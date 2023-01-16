UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

(The UPSC Essentials Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest updates.
Why in news?
— Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar criticised the Supreme Court for using the Basic Structure Doctrine to strike down constitutional amendments by Parliament, such as the NJAC Act.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Apurva Vishwanath and Khadija Khan Explains:
What is the basic structure doctrine?
— The Doctrine of Basic Structure is a form of judicial review that is used to test the legality of any legislation by the courts.
— The doctrine was evolved by the Supreme Court in the 1973 landmark ruling in Kesavananda Bharati v State of Kerala. In a 7-6 verdict, a 13-judge Constitution Bench ruled that the ‘basic structure’ of the Constitution is inviolable, and could not be amended by Parliament.
— If a law is found to “damage or destroy” the “basic features of the Constitution”, the Court declares it unconstitutional. The test is applied to constitutional amendments to ensure the amendment does not dilute the fundamentals of the Constitutional itself.
— The test is widely regarded as a check on majoritarian impulses of the Parliament since it places substantive limits on the power to amend the Constitution.
How was the doctrine developed?
— The Kesavananda ruling was a culmination of a series of tussles between the judiciary and the executive led by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. After a reversal of key legislation including land reforms; nationalization of banks; abolition of privy purse- the Parliament brought in a constitutional amendment to give itself the power to amend any part of the Constitution and passed a law that it cannot be reviewed by the courts.
— The Court had to then examine the scope of the Parliament’s power to amend the Constitution and the legality of the land reforms. The 13-judge bench gave 11 separate judgments and the doctrine was culled out as the majority opinion in the case.
— The Court ruled that while Parliament has vast powers to amend the Constitution, it cannot amend certain “basic features.” On land reforms, the Court upheld the amendment that removed the fundamental right to property. The court ruled that in spirit, the amendment would not violate the “basic structure” of the Constitution.
— The origins of the basic structure doctrine are found in the post-war German Constitution law which, after the Nazi regime, was amended to protect some basic laws. Jurist Nanbhoy Palkhivala who appeared against the government relied on the writings of Professor Dietrich Conrad in support of the basic structure doctrine.
— “Under the Weimar regime, the legislature reigned supreme and legal positivism was brought to an extreme. The re-action after World War II was characterised by decreases of legislative power matched by an increase of judicial power,” the ruling notes.
— Basic structure doctrine is no where found in the Constitution itself.
What are the basic features of the Indian Constitution?
— In the Kesavananda ruling, the Supreme Court cited several aspects of the Constitution that could be identified as “basic features” of the document but added that it was not an exhaustive list.
— For example, judicial review, rule of law, federalism, and democratic republic structure are identified as basic features.
— In the 2015 ruling where the Supreme Court struck down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act and the related Constitutional Amendment, “judicial independence” was identified as a basic feature of the Constitution.
— The five-judge bench struck down the amendment passed with an overwhelming majority by the Parliament (with just one member abstaining) by applying the basic structure doctrine. This, Dhankhar referred to as the judiciary undermining the sovereignty of the Parliament.
Point to ponder: The basic structure theory was the response of an anxious and activist court to the experience of the working of India’s Constitution during its first 25 years. Comment.
1. MCQ:
Consider the following statements (2020):
1. The Constitution of India defines its ‘basic structure’ in terms of federalism, secularism, fundamental rights and democracy.
2. The Constitution of India provides for ‘judicial review’ to safeguard the citizens’ liberties and to preserve the ideals on which the Constitution is based.
Which of the statements given above is/are correct?
(a) 1 only
(b) 2 only
(c) Both 1 and 2
(d) Neither 1 nor 2
Why in news?
— Swedish state-owned mining company, LKAB, on January 12 announced that it has discovered more than one million tonnes of rare earth oxides in the northern area of the country. This is the largest known deposit in Europe, the company added.
— During a press conference, also attended by Sweden’s Energy Minister Ebba Busch, LKAB’s President and CEO Jan Mostrom said, “This is good news, not only for LKAB, the region and the Swedish people, but also for Europe and the climate.”
