UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Why in news?

In 2014, the then newly-elected Narendra Modi government announced that December 25 would be celebrated as “Good Governance Day.” Marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party doyen Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the day is meant to foster awareness among citizens about government accountability and administration.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Celebrating Vajpayee’s contributions

— When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the new “Good Governance Day” in 2014, there were two primary reasons cited. First was to commemorate the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who at the time was very sick. Vajpayee was not just a “good governor” but also one of the foundational figures of the BJP and an icon for the party.

— As PM Modi tweeted today, “Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people.” Former vice-President Venkiah Naidu said, “Atalji was a visionary reformer who fast-tracked all-round development.”

Good Governance through e-Governance

— It was also meant to use the day as a way to increase awareness of government services and accountability among people and inculcate “good governance” as a habit for civil servants. The day is celebrated to ensure that the country’s residents are treated fairly by the government and they receive advantages of various government services.

— A major push, in this regard, was to promote “e-Governance” with the official slogan for the event being “Good Governance through e-Governance.” According to the Good Governance Day Report published in 2014 by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, “Highlighting the key achievements and activities of the ministry that have played an instrumental role in furthering the cause of Good Governance… (and) showcasing of technologies and solutions by the government and the industry, instrumental in the Digital India programme” are two crucial objectives for the day.

— In 2019, the government launched the Good Governance Index on this occasion. The GGI is a scientifically prepared tool based on various parameters of good governance which assess the level of any state at a given point of time and help in shaping future development.

What else you should know?

According to PIB:

“Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to launch revamped Probity Portal, e-HRMS 2.0 Portal and e-Books on major Initiatives/Achievements of Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions to mark Good Governance Day.

Revamped e-HRMS 2.0 Portal will provide the following services in a digital mode to the employees – Transfers (Rotation/Mutual), Deputation, APAR, IPR, iGOT Trainings, Vigilance Status, Deputation Opportunities, Service Book and other basic HR Services like Leave, Tour, Reimbursements etc.

Launch of Mobile Application of iGoTKarmayogi Portal by Karmayogi Bharat (SPV) will aim at creating professional, well trained and future ready civil service for India.

Revamped Probity Portal for Government Employees will demand the right attitude towards public service with ‘integrity’ and ‘probity’.

The compilation of 78 Master Circulars is expected to promote ease and convenience and help the user Departments in expeditiously disposing their HR issues.”

— The revamped e-HRMS 2.0 is the first digital system in Govt. of India to provide end-to-end HR Services. Presently, no other Government Service Cadre System in India is as advanced in its reach and applications, as the revamped e-HRMS 2.0. would be with the launch of this system, DoP&T will be moving towards total digitization of HR Services. Revamped e-HRMS 2.0 will save several thousand man-hours and tonns of printing paper. This will also go a long way in improving employee satisfaction, promoting ease of doing/processing HR work and enhancing productivity and transparency in administrative functioning.

— According to PIB:

The Revamped Probity Portal- In 2017, a dedicated online portal (https://probity-dopt.nic.in) was made functional for obtaining the data from all the Ministries/Departments/Autonomous Organizations/Public Sector Banks in respect of following items –

Review under FR 56(j)/similar provisions Number of cases pending for sanction for prosecution Implementation of Rotational Transfer Policy – Identification of sensitive posts and number of sensitive posts occupied for more than 3 years Number of Major and Minor penalty disciplinary proceedings Discontinuation of Interviews for Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted)/Group posts.

DoP&T has now completely revamped the existing Probity Portal in order to add more functionalities to improve the user experience and optimizing the Portal to collect the data on new data points/parameters, which will help in generating comprehensive reports on various modules. All the user Departments will undertake to submit updated data on a monthly basis, which would be made available on Probity Portal.

The new and revamped Probity Portal and capturing of real-time information using such platform will send a clear signal that ‘non-performance’ and ‘inefficiency’ of the government employees will not be tolerated and that the right attitude towards public service with ‘integrity’ and ‘probity’ are expected from every Government servant.

( Source: PIB)

Point to ponder: What is the Vajpayee Doctrine of good governance?

1. MCQ

With reference to Governance, consider the following statements:

1. Good Governance Index is prepared by theDepartment of Administration Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

2. First District Good Governance Index was launched in Gujarat.

Which of the above statements are incorrect?

(a) Only 1

(b) Only 2

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why in news?

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Alind Chauhan writes:

— Polar bears in Canada’s Western Hudson Bay, an inland sea connected to the Arctic Ocean, are dying at a fast rate, according to a new government survey, the Associated Press reported on Friday. It also revealed that females and younger polar bears are the worst affected.

— At the time of the survey, conducted by air in 2021, researchers calculated that there were 618 bears left in Western Hudson Bay — the region includes Churchill, the town that is known as ‘the Polar Bear Capital of the World’. When the last survey took place in 2016, there were 842 bears in the area, the AP report said. ALSO READ | UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s war on women, and more — According to the researchers, Western Hudson Bay has witnessed a drop of around 50% in the population of polar bears since the 1980s. — The survey is yet another addition to the long list of reports and studies that have highlighted the vulnerability of polar bears to climate change. An earlier study published in Nature Climate Change in 2020 warned that polar bears will be wiped out by the end of the century. — The Arctic sea ice is crucial to polar bears’ survival as they use it not only to hunt seals — their chief food — but also for travelling, mating and resting. However, with rising global temperatures, the sea ice is breaking earlier in summer and refreezing later in winter, due to which polar bears get less time to hunt and have to stay hungry for longer and travel greater distances. — This extra need for energy coupled with a lack of food can result in body deterioration and a drop in the average weight of adult bears, according to a recent report published in Carbon Brief, a UK-based website covering climate science, climate policy and energy policy. The report also found that the change in the diet leads to a higher mortality rate of bear cubs. — Another study that came out in 2020 showed that when temperatures soar and there is a lack of ice, female polar bears give birth to smaller litters of bears. It might also lead to the collapse of dens that they build to birth and protect their young. Importance of polar bears — Polar bears are one of the most significant predators in the Arctic region and they keep biological populations in balance. The big kills made by them serve as a food resource for scavengers like Arctic foxes and Arctic birds. If polar bears aren’t able to hunt animals like seals, it can severely impact the food chain and health of the ecosystem. — Researchers have also found that once polar bears can’t find seals to eat, they would quickly move to kill and survive on other creatures in the Arctic region. This would threaten the existence of species like the Arctic fox or the walrus. Moreover, it might also cause the overpopulation of seals, which could endanger the existence of crustaceans and fish that are an important food source for local human populations as well as other Arctic wildlife. (Source: Polar bears in key Canada region dying: Causes, effects by Alind Chauhan ) Point to ponder: Many environment report warns about species extinction, threat to ecosystems. How indigenous peoples and local communities hold key to revival? 2. MCQ Which of the following can be threats to the biodiversity of a geographical area?(2012) 1. Global warming 2. Fragmentation of habitat 3. Invasion of alien species 4. Promotion of vegetarianism Select the correct answer using the codes given below : (a) 1, 2 and 3 only (b) 2 and 3 only (c) 1 and 4 only (d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Why in news?

— 2023 has been declared as the “International Year of Millets” by the United Nations, after a proposal from India in 2019. On December 20, to raise awareness on millets and prepare for 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with fellow parliamentarians across party lines, enjoyed a sumptuous lunch where millets were at the front and centre.