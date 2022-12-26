UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

(The UPSC Essentials Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest updates.
Essential key terms from the last week’s news headlines or between the lines categorised as per the relevance to the UPSC-CSE syllabus along with the MCQs followed.
Why in news?
In 2014, the then newly-elected Narendra Modi government announced that December 25 would be celebrated as “Good Governance Day.” Marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party doyen Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the day is meant to foster awareness among citizens about government accountability and administration.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Celebrating Vajpayee’s contributions
— When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the new “Good Governance Day” in 2014, there were two primary reasons cited. First was to commemorate the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who at the time was very sick. Vajpayee was not just a “good governor” but also one of the foundational figures of the BJP and an icon for the party.
— As PM Modi tweeted today, “Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people.” Former vice-President Venkiah Naidu said, “Atalji was a visionary reformer who fast-tracked all-round development.”
Good Governance through e-Governance
— It was also meant to use the day as a way to increase awareness of government services and accountability among people and inculcate “good governance” as a habit for civil servants. The day is celebrated to ensure that the country’s residents are treated fairly by the government and they receive advantages of various government services.
— A major push, in this regard, was to promote “e-Governance” with the official slogan for the event being “Good Governance through e-Governance.” According to the Good Governance Day Report published in 2014 by the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, “Highlighting the key achievements and activities of the ministry that have played an instrumental role in furthering the cause of Good Governance… (and) showcasing of technologies and solutions by the government and the industry, instrumental in the Digital India programme” are two crucial objectives for the day.
— In 2019, the government launched the Good Governance Index on this occasion. The GGI is a scientifically prepared tool based on various parameters of good governance which assess the level of any state at a given point of time and help in shaping future development.
What else you should know?
According to PIB:
“Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to launch revamped Probity Portal, e-HRMS 2.0 Portal and e-Books on major Initiatives/Achievements of Ministry of Personnel, PG & Pensions to mark Good Governance Day.
Revamped e-HRMS 2.0 Portal will provide the following services in a digital mode to the employees – Transfers (Rotation/Mutual), Deputation, APAR, IPR, iGOT Trainings, Vigilance Status, Deputation Opportunities, Service Book and other basic HR Services like Leave, Tour, Reimbursements etc.
Launch of Mobile Application of iGoTKarmayogi Portal by Karmayogi Bharat (SPV) will aim at creating professional, well trained and future ready civil service for India.
Revamped Probity Portal for Government Employees will demand the right attitude towards public service with ‘integrity’ and ‘probity’.
The compilation of 78 Master Circulars is expected to promote ease and convenience and help the user Departments in expeditiously disposing their HR issues.”
— The revamped e-HRMS 2.0 is the first digital system in Govt. of India to provide end-to-end HR Services. Presently, no other Government Service Cadre System in India is as advanced in its reach and applications, as the revamped e-HRMS 2.0. would be with the launch of this system, DoP&T will be moving towards total digitization of HR Services. Revamped e-HRMS 2.0 will save several thousand man-hours and tonns of printing paper. This will also go a long way in improving employee satisfaction, promoting ease of doing/processing HR work and enhancing productivity and transparency in administrative functioning.
— According to PIB:
The Revamped Probity Portal- In 2017, a dedicated online portal (https://probity-dopt.nic.in) was made functional for obtaining the data from all the Ministries/Departments/Autonomous Organizations/Public Sector Banks in respect of following items –
DoP&T has now completely revamped the existing Probity Portal in order to add more functionalities to improve the user experience and optimizing the Portal to collect the data on new data points/parameters, which will help in generating comprehensive reports on various modules. All the user Departments will undertake to submit updated data on a monthly basis, which would be made available on Probity Portal.
The new and revamped Probity Portal and capturing of real-time information using such platform will send a clear signal that ‘non-performance’ and ‘inefficiency’ of the government employees will not be tolerated and that the right attitude towards public service with ‘integrity’ and ‘probity’ are expected from every Government servant.
( Source: PIB)
Point to ponder: What is the Vajpayee Doctrine of good governance?
1. MCQ
With reference to Governance, consider the following statements:
1. Good Governance Index is prepared by theDepartment of Administration Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).
2. First District Good Governance Index was launched in Gujarat.
Which of the above statements are incorrect?
(a) Only 1
(b) Only 2
(c) Both 1 and 2
(d) Neither 1 nor 2
Why in news?