— Currently, no rare earths are mined in Europe and it mostly imports them from other regions. According to a report in the BBC, 98 per cent of rare earths used by the European Union were sent by China.
“Electrification, the EU’s self-sufficiency and independence from Russia and China will begin in the mine”, said Busch in a statement,” said Sweden’s Energy Minister.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
What are rare earths?
— Rare earth elements or rare earth metals are a set of 17 chemical elements in the periodic table — the 15 lanthanides, plus scandium and yttrium, which tend to occur in the same ore deposits as the lanthanides, and have similar chemical properties.
— The 17 rare earths are cerium (Ce), dysprosium (Dy), erbium (Er), europium (Eu), gadolinium (Gd), holmium (Ho), lanthanum (La), lutetium (Lu), neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), promethium (Pm), samarium (Sm), scandium (Sc), terbium (Tb), thulium (Tm), ytterbium (Yb), and yttrium (Y).
— Despite their classification, most of these elements are not really “rare”. One of the rare earths, promethium, is radioactive.
What are rare earths used for?
— These elements are important in technologies of consumer electronics, computers and networks, communications, clean energy, advanced transportation, healthcare, environmental mitigation, and national defence, among others.
— Scandium is used in televisions and fluorescent lamps, and yttrium is used in drugs to treat rheumatoid arthritis and cancer. Rare earth elements are used in space shuttle components, jet engine turbines, and drones. Cerium, the most abundant rare earth element, is essential to NASA’s Space Shuttle Programme.
— In recent years, rare earths have become even more important because there has been an increase in demand for green energy. Elements like neodymium and dysprosium, which are used in wind turbine motors, are sought-after more than ever as wind mills across the world continue to grow.
— Moreover, the push for switching from internal combustion cars to electric vehicles has also led to a rise in demand for rare earth magnets — made from neodymium, boron, and iron — and batteries.
Note: The discovery can also prove to be a significant turning point not just for the EU but also for other western countries as they have been trying to reduce their reliance on China for the import of these rare earth elements and other key industrial supplies, especially since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Point to ponder: What does the discovery mean for Europe and the world?
2. MCQ:
With reference to Rare Earth Elements, consider the following categories:
1. Computers and networks
2. Communications clean energy
3. Environmental mitigation
4. Healthcare
5. National Defence
Rare Earth Elements are used in
(a) 1, 2 and 4 only
(b) 1, 2, 3 and 4 only
(c) 2, 3, 4 and 5 only
(d) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5
Why in news?
— The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on January 11 announced that the James Webb Space Telescope has discovered its first new exoplanet. Researchers have labelled the planet as LHS 475 b, and it’s roughly the same size as Earth, the agency added.
— Located just 41 light-years away, the planet orbits very close to a red dwarf star and completes a full orbit in just two days.
— Researchers hope that in the coming years, owing to the Webb telescope’s advanced capabilities, they will be able to detect more Earth-sized planets. So far, most of the discovered exoplanets are similar to Jupiter as Earth-sized planets are much smaller in size and harder to discover with older telescopes.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
What are exoplanets?
— Exoplanets are planets that orbit other stars and are beyond our solar system. According to NASA, to date, more than 5,000 exoplanets have been discovered. Scientists believe that there are more planets than stars as each star has at least one planet orbiting it.
— Exoplanets come in a host of different sizes. They can be gas giants bigger than Jupiter or as small and rocky as Earth. They are also known to have different kinds of temperatures — boiling hot to freezing cold.
Why and how do we study them?
— Studying exoplanets not only broadens our understanding of other solar systems but also helps us piece together information about our own planetary system and origin. However, the most compelling reason to learn about them is to find the answer to one of the most profound and thought-provoking questions of humankind — are we alone in this universe?
— In a bid to understand the characteristics of an exoplanet, researchers look for its mass and diameter along with determining if it is solid or gaseous or even has water vapour in the atmosphere.
