UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

— Located just 41 light-years away, the planet orbits very close to a red dwarf star and completes a full orbit in just two days.

— Researchers hope that in the coming years, owing to the Webb telescope’s advanced capabilities, they will be able to detect more Earth-sized planets. So far, most of the discovered exoplanets are similar to Jupiter as Earth-sized planets are much smaller in size and harder to discover with older telescopes.

What are exoplanets?

— Exoplanets are planets that orbit other stars and are beyond our solar system. According to NASA, to date, more than 5,000 exoplanets have been discovered. Scientists believe that there are more planets than stars as each star has at least one planet orbiting it.

— Exoplanets come in a host of different sizes. They can be gas giants bigger than Jupiter or as small and rocky as Earth. They are also known to have different kinds of temperatures — boiling hot to freezing cold.

Why and how do we study them?

— Studying exoplanets not only broadens our understanding of other solar systems but also helps us piece together information about our own planetary system and origin. However, the most compelling reason to learn about them is to find the answer to one of the most profound and thought-provoking questions of humankind — are we alone in this universe?

— In a bid to understand the characteristics of an exoplanet, researchers look for its mass and diameter along with determining if it is solid or gaseous or even has water vapour in the atmosphere.

— Another important element of the study is finding out the distance between an exoplanet and its host star. This helps scientists determine if a discovered world is habitable or not. If an exoplanet is too close to the star, it might be too hot to sustain liquid water. If it’s too far, it might only have frozen water. When a planet is at a distance that enables it to have liquid water, it is said to be in the “Goldilocks zone”.

— With the launch of the Webb telescope, scientists believe that they would now be able to better study exoplanets as it is the only telescope that is capable of characterising the atmospheres of Earth-sized planets orbiting distant stars.

— As report previously by The Indian Express, “Webb is sensitive enough to detect a range of molecules in LHS 475 b’s atmosphere, but the researchers are yet to make definitive conclusions. In fact, it is even possible that the planet has no atmosphere.”

How are exoplanets discovered?

— Discovering exoplanets is quite tough as they are small and hard to spot around their bright host stars. Scientists rely on indirect methods, such as the transit method, which is “measuring the dimming of a star that happens to have a planet pass in front of it”, according to NASA.

What are red dwarf stars?

— As mentioned before, the newly discovered exoplanet orbits around a red dwarf star. Such types of stars are the most common and smallest in the universe. As they don’t radiate much light, it’s very tough to detect them with the naked eye from Earth. However, as red dwarfs are dimmer than other stars, it is easier to find exoplanets that surround them. Therefore, red dwarfs are a popular target for planet hunting.

(Source: James Webb telescope discovers its first Earth-sized exoplanet: What are exoplanets? by by Alind Chauhan)

Point to ponder: The Webb telescope will hopefully provide a powerful window to help resolve some of the cosmos’s many mysteries. Discuss.

Which one of the following statements best reflects the idea behind the “Fractional Orbital Bombardment System” often talked about in media? (2022)

(a) A hypersonic missile is launched into space to counter the asteroid approaching the Earth and explode it in space.

(b) A spacecraft lands on another planet after making several orbital motions.

(c) A missile is put into a stable orbit around the Earth and deorbits over a target on the Earth.

(d) A spacecraft moves along a comet with the same surface. speed and places a probe on its.

Why in news?

— January 12 this year marks the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, observed as National Youth Day.

— Spiritual primacy is the central theme of Vivekananda’s teachings, through which human beings can succeed in every sphere of their lives. Nevertheless, he urges people, especially the youth, to never let go of reason. Instead, he premises his philosophy, ideas and life work on the premise of reason. The three instruments of knowledge that he propounded are instincts, reason, and inspiration.

Vedantic Humanism

“The Vedanta philosophy, as it is generally called at the present day, really comprises all the various sects that now exist in India. Thus there have been various interpretations, and to my mind they have been progressive, beginning with the dualistic or Dvaita and ending with the non-dualistic or Advaita. The word Vedanta literally means the end of the Vedas — the Vedas being the scriptures of the Hindus… All the Vedantists agree on three points. They believe in God, in the Vedas as revealed, and in cycles.”

(Source: THE VEDANTA PHILOSOPHY: An Address before THE GRADUATE PHILOSOPHICAL SOCIETY OF HARVARD UNIVERSITY MARCH 25, 1896 by the SWAMI VIVEKANANDA)

— Swami Vivekananda believed that there is only one Self in the universe. There is only one Existence. He saw the entire universe as a manifestation of the absolute One.

— On the coexistence of various faiths, he believed religious acceptance, and not tolerance was important. He claimed that tolerance comes out of a superiority complex.