— Polar bears in Canada’s Western Hudson Bay, an inland sea connected to the Arctic Ocean, are dying at a fast rate, according to a new government survey, the Associated Press reported. It also revealed that females and younger polar bears are the worst affected.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Alind Chauhan writes:
— Polar bears in Canada’s Western Hudson Bay, an inland sea connected to the Arctic Ocean, are dying at a fast rate, according to a new government survey, the Associated Press reported on Friday. It also revealed that females and younger polar bears are the worst affected.
— At the time of the survey, conducted by air in 2021, researchers calculated that there were 618 bears left in Western Hudson Bay — the region includes Churchill, the town that is known as ‘the Polar Bear Capital of the World’. When the last survey took place in 2016, there were 842 bears in the area, the AP report said.
— According to the researchers, Western Hudson Bay has witnessed a drop of around 50% in the population of polar bears since the 1980s.
— The survey is yet another addition to the long list of reports and studies that have highlighted the vulnerability of polar bears to climate change. An earlier study published in Nature Climate Change in 2020 warned that polar bears will be wiped out by the end of the century.
— The Arctic sea ice is crucial to polar bears’ survival as they use it not only to hunt seals — their chief food — but also for travelling, mating and resting. However, with rising global temperatures, the sea ice is breaking earlier in summer and refreezing later in winter, due to which polar bears get less time to hunt and have to stay hungry for longer and travel greater distances.
— This extra need for energy coupled with a lack of food can result in body deterioration and a drop in the average weight of adult bears, according to a recent report published in Carbon Brief, a UK-based website covering climate science, climate policy and energy policy. The report also found that the change in the diet leads to a higher mortality rate of bear cubs.
— Another study that came out in 2020 showed that when temperatures soar and there is a lack of ice, female polar bears give birth to smaller litters of bears. It might also lead to the collapse of dens that they build to birth and protect their young.
Importance of polar bears
— Polar bears are one of the most significant predators in the Arctic region and they keep biological populations in balance. The big kills made by them serve as a food resource for scavengers like Arctic foxes and Arctic birds. If polar bears aren’t able to hunt animals like seals, it can severely impact the food chain and health of the ecosystem.
— Researchers have also found that once polar bears can’t find seals to eat, they would quickly move to kill and survive on other creatures in the Arctic region. This would threaten the existence of species like the Arctic fox or the walrus. Moreover, it might also cause the overpopulation of seals, which could endanger the existence of crustaceans and fish that are an important food source for local human populations as well as other Arctic wildlife.
(Source: Polar bears in key Canada region dying: Causes, effects by Alind Chauhan )
Point to ponder: Many environment report warns about species extinction, threat to ecosystems. How indigenous peoples and local communities hold key to revival?
2. MCQ
Which of the following can be threats to the biodiversity of a geographical area?(2012)
1. Global warming
2. Fragmentation of habitat
3. Invasion of alien species
4. Promotion of vegetarianism
Select the correct answer using the codes given below :
(a) 1, 2 and 3 only
(b) 2 and 3 only
(c) 1 and 4 only
(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4
Why in news?
— 2023 has been declared as the “International Year of Millets” by the United Nations, after a proposal from India in 2019. On December 20, to raise awareness on millets and prepare for 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with fellow parliamentarians across party lines, enjoyed a sumptuous lunch where millets were at the front and centre.
— The menu for the feast, as shared by ANI, included Bajra soup, Ragi dosa and roti, Foxtail millet Bisibelebath and Joladha roti among other items. For dessert, Ragi halwa, Jowar halwa and Bajra kheer were three of the offerings.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
What are millets, India’s indigenous foodgrains?
— The term millet is used to describe small-grained cereals like sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), foxtail millet (kangni/ Italian millet), little millet (kutki), kodo millet, finger millet (ragi/ mandua), proso millet (cheena/ common millet), barnyard millet (sawa/ sanwa/ jhangora), and brown top millet (korale).
— Millets were among the first crops to be domesticated. There is evidence for consumption of millets in the Indus-Sarasvati civilisation (3,300 to 1300 BCE). Several varieties that are now grown around the world were first cultivated in India. West Africa, China, and Japan are also home to indigenous varieties of the crop.
— Millets are now grown in more than 130 countries, and are the traditional food for more than half a billion people in Asia and Africa. Globally, sorghum (jowar) is the biggest millet crop. The major producers of jowar are the United States, China, Australia, India, Argentina, Nigeria, and Sudan. Bajra is another major millet crop; India and some African countries are major producers.
— In India, millets are mainly a kharif crop. During 2018-19, three millet crops — bajra (3.67%), jowar (2.13%), and ragi (0.48%) — accounted for about 7 per cent of the gross cropped area in the country, Agriculture Ministry data show.
