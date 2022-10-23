UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Why in news?

— The effects of climate change range are being witnessed across a range of environments — from changes in crop yields due to unreliable weather conditions to the extinction of species. According to new research, yet another effect could be the increased risk of “viral spillover” in some regions that could cause new pandemics over the next few years.

— Climate change could shift the species range of certain viral vectors and reservoirs northwards, and the High Arctic zone could become fertile ground for emerging pandemics.

— This result was drawn from a research article titled, ‘Viral spillover risk increases with climate change in High Arctic lake sediments’, which was published Wednesday (October 19) in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the biological research journal of the UK’s The Royal Society.

Key takeaways

— Viruses are some of the most abundant entities on earth, but they need to infect a host’s cell in order to replicate. According to the research, these virus/host relationships seem relatively stable within super kingdoms, the major groupings of organisms. However, below this rank, viruses may infect a new host from a reservoir host (in which it usually resides) by being able to transmit sustainably in a novel host – a process defined as ‘viral spillover’.

— To study the possibility of a viral spillover, researchers from the University of Ottawa collected sediment and soil samples from Lake Hazen in Canada – the largest High Arctic lake by volume in the world, and the region’s largest freshwater ecosystem.

— Then, they undertook DNA and RNA sequencing to reconstruct the lake area’s virus composition. They estimated the spillover risk and found that the chances of a virus moving to a new host increases with runoff from glacier melt, treated by them as a proxy for climate change. As temperatures increase, the melting of glaciers increases as well, and there is a greater possibility for previously ice-trapped viruses and bacteria to find new hosts.

— In this study, while it was found that the risk of viral spillovers increases with changes in the environment at a particular location, driven by global warming, this by itself does not guarantee a higher possibility of a pandemic occurring via viruses here. “Altogether, we provided here a novel approach to assessing spillover risk…This is not the same as predicting spillovers or even pandemics,” said the authors.

— This is because there is another important link in the process. As long as viruses and their ‘bridge vectors’ — that act as hosts and lead to their spread — are not simultaneously present in the environment, the likelihood of dramatic events probably remains low. However, that does not by itself signal relief. The authors said, “Climate change leads to shifts in species ranges and distributions, new associations can emerge, bringing in vectors that can mediate viral spillovers, as simulations recently highlight.”

Point to ponder: Viruses have been integral to the very evolution of our species. Discuss.

1. MCQ:

Which of the following statements is / are correct? (UPSC IAS Preliminary Exam-2013)

Viruses lack enzymes necessary for the generation of energy. Viruses can be cultured in any synthetic medium. Viruses are transmitted from one organism to another by biological vectors only.

Select the correct answer using the codes given below.

a) 1 only b) 2 and 3 only

c) 1 and 3 only d) 1, 2 and 3

— Punjab’s Environment Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday had announced that only green crackers will be allowed on Diwali day, and that too from 8 pm to 10 pm only.

Key takeaways

What is the difference between green crackers and traditional crackers? — Both green crackers and traditional crackers cause pollution and people should refrain from using either. However, the only difference is that green crackers cause 30 per cent less air pollution as compared to traditional ones. Green crackers reduce emissions substantially and absorb dust and don’t contain hazardous elements like barium nitrate. Advertisement ALSO READ | UPSC Essentials: One word a day – Interpol —T oxic metals in traditional crackers are replaced with less hazardous compounds. According to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), green crackers are permitted only in cities and towns where air quality is moderate or poor. There is reduction in emission of sound as well in green crackers. With the UT only allowing use of green crackers, how does one identify and differentiate them? Advertisement — One should look for green crackers falling only in these three categories- SWAS, SAFAL and STAR: the crackers developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). SWAS, that is “safe water releaser” should have have a small water pocket/droplets which get released when burst, in the form of vapour. — SWAS is safe water releaser, which suppresses the dust released by releasing water vapour in the air. It does not comprise potassium nitrate and sulphur and the particulate dust released will reduce approximately by 30 per cent. Advertisement — Similarly, STAR is the safe thermite cracker, which does not comprise potassium nitrate and sulphur, emits reduced particulate matter disposal and reduced sound intensity. SAFAL is safe minimal aluminium which has minimum usage of aluminium, and used magnesium instead. It ensures reduction in sound in comparison to traditional crackers. — It is also suggested not to buy green crackers from street vendors and only from licensed sellers. — It is suggested that if chemical identification cannot be done, the identification of green crackers can be done through the CSIR NEERI logo. The scanner may be downloaded using the CSIR NEERI green QR code app from Google Playstore. What are the toxic metals that traditional crackers release? — Crackers release several toxic metals that can be harmful for health. The white color emitted through crackers is aluminium, magnesium and titanium, while the orange colour is carbon or iron. Similarly, yellow agents are sodium compounds while blue and red are copper compounds and strontium carbonates. The green agent is barium mono chloride salts or barium nitrate or barium chlorate. What damage and harm can these chemicals do when a person is exposed? Who is vulnerable to the exposure? — Lead in crackers impact the nervous system while copper triggers respiratory tract irritation, sodium causes skin issues and magnesium leads to mental fume fever. Cadmium not just causes anemia but also damages the kidney while nitrate is the most harmful that causes mental impairment. The presence of nitrite causes irritation in mucous membrane, eyes and skin. — The most vulnerable population though are infants, children, pregnant women, elderly and people with underlying medical conditions. Yet no one remains untouched from the harm these chemicals cause. Why are green crackers being preferred over conventional ones? — Firecrackers made with reduction in size of shell, elimination of ash usage, reduced usage of raw materials, uniform acceptable quality, etc., leading to reduction of particulate matter and gaseous emission is why green crackers are being preferred.

(Source: What are green crackers & how do we identify them? by Hina Rohtaki)

Point to ponder: Environmental regulatory system should be bridge between community and industry. How?

2. MCQ:

How is the National Green Tribunal (NGT) different from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)? (2018)

The NGT has been established by an Act whereas the CPCB has been created by an executive order of the government The NGT provides environmental justice and helps reduce the burden of litigation in the higher courts whereas the CPCB promotes cleanliness of streams and wells, and aims to improve the quality of air in the country

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a) 1 only

b) 2 only

c) Both 1 and 2

d) Neither 1 nor 2

Why in news?

— A Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy, in interim directions on Friday (October 21), directed the police chiefs of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to take “immediate” suo motu action against any hate speech, by lodging criminal cases without waiting for formal complaints.