— For Vivekananda, the most desirable path for self-realisation was the selfless service of man. Some ways through which the essential unity of all human beings can be realised are unconditional love for all, judicious detachment, and expansion of self through service of fellow humans despite any sectarian difference, he believed.

— He was an exponent of vedantic humanism. He did not propagate a world-negating concept of spirituality, rather he said that each and every chore of your life should be done with divinity. He articulated that external rituals of religion are of secondary importance but the spiritual essence of a religion should be preserved and accepted.

— Talking about Vivekananda’s understanding of religion, Deepak Ji Purohit, a monk associated with the Ramakrishna Mission, said, “Religion is a topic of experience, peace can only last if people understand the real meaning of religion, practise it in their daily lives and feel one with it.”

Divinity within ourselves

“Infinite power is in the soul of man, whether he knows it or not. Its manifestation is only a question of being conscious of it. With the full consciousness of his infinite power and wisdom, the giant will rise to his feet.”

— Swami Vivekananda asserted that each soul is potentially divine. The goal of human beings should be to manifest this divinity within, which can be done by controlling nature, external and internal.

Karma Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Raja Yoga and Jnana Yoga:

— Swami Vivekananda talked about the four pathways of attaining moksha from worldly pleasure and attachment in his books, we look at them.

Karma Yoga

— Swami Vivekananda, emphasising the importance of work, said that God can be attained through work. He said that in every society there are people whose minds cannot be concentrated on the plane of thought alone. He stressed that a lot of people fritter away a great amount of their energies because they are oblivious to the secret of work. The key to this secret lies in Karma Yoga, as it teaches how to employ to the maximum advantage all our energies in our work.

— Karma-Yoga teaches how to work for work’s sake, unattached to the results. A Karma Yogin works out of her nature as she feels it is the right thing for her to do and that is the sole objective of her work. “Whatever you do, let that be your worship for the time being,” he said.

Bhakti Yoga

— Bhakti Yoga teaches that love is a vital element of all human beings. It teaches how to love bereft of any ulterior motives. “All love is expansion, all selfishness is contraction. Love is therefore the only law of life. He who loves lives, he who is selfish is dying,” said Swami Vivekananda.

Raja Yoga

— Raja Yoga opens up the psychological way to union with God. This Yoga teaches that in order to acquire knowledge, we’d have to use a method called concentration. Swami Vivekananda, to explain this Yoga, gives an example of a chemist who works in her laboratory, concentrating all the powers of her mind, bringing them into one focus, and throwing them onto the elements; the elements stand analysed and thus her knowledge comes.

“The more this power of concentration, the more knowledge is acquired. The stronger the power of concentration, the better will that thing be done.”

Jnana Yoga

— Jnana Yoga is the path of knowledge. Weeding out the darkness of ignorance through the light of knowledge, it can bring the ‘fire’ and ‘light’ alive by burning all the impurities of the mind. The mind does not give up its attachment to worldly pleasures unless it has tasted something greater and higher. Self-knowledge, according to jnana-yoga, is true liberation.

Faith in oneself

— He emphasises that the ideal of faith in ourselves is of the greatest help to us as whatever “you think, that you will be. If you think yourselves weak, weak you will be; if you think yourselves strong, strong you will be.” One has to know that all knowledge, power, purity, and freedom are in oneself.

— Swami Vivekanand also urges people to not shy away from taking responsibility for their actions. “We, as Vedantists, know for certain that there is no power in the universe to injure us unless we first injure ourselves. Let us blame none, let us blame our own karma. The effect is here and the cause is here too. We are to blame. Stand up, be bold, and take the blame on your own shoulders.”

Read some of his most inspirational quotes:

* “Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life; dream of it; think of it; live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success, and this is the way great spiritual giants are produced.”

* “Arise! Awake! And stop not until the goal is reached.”

* “Where can we go to find God if we cannot see Him in our own hearts and in every living being.”

* “All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.”

* “Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you, but do not think of that now.”

(Source: On Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, a look at his teachings, message by Gargi Nandwana)

Point to ponder: Swami Vivekananda’s thought is as relevant to India’s future as it was in its past. Comment.

With reference to Swami Vivekananda, consider the following statements:

1. He was an exponent of vedantic philosophy.

2. He founded the Ramakrishna Mission.

3. He spelt out the three pathways of attaining moksha from the worldly pleasure and attachment.

4. The Raja of Ramnad sponsored his trip to participate in the World’s Parliament of Religions.

Which of the above statements are correct?

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 2, 3 and 4 only

(c) 1, 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 3 and 4 only

Why in news?

— A Supreme Court Constitution Bench, while hearing petitions challenging Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, said Tuesday it would first decide whether the provision is constitutionally valid before proceeding to other issues raised in the pleas. What is this Section?