— Another important element of the study is finding out the distance between an exoplanet and its host star. This helps scientists determine if a discovered world is habitable or not. If an exoplanet is too close to the star, it might be too hot to sustain liquid water. If it’s too far, it might only have frozen water. When a planet is at a distance that enables it to have liquid water, it is said to be in the “Goldilocks zone”.
— With the launch of the Webb telescope, scientists believe that they would now be able to better study exoplanets as it is the only telescope that is capable of characterising the atmospheres of Earth-sized planets orbiting distant stars.
— As report previously by The Indian Express, “Webb is sensitive enough to detect a range of molecules in LHS 475 b’s atmosphere, but the researchers are yet to make definitive conclusions. In fact, it is even possible that the planet has no atmosphere.”
How are exoplanets discovered?
— Discovering exoplanets is quite tough as they are small and hard to spot around their bright host stars. Scientists rely on indirect methods, such as the transit method, which is “measuring the dimming of a star that happens to have a planet pass in front of it”, according to NASA.
What are red dwarf stars?
— As mentioned before, the newly discovered exoplanet orbits around a red dwarf star. Such types of stars are the most common and smallest in the universe. As they don’t radiate much light, it’s very tough to detect them with the naked eye from Earth. However, as red dwarfs are dimmer than other stars, it is easier to find exoplanets that surround them. Therefore, red dwarfs are a popular target for planet hunting.
Point to ponder: The Webb telescope will hopefully provide a powerful window to help resolve some of the cosmos’s many mysteries. Discuss.
3. MCQ:
Which one of the following statements best reflects the idea behind the “Fractional Orbital Bombardment System” often talked about in media? (2022)
(a) A hypersonic missile is launched into space to counter the asteroid approaching the Earth and explode it in space.
(b) A spacecraft lands on another planet after making several orbital motions.
(c) A missile is put into a stable orbit around the Earth and deorbits over a target on the Earth.
(d) A spacecraft moves along a comet with the same surface. speed and places a probe on its.
Why in news?
— January 12 this year marks the 161st birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, observed as National Youth Day.
— Spiritual primacy is the central theme of Vivekananda’s teachings, through which human beings can succeed in every sphere of their lives. Nevertheless, he urges people, especially the youth, to never let go of reason. Instead, he premises his philosophy, ideas and life work on the premise of reason. The three instruments of knowledge that he propounded are instincts, reason, and inspiration.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Vedantic Humanism
“The Vedanta philosophy, as it is generally called at the present day, really comprises all the various sects that now exist in India. Thus there have been various interpretations, and to my mind they have been progressive, beginning with the dualistic or Dvaita and ending with the non-dualistic or Advaita. The word Vedanta literally means the end of the Vedas — the Vedas being the scriptures of the Hindus… All the Vedantists agree on three points. They believe in God, in the Vedas as revealed, and in cycles.”
(Source: THE VEDANTA PHILOSOPHY: An Address before THE GRADUATE PHILOSOPHICAL SOCIETY OF HARVARD UNIVERSITY MARCH 25, 1896 by the SWAMI VIVEKANANDA)
— Swami Vivekananda believed that there is only one Self in the universe. There is only one Existence. He saw the entire universe as a manifestation of the absolute One.
— On the coexistence of various faiths, he believed religious acceptance, and not tolerance was important. He claimed that tolerance comes out of a superiority complex.
— For Vivekananda, the most desirable path for self-realisation was the selfless service of man. Some ways through which the essential unity of all human beings can be realised are unconditional love for all, judicious detachment, and expansion of self through service of fellow humans despite any sectarian difference, he believed.
— He was an exponent of vedantic humanism. He did not propagate a world-negating concept of spirituality, rather he said that each and every chore of your life should be done with divinity. He articulated that external rituals of religion are of secondary importance but the spiritual essence of a religion should be preserved and accepted.