Where are millets produced (and consumed)?
— Jowar is mainly grown in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. In 2020-21, the area under jowar stood at 4.24 million hectares, while production was 4.78 million tonnes. Maharashtra accounted for the largest area (1.94 mn ha) and production (1.76 million tonnes) of jowar during 2020-21.
— Bajra is mainly grown in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Of the total 7.75 mn ha under bajra in 2020-21, the highest (4.32 mn ha) was in Rajasthan. The state also produced the most bajra in the country (4.53 million tonnes of the total 10.86 million tonnes) in 2020-21.
— The consumption of millets was reported mainly from these states: Gujarat (jowar and bajra), Karnataka (jowar and ragi), Maharashtra (jowar and bajra), Rajasthan (bajra), and Uttarakhand (ragi).
Why are millets “good”?
— Millets are eco-friendly crops – they require much less water than rice and wheat, and can be grown in rainfed areas without additional irrigation. According to a 2019 study, “wheat and rice have the lowest green water footprints but the highest blue water footprints, while millets were exactly opposite.” Green water footprint refers to water from precipitation whereas blue water refers to water from land sources. Thus, millets require the least amount of irrigation to be grown.
— They are also highly nutritious. On April 10, 2018, the Agriculture Ministry declared certain varieties of millets as “Nutri Cereals” for the purposes of production, consumption, and trade. These include Jowar, bajra, ragi/ mandua, the minor millets — kangani/ kakun, cheena, kodo, sawa/ sanwa/ jhangora, and kutki — and the two pseudo millets, buckwheat (kuttu) and amaranth (chaulai).
— The Story of Millets published by the Karnataka State Department of Agriculture in association with ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad, says, “Millets contain 7-12% protein, 2-5% fat, 65-75% carbohydrates and 15-20% dietary fibre… Small millets are more nutritious compared to fine cereals. They contain higher protein, fat and fibre content.”
2023: the Year of Millets
— On March 3, 2021, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The proposal, moved by India, was supported by 72 countries. Several events and activities, including conferences and field activities, and the issuing of stamps and coins, are expected as part of the celebrations aimed at spreading awareness about millets, inspiring stakeholders to improve production and quality, and attracting investments.
(Source: What are millets, the grains on PM Narendra Modi’s lunch menu?)
Point to ponder: Why India’s push for millets is yet to gain widespread traction?
3. MCQ
With reference to Millets, consider the following statements :
1. Declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets.
2. Millets consume less water than wheat and rice.
3. Millets were among the first crops to be domesticated.
4. Globally, finger millet (Ragi) is the biggest millet crop.
Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?
(a) 1 and 2 only
(b) 1, 3 and 4
(c) 1, 2 and 3
(d) All of the above
Why in news?
— For two consecutive mornings, dense fog has enveloped northwestern India, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan. The fog episodes, which follow a comparatively warm start to the winter, are likely to recur over the Indo Gangetic Plain for the next three days, keeping visibility poor in the hours before and after daybreak.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Abhinaya Harigovind writes:
How does fog form?
— Fog forms like clouds do — when water vapour condenses. The presence of moisture and a fall in the temperature are key factors for the formation of fog. With the land surface cooling down at night, the air close to the surface also cools down. Since cooler air cannot hold as much moisture as warm air, the water vapour in the air condenses to form fog.
— Fog begins to form in the early hours of the morning, when the temperature is at its lowest. On Monday, for instance, fog in Delhi began to form around 1.30 am.
— Fog can have “high spatial variability”, and its intensity can depend on factors like humidity, wind, and temperature, R K Jenamani, scientist, IMD, said. Areas near water bodies, for instance, may see denser fog because of the higher humidity.
What’s been happening over northwestern India?
— Temperatures have begun to dip over northwestern India. On December 17, Delhi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far — 6 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions, in which the minimum temperature is significantly lower than normal, have been recorded recently over Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Rajasthan.
— The fall in temperature along with moisture and light winds over the Indo Gangetic Plain has resulted in dense fog over the region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
— Western disturbances, which are storms that originate in the Mediterranean Sea, bring moisture-bearing winds to northwest India. This can result in increased moisture levels over the region. In the absence of western disturbances, local moisture sources like water vapour from rivers and soil moisture can also cause fog, according to Jenamani.
— According to a note issued by the IMD, the Indo Gangetic Plain is most vulnerable to fog occurrences, with major, weeks-long spells of dense fog in the months of December and January. These foggy spells are linked to wind and temperature patterns.
What are the characteristics of the fog over Delhi?
