infection.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Alind Chauhan writes:

What is Naegleria fowleri?

— Naegleria is an amoeba, a single-celled organism, and only one of its species, called Naegleria fowleri, can infect humans, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It was first discovered in Australia in 1965 and is commonly found in warm freshwater bodies, such as hot springs, rivers and lakes.

How does it infect humans?

— The amoeba enters the human body through the nose and then travels up to the brain. This can usually happen when someone goes for a swim, or dive or even when they dip their head in a freshwater body. In some cases, it was found that people got infected when they cleaned their nostrils with contaminated water. Scientists haven’t found any evidence of the spreading of Naegleria fowleri through water vapour or aerosol droplets.

— Once Naegleria fowleri goes to the brain, it destroys brain tissues and causes a dangerous infection known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), according to the CDC.

What are the symptoms of PAM?

— The CDC says the first signs of PAM start showing within one to 12 days after the infection. In the initial stages, they might be similar to symptoms of meningitis, which are headache, nausea and fever. In the later stages, one can suffer from a stiff neck, seizures, hallucinations, and even coma. The US public health agency also observed that the infection spreads rapidly and on average causes death within about five days.

— The fatality of PAM is as such that only four people have survived out of 154 known infected individuals in the United States from 1962 to 2021, the CDC mentions.

What is the treatment for the infection?

— As the Naegleria fowleri infection is rare and progresses quickly, scientists haven’t been able to identify any effective treatments yet. At present, doctors treat it with a combination of drugs, including amphotericin B, azithromycin, fluconazole, rifampin, miltefosine, and dexamethasone.

Can climate change increase the spread of the infection?

— According to the CDC, with the rising global temperatures, the chances of getting Naegleria fowleri infection will go up as the amoeba mainly thrives in warm freshwater bodies. The organism best grows in high temperatures up to 46°C and sometimes can survive at even higher temperatures.

— Various recent studies have found that excess atmospheric carbon dioxide has led to an increase in the temperature of lakes and rivers.

— “These conditions provide a more favourable environment for the amoeba to grow. Heat waves, when air and water temperatures may be higher than usual, may also allow the amoeba to thrive,” the CDC website says. It also adds that initially the infections in the US were mostly reported in southern states, however, in recent years, they have been seen in northern states too.

— So far, Naegleria fowleri has been found in all continents and declared as the cause of PAM in over 16 countries, including India.

(Source: ‘Brain-eating amoeba’ kills South Korean man: What is the infection by Alind Chauhan )

Point to ponder: Climate change amplifying health impacts of multiple crises. Discuss.

4. MCQ:

Which of the following diseases can be transmitted from one person to another through tattooing? (2013)

1. Chikungunya

2. Hepatitis B

3. HIV-AIDS

Select the correct answer using the codes given below.

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Why in news?

— An intense blizzard (or snowstorm) is wreaking havoc across the United States and Canada, with more than 30 people confirmed dead in the US as of Monday, December 26. Four people died in Canada after a road accident on an icy path.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

What is happening with the blizzard?

— According to an AP report, the scope of the storm has been nearly “unprecedented”, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the US population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal in major areas of the country, the National Weather Service said.

What is a “bomb cyclone”?

— Forecasters have termed the blizzard as different from the usual weather events and called it a “bomb cyclone.” While this kind of storm is not exceedingly rare, this one is very strong, with high winds that are bringing heavy snow or rain to many areas.

ALSO READ | Get inspired: Lessons from the life of Dr MS Swaminathan

— Storms form when a mass of low-pressure air meets a high-pressure mass. The air flows from high pressure to low, creating winds.

— What defines a bomb cyclone is how rapidly the pressure drops in the low-pressure mass — by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours. This quickly increases the pressure difference, or gradient, between the two air masses, therefore making the winds stronger. This process of rapid intensification has an even more ferocious-sounding name: bombogenesis.

— John Moore, a meteorologist and spokesperson for the National Weather Service, explained in an article in The New York Times that as the area where the two air masses meet moves northward and eastward, conditions for bombogenesis should continue moving as well.

(Source: Unprecedented ‘bomb cyclone’ in US, Canada: What is happening, and why? )

Point to ponder: How and why are cyclones named?

5. MCQ:

With reference to the Bomb Cyclone, consider the following statements:

1. What defines a bomb cyclone is how rapidly the pressure rises in the low-pressure mass.

2. This quickly decreases the pressure difference, or gradient, between the two air masses, therefore making the winds stronger.

Which of the above statements are incorrect?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

ANSWERS TO MCQs: 1 (b), 2 (a), 3 (c), 4 (b), 5 (c)