— Talking about Vivekananda’s understanding of religion, Deepak Ji Purohit, a monk associated with the Ramakrishna Mission, said, “Religion is a topic of experience, peace can only last if people understand the real meaning of religion, practise it in their daily lives and feel one with it.”
Divinity within ourselves
“Infinite power is in the soul of man, whether he knows it or not. Its manifestation is only a question of being conscious of it. With the full consciousness of his infinite power and wisdom, the giant will rise to his feet.”
— Swami Vivekananda asserted that each soul is potentially divine. The goal of human beings should be to manifest this divinity within, which can be done by controlling nature, external and internal.
Karma Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Raja Yoga and Jnana Yoga:
— Swami Vivekananda talked about the four pathways of attaining moksha from worldly pleasure and attachment in his books, we look at them.
Karma Yoga
— Swami Vivekananda, emphasising the importance of work, said that God can be attained through work. He said that in every society there are people whose minds cannot be concentrated on the plane of thought alone. He stressed that a lot of people fritter away a great amount of their energies because they are oblivious to the secret of work. The key to this secret lies in Karma Yoga, as it teaches how to employ to the maximum advantage all our energies in our work.
— Karma-Yoga teaches how to work for work’s sake, unattached to the results. A Karma Yogin works out of her nature as she feels it is the right thing for her to do and that is the sole objective of her work. “Whatever you do, let that be your worship for the time being,” he said.
Bhakti Yoga
— Bhakti Yoga teaches that love is a vital element of all human beings. It teaches how to love bereft of any ulterior motives. “All love is expansion, all selfishness is contraction. Love is therefore the only law of life. He who loves lives, he who is selfish is dying,” said Swami Vivekananda.
Raja Yoga
— Raja Yoga opens up the psychological way to union with God. This Yoga teaches that in order to acquire knowledge, we’d have to use a method called concentration. Swami Vivekananda, to explain this Yoga, gives an example of a chemist who works in her laboratory, concentrating all the powers of her mind, bringing them into one focus, and throwing them onto the elements; the elements stand analysed and thus her knowledge comes.
“The more this power of concentration, the more knowledge is acquired. The stronger the power of concentration, the better will that thing be done.”
Jnana Yoga
— Jnana Yoga is the path of knowledge. Weeding out the darkness of ignorance through the light of knowledge, it can bring the ‘fire’ and ‘light’ alive by burning all the impurities of the mind. The mind does not give up its attachment to worldly pleasures unless it has tasted something greater and higher. Self-knowledge, according to jnana-yoga, is true liberation.
Faith in oneself
— He emphasises that the ideal of faith in ourselves is of the greatest help to us as whatever “you think, that you will be. If you think yourselves weak, weak you will be; if you think yourselves strong, strong you will be.” One has to know that all knowledge, power, purity, and freedom are in oneself.
— Swami Vivekanand also urges people to not shy away from taking responsibility for their actions. “We, as Vedantists, know for certain that there is no power in the universe to injure us unless we first injure ourselves. Let us blame none, let us blame our own karma. The effect is here and the cause is here too. We are to blame. Stand up, be bold, and take the blame on your own shoulders.”
Read some of his most inspirational quotes:
* “Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life; dream of it; think of it; live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscles, nerves, every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success, and this is the way great spiritual giants are produced.”
* “Arise! Awake! And stop not until the goal is reached.”
* “Where can we go to find God if we cannot see Him in our own hearts and in every living being.”
* “All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.”
* “Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you, but do not think of that now.”
Point to ponder: Swami Vivekananda’s thought is as relevant to India’s future as it was in its past. Comment.
4. MCQ:
With reference to Swami Vivekananda, consider the following statements:
1. He was an exponent of vedantic philosophy.
2. He founded the Ramakrishna Mission.
3. He spelt out the three pathways of attaining moksha from the worldly pleasure and attachment.
4. The Raja of Ramnad sponsored his trip to participate in the World’s Parliament of Religions.
Which of the above statements are correct?