— Delhi saw a warmer start to the winter this year, with maximum temperatures remaining above normal till around mid-December. Scientists attributed this to a lower number of western disturbances affecting the city. This means that northwesterly winds did not bring much moisture and did not lead to any significant fog formation until December 19.
— An update from the SAFAR forecasting system on Monday categorised the fog episode in Delhi on Monday as “radiation fog”. Radiation fog (or ground fog) episodes last for a few mornings on account of calm winds and western disturbances, resulting in localised fog formation.
— In contrast, “advection fog” is larger in scale both in terms of the area covered and duration. Advection fog forms when warm, moist air passes over a cool surface, causing water vapour to condense. Advection fog mostly occurs where warm, tropical air meets cooler ocean water. If the wind blows in the right direction, sea fog can be transported over coastal land areas.
— Other kinds of fog include “valley fog” — which is the result of mountains preventing dense air from escaping, and in which the fog is trapped in the bowl of the valley and can last for several days — and “freezing fog”, which is the result of liquid droplets freezing on solid surfaces. Cloud-covered mountaintops often see freezing fog. These are not applicable to the Indo Gangetic Plain.
— Fog episodes over Delhi are highly variable, according to the IMD. “Season to season, it shows very high variability with extreme fog of 25 to 35 days (200 to 285 hours) of dense fog” like in 2017-18, the IMD says. On the other hand, in some years — like in December 2021 — Delhi hardly sees any dense fog events.
— The highest number of dense fog (when visibility is less than 200 m) and very dense fog (visibility less than 50 m) days are usually seen in January in Delhi. Going by a 31-year average till 2021, Delhi records around 25.3 hours of “very dense” fog in December, and 38.3 such hours in January.
What is the link between pollution levels and fog?
— The note issued by the IMD on fog episodes mentions that “Delhi being more polluted, records more fog days compared to others”.
— On Monday, Delhi recorded a spike in pollution levels with AQI in the ‘severe’ category. On this, Dr Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR, said, “As temperature declines, local wind speed also falls. The inversion layer comes down and vertical mixing reduces. This results in fog formation and particulate matter hangs on the boundary layer, increasing pollution levels. Once the temperature increases during the day, the fog dissipates. This is the radiation fog that we are seeing in Delhi.”
— Pollution levels can also impact fog in a situation that Delhi is yet to witness this year. “The second situation which has not yet arrived, but which we are likely to see in the last week of December and in January, is advection fog, when the humidity is much higher. These fog episodes last longer and secondary particulate formation then begins leading to rapid build up of pollutants. Lower temperatures across the Indo Gangetic Plain in January can cause such fog episodes. Winter has only just arrived in Delhi,” Dr Beig said.
( Source: As fog comes to Delhi, a look at the phenomenon, and what causes it by Abhinaya Harigovind )
Point to ponder: Why there is a need to clear the fog behind pollution?
4. MCQ:
With reference to fog, consider the following statements:
1. Indo Gangetic Plain often sees freezing fog.
2. Advection fog mostly occurs where warm, tropical air meets cooler ocean water.
3. Radiation fog episodes last for a few mornings on account of calm winds and western disturbances, resulting in localised fog formation.
Which of the following statements are correct?
(a) Only 1
(b) 2 and 3 only
(c) 1 and 3 only
(d) None of the above
Why in news?
— The second of the Project 15B stealth-guided missile destroyers built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), INS Mormugao (Pennant D67), was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Sunday. The ship, named after a key port in Goa, was commissioned a day before the Goa Liberation Day celebrations.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Sushant Kulkarni writes:
Project 15B
— Over the last decade, the Indian Navy has commissioned three guided missile destroyers of the Kolkata class — INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, and INS Chennai — under the project codenamed 15A. These ships were a step ahead of their precursor Delhi class of ships — INS Delhi, INS Mysore, and INS Mumbai
— All these ships were built by MDSL, one of the country’s most important Defence PSUs. A ship ‘class’ describes a group of vessels of similar tonnage, usage, capabilities, and weaponry.
— The contract for four guided missile destroyers more advanced than the Kolkata class was signed in January 2011. This was Project 15B, and the lead ship, INS Visakhapatnam (Pennant D66) was commissioned into the Navy in November 2021.
— Designed by the Warship Design Bureau, Indian Navy’s in-house warship design body, and built by MDSL in Mumbai, the four ships of Project 15B were to be named after four major cities around the country — Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal, and Surat. A ship class is identified by its lead ship, in this case, INS Visakhapatnam.