(a) 1, 2 and 3 only
(b) 2, 3 and 4 only
(c) 1, 2 and 4 only
(d) 1, 3 and 4 only
Why in news?
— A Supreme Court Constitution Bench, while hearing petitions challenging Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, said Tuesday it would first decide whether the provision is constitutionally valid before proceeding to other issues raised in the pleas. What is this Section?
— Questions around citizenship, “illegal immigrants” and rights of “indigenous Assamese” citizens in Assam largely revolve around the Assam Accord, which was signed in 1985 between the Rajiv Gandhi government and the All Assam Students’ Union at the end of a six-year-long agitation against the influx of migrants from Bangladesh into the state.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
— The plea before the Constitutional bench in the Supreme Court challenges one of the core elements of the Accord—which determines who is a foreigner in the state—and the basis of the final National Register of Citizens in Assam, published in 2019.
— Clause 5 of the Assam Accord states that January 1, 1966 shall serve as the base cut-off date for the detection and deletion of “foreigners” but it also contains provisions for the regularisation of those who arrived in the state after that date and up till March 24, 1971. The 1971 cut-off was arrived at as a consensus after extended negotiations among stakeholders.
— Section 6 A of the Citizenship Act was inserted as an amendment to accommodate this. What Section 6 A essentially does is establish March 24, 1971 as the cut-off date for entry into the state, meaning that those entering the state after that would be considered “illegal immigrants”.
— It states that while those who came to Assam on or after January 1, 1966 but before March 25, 1971 from Bangladesh shall be detected as “foreigners”, they would have to register themselves according to rules made by the Central Government. Till a period of 10 years from the date they were detected as foreigners, they would have the same rights and obligations as Indian citizens except being included in electoral rolls for any assembly or parliamentary constituency. At the end of the ten-year period, they were to be deemed citizens.
— The final National Register of Citizens in Assam which was published in 2019 was conducted with this cut-off date of 24 March 1971.
The plea
— The plea before the constitutional bench, while questioning the constitutional validity of Section 6 A, wants 1951 to be established as the cut-off date for inclusion in the National Register of Citizens instead of 1971. The primary petitioner is the Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha (ASM)— an organisation that says that it advocated for the rights of “indigenous” communities of Assam. Their core argument is that by establishing a different cut-off date for Indian citizenship in Assam than in the rest of India—which is July 1948— Section 6 A is “discriminatory, arbitrary and illegal” and violative of the rights of “indigenous” Assamese people
— Their petition, which had been filed more than ten years ago, in 2012, states that “ the application of Section 6-A to the State of Assam alone has led to a perceptible change in the demographic pattern of the State and has reduced the people of Assam to a minority in their own State. The same is detrimental to the economic and political well-being of the State and acts as a potent force against the cultural survival, political control and employment opportunities of the people.”
— While the final NRC in Assam was released in 2019, the Working President of the ASM Matiur Rahman said that the body is looking to an order passed by a two-judge bench led by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi as a possibility that the NRC can be updated according to the terms requested to them.
— The order, passed on December 13, 2019 states, “We make it clear that subject to orders as may be passed by the Constitution Bench in Writ Petition (C) No.562 of 2012 and Writ Petition (C) No.311 of 2015, National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be updated.”
“By settling on the date of Bangladesh’s independence in violation of the Constitution, the AASU has gone against the indigenous tribes of Assam by favouring the 70-80 lakh Hindu and Muslim Bengalis and Nepalis who fled from East Pakistan over the course of those years and illegally occupied the lands of indigenous tribes and government lands,” said Rahman.
Point to ponder: What are the questions surrounding Section 6 A?
5. MCQ:
With reference to India, consider the following statements (2021):
1. There is only one citizenship and one domicile.
2. A citizen by birth only can become the Head of State.
3. A foreigner once granted citizenship cannot be deprived of it under any circumstances.
Which of the statements given above is/are correct?
(a) 1 only
(b) 2 only
(c) 1 and 3
(d) 2 and 3