The construction
— The keel of Mormugao (Yard 12705), was laid in June 2015 and the ship was launched in September 2016 by then Defence Minister late Manohar Parrikar. The Visakhapatnam class has largely maintained the hull form, propulsion machinery, many platform equipment, and major weapons and sensors from the Kolkata class to benefit from series production.
— But it incorporates advanced stealth features and a higher degree of automation. The sleeker hull design and the radar-transparent deck fittings make the vessels difficult to detect.
— Y12705 (now INS Mormugao) completed basin trials on December 15, 2021, and undertook her first sea sortie on December 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule. The ship has around 75 per cent indigenous content.
Specifications and weaponry
— INS Mormugao — and the other three ships in the class — are 163 m long and 17.4 m wide, with a displacement of 7,300 tonnes. For comparison, the recently commissioned first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is 262 m in length and 62 m in width, and displaces around 43,000 tonnes when fully loaded.
— INS Mormugao and other ships of the class are operated by a crew of 350, including 50 officers and 250 sailors. Accommodation and working areas have superior ergonomics and habitability compared with its predecessor classes.
— The Visakhapatnam class destroyers have multiple fire zones, battle damage control systems, and distributional power systems for improved survivability and reliability in extreme operational and conflict scenarios.
— They have a total atmospheric control system (TACS) that offers protection to the crew from chemical, biological, and nuclear threats, as well as a state-of-the-art combat management system that can evaluate threats using analytical tools and create a tactical picture that includes available resources on board. The warships have a secure network for data from its sensors and weapons systems.
— The ship’s firepower consists of vertically launched Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles and BrahMos surface-to-surface cruise missiles for long-range engagement of shore- and sea-based targets. The forward bow deck has a 127 mm main gun, and four AK-630 30 mm guns for close-point defence capability.
— The destroyer will also be armed with indigenously developed 533 mm torpedo launchers and RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launchers. It can operate two multi-role helicopters — Sea King or HAL Dhruv. The ship also has rail-less helicopter traversing, and a hangar facility.
— The ‘combined gas and gas’ (COGAG) configuration integrates four gas turbines. The propulsion system allows the ship to reach a maximum speed of 30 knots (55 km/h), and a maximum range of 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 km).
Strategic significance
— Technically, destroyers are a category of warships that have high speed, manoeuvrability, and longer endurance to be part of the escort for larger vessels in a fleet, or a carrier battle group also known as a carrier strike group.
— Modern destroyers are swift, sleek, and difficult to detect, and primarily protect the fleets and carrier battle groups from short-range surface, air, and sub-surface attacks. Guided missile destroyers are capable of anti-aircraft and anti-submarine warfare, apart from anti-surface operations.
—Because of their speed, manoeuvrability, and strike capability, guided missile destroyers are key assets in various types of naval operations, mainly offensive.
— The Visakhapatnam class incorporates user feedback on the Kolkata class, besides several new features. The state of art stealth feature ensures it has the radar signature of a very small ship, and a very high indigenous component gives it a strategic edge.
— According to officials, the Visakhapatnam class is one of the most advanced ships in the Indian Navy, which can operate as an independent offence platform even without being part of a large formation. With its modern sensors and communication facilities, the Visakhapatnam class is a key asset in modern “network centric warfare”.
What else you should know?
— The fifth submarine of Project 75 to build Kalvari class diesel-electric attack submarines, Yard 11879, which when commissioned will be christened INS Vagir, was delivered to the Indian Navy Tuesday.
— Project 75 includes the indigenous construction of six submarines based on the Scorpene-class developed by the French defence major, Naval Group (formerly DCNS), and Spanish state-owned entity Navantia. These submarines are being constructed at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, in collaboration with Naval Group.
— Launched on November 12, 2020, ‘Vagir’ commenced the sea trials on February 1, 2022, and has completed all major trials including the weapon and sensor trials in the shortest time in comparison to the earlier submarines, officials said. The submarine would shortly be commissioned into the Indian Navy.
— Khanderi, INS Karanj, and INS Vela which have already been commissioned into the Navy and INS Vagsheer, which was launched in April earlier this year. This class of submarines have Diesel Electric transmission systems and are attack submarines also known as the ‘hunter-killer’ type, which means they are designed to target and sink adversary naval vessels.
— The submarines in the current Kalvari-class take their names from now-decommissioned classes of submarines – like Kalvari class that included Kalvari, Khanderi and Karanj, and Vela class that included Vela, Vagir, and Vagsheer. The now-decommissioned Kalvari and Vela classes were one of the earliest submarines in the post-Independent period and belonged to the Soviet-origin Foxtrot class of vessels